VARTA : Gets a Sell rating from DZ Bank
November 23, 2023 at 07:46 am EST
Share
DZ Bank reiterate its Sell rating.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|21.73 EUR
|+0.02%
|-2.65%
|-3.73%
|01:46pm
|VARTA : Gets a Sell rating from DZ Bank
|ZD
|Nov. 17
|VARTA : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|VARTA : Gets a Sell rating from DZ Bank
|ZD
|VARTA : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|VARTA : Sell rating from Warburg Research
|ZD
|VARTA : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|VARTA : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|Varta AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|VARTA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
|ZD
|Varta sees light again after growth in the quarter - forecast stands
|DP
|Battery group Varta sees light again after third quarter - forecast stands
|DP
|Varta AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
|RE
|Varta boss: restructuring will take several years
|DP
|Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
|RE
|European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
|RE
|VARTA : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating
|ZD
|VARTA : Warburg Research keeps a Sell rating
|ZD
|Varta AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|VARTA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|Varta expects noticeable growth again in the coming year
|DP
|European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
|RE
|VARTA : Receives a Sell rating from Warburg Research
|ZD
|VARTA : Gets a Sell rating from Warburg Research
|ZD
|Varta cuts forecasts again - share slumps
|DP
|Varta disappoints with second quarter - profit-taking expected
|DP
|Varta AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.95%
|1 006 M $
|-19.02%
|109 B $
|+1.49%
|79 298 M $
|-20.22%
|23 923 M $
|+160.04%
|17 933 M $
|+51.26%
|16 616 M $
|-50.28%
|12 478 M $
|-22.30%
|5 566 M $
|+46.06%
|4 918 M $
|+2.10%
|4 183 M $