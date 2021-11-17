Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/17 07:09:01 am
111.45 EUR   -0.71%
VARTA : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating

11/17/2021 | 06:53am EST
Kepler Cheuvreux reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 80.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 919 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
Net income 2021 121 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2021 121 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 4 537 M 5 146 M 5 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,07x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 606
Free-Float 44,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 112,25 €
Average target price 112,54 €
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-5.03%5 197
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED75.15%224 562
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.51.82%36 785
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD62.59%12 583
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.48.88%11 684
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.229.51%10 358