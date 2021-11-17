Log in
VARTA AG
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Varta AG
News
Summary
VAR1
DE000A0TGJ55
VARTA AG
(VAR1)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11/17 07:09:01 am
111.45
EUR
-0.71%
06:53a
VARTA
: Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/16
VARTA AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/16
VARTA
: Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
VARTA : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
11/17/2021 | 06:53am EST
11/17/2021 | 06:53am EST
Kepler Cheuvreux reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 80.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
06:53a
VARTA
: Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/16
VARTA AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/16
VARTA
: Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/12
VARTA
: Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/11
Varta AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/11
Quarterly Report Q3 2021
PU
11/11
VARTA AG Earnings Presentation Q3 2021
PU
11/11
VARTA AG remains committed to adjusted EBITDA margin of 30 percent
PU
11/11
VARTA AG
: VARTA AG remains committed to adjusted EBITDA margin of 30 percent
EQ
11/11
Varta AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
06:53a
VARTA
: Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/16
VARTA
: Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/12
VARTA
: Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
More recommendations
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
919 M
1 039 M
1 039 M
Net income 2021
121 M
137 M
137 M
Net Debt 2021
121 M
137 M
137 M
P/E ratio 2021
38,2x
Yield 2021
0,49%
Capitalization
4 537 M
5 146 M
5 132 M
EV / Sales 2021
5,07x
EV / Sales 2022
4,41x
Nbr of Employees
4 606
Free-Float
44,0%
More Financials
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
More Financials
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
112,25 €
Average target price
112,54 €
Spread / Average Target
0,26%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein
Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Quandt
Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG
-5.03%
5 197
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
75.15%
224 562
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
51.82%
36 785
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD
62.59%
12 583
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.
48.88%
11 684
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.
229.51%
10 358
More Results
