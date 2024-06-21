Varta AG is a Germany-based company, that manufactures and markets a wide range of industrial, commercial, and miniaturized batteries for equipment and devices. The Company offers lithium-ion batteries for hearing aids, cameras, telephones, toys, watches, wearables, and headphones. Varta serves micro battery sectors worldwide. The Company's activity also include management of own assets, in particular the sale and liquidation of individual assets, contracts, liabilities and shareholdings relating to the business areas previously managed by the Company itself and its subsidiaries, including the administration of assets acquired or held in this respect.