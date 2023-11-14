In the new segmentation, the "Other" segment comprises the "Lithium-Ion Battery Packs" and "Lithium-Ion Large Cells" divisions. Possible special effects of the Group also fall under this segment.

In the first nine months of 2023, revenue in the "Other" segment totalled 49.6 million euros, which corresponds to a growth of 37.9 %. This growth is mainly due to effects totalling € 12.5 million that arose in Q3 2023 from the reimbursement of start-up costs in joint projects for large format round cells. Adjusted EBITDA decreased compared to the previous year to € 0.6 million, which is due in particular to lower production income in the Lithium-Ion Large Cells division.

As expected, the significant increase in revenue in the third quarter of 2023 is due to the aforementioned reimbursements of start-up costs. These largely explain the improvement in both revenue and earnings compared to the previous quarters. The "Lithium-Ion Battery Packs" division, which continues to be characterised by weakening demand for battery packs in the premium segment, developed in the opposite direction. In the first nine months of 2023, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 1.2 %, which corresponds to a decline of -2.5 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Outlook: VARTA AG well positioned for future growth

The VARTA AG Group holds a very good position in its core markets and is promisingly positioned to benefit from long- term growth trends, for example in lithium-ion batteries with their wide range of applications or in energy storage solutions. The short-term revenue and earnings outlook remains challenging due to the overall economic situation. This applies despite the significant improvement in momentum in the quarter under review.

Dampening effects on the demand side continue to arise in several segments - albeit to a decreasing extent - due to high stock levels in private households and companies. On the one hand, this is due to advance purchases in the previous year and on the other - on the corporate side - to weak demand for end products in many cases. Significant fluctuations in the purchase volumes of key customers lead to increased volatility in sales forecasts and thus to increased forecasting uncertainty for the VARTA AG Group. This applies in particular to the "Lithium-Ion CoinPower" segment. Demand picked up significantly in Q3 2023 and even exceeded the previous year's level in August and September. However, VARTA continues to anticipate volatile demand from individual major customers.

The rapid growth in the importance of renewable energies and the desire of many customers for energy self-sufficient solutions continue to drive demand in "Energy Storage Systems". The segment's order backlog remains at around two quarterly sales figures and suggests that it will continue to develop favourably.

The Executive Board of VARTA AG continues to expect revenue of around € 820m for the fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to remain within the previous guidance range of € 40m to € 60m.

In order to meet current and future challenges, the Executive Board launched a comprehensive package of cost-cutting measures in the 2022 reporting year. The capacities for CoinPower cells (TWS) are to be made more flexible and can therefore be increased again at short notice depending on the demand situation. Operation of the first series production facility for large-formatlithium-ion round cells will continue as planned and will provide the cells needed to fulfil the OEM contract with a premium car manufacturer in the future. In addition, VARTA has given the go-ahead for the construction of a gigawatt factory for energy storage systems in 2023. The first modules for VARTA.wall are to be manufactured in Neunheim, Ellwangen, in the first half of 2024. In the first stage of expansion, it should be possible to produce over 500 MWh of energy storage systems per year, which corresponds to an annual output of around 50,000 systems. An expansion of the existing capacity to over 1 GWh is planned by 2025, after which up to 100,000 VARTA.wall energy storage systems are to be produced per year.

