VARTA AG and EVE Energy are pleased to announce that they have reached a settlement in their long-lasting legal disputes concerning patent infringement claims in the lithium-ion coin cell market. The agreement includes the dismissal of all legal proceedings against each other world-wide. The parties further agreed to explore common business opportunities and look forward to a mutually beneficial future business relationship.
Details of the settlement remain confidential.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
VARTA AG published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 06:04:08 UTC.