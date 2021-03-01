Log in
VARTA AG

(VAR1)
VARTA : at the digital Embedded World 2021

03/01/2021 | 02:12am EST
At Embedded World, the trade fair for embedded systems technologies, which this year takes place virtually due to COVID-19, VARTA is presenting the new generation of the VARTA CoinPower® A4 with the claim 'Expanding Horizons of Engineering'. Like its predecessor versions, the microbattery offers the highest energy density in the smallest space - which is now even higher than before.

The new generation of lithium-ion button cells is used in pioneering technologies for wireless and mobile devices in a wide range of applications: in wearables such as earbuds or fitness trackers, in devices for the Internet of Things, in medicine and smart homes and smart cities as well as in the automotive sector. With lithium-ion button cells, it is possible to produce ever more compact and smaller devices with a high level of convenience for the consumer.

Philipp Miehlich, General Manager OEM at VARTA: 'With the latest generation of lithium-ion cells, we are going one step further and VARTA is once again showing why we are innovation and technology leaders in many areas. Our customers can enable even more functions and even longer runtimes for their products thanks to the more powerful generation A4 button cells. It is thanks to our high competence in research and development as well as our high production standards that we can make leading products even better. VARTA produces in Germany on machines that we have largely developed and designed ourselves. This ensures that we have full control along the entire value chain.'

Information on the new generation VARTA CoinPower® A4 can also be found in the video.

In three tech talks, experts from VARTA will speak on the following future topics:

On Monday, 1st March 2021, Rainer Hald, Chief Technology Officer at VARTA, will give a keynote speech on 'Ensure functionality by innovative and reliable energy supply'.

Fabian Hirsch, Product Manager CoinPower at VARTA, will speak on Tuesday, 2nd March 2021 on the topic of 'Next level power for wireless solutions'.

Robert Hieber, Senior Product Manager Rechargeable Li-Ion and NiMH, will give an outlook on battery concepts for integrated solutions on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021.

You can register for the event via this link.

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
