VARTA : presents itself for the first time at the EUHA Congress

With its well-known brand power one, the Ellwangen-based technology company is showcasing its product portfolio in the field of hearing aid batteries - including the new individual energy solutions for the industry.



For wearers of hearing aids, the battery is crucial for a reliable and optimal hearing experience. The batteries of the VARTA hearing aid brand power one are developed with the aim of making hearing aids even more comfortable and powerful. As the world market leader for hearing aid batteries, VARTA AG's research and development department works every day to develop the most advanced batteries to enable small and lightweight products of the future that are easy to integrate into everyday life.

The power one EVOLUTION, which is available since this year, is already an established part of the power one range. With revolutionary manufacturing technology, the battery has up to 15 percent longer runtime than the standard cell thanks to the foil seal. According to consumer tests, this corresponds to up to 48 hours. And VARTA is already working on the successor product. The power one EVOLUTION extreme will offer an even longer runtime thanks to a further increase in capacity.

In addition to a complete zinc-air range, VARTA AG also offers customized solutions in the form of lithium-ion batteries. With individual assembly, the development of new innovative hearing aid solutions can thus also be driven forward here.

With VARTA INDIVIDUALS, the technology group from Ellwangen offers specific and individual hearing aid energy solutions that are produced in industrial small series. The assembly and housing of the battery are precisely tailored to the customer's specifications. These hearing aid solutions are mainly used in the field of implants.

For VARTA, sustainable, social, ecological and economic actions are inextricably linked to its corporate culture, which goes back over 130 years. As a technology leader and supplier of innovative quality products, the company is aware of its responsibility for people and the environment. With its commitment to Germany as a production location and its plants in Ellwangen, Dischingen and Nördlingen, the focus is on environmentally friendly and resource-saving production, product quality and safety.

'VARTA's brand promise is to empower a more independent life. We want to contribute to this with our energy solutions for healthcare products,' says Torsten Schmerer, General Manager Microbatteries at VARTA. 'In an increasingly ageing society, hearing loss is a widespread phenomenon. It is a condition that can be mitigated through technology. With our battery solutions, we want to empower hearing aid manufacturers to be able to develop even better products. We offer power solutions that end the stigma associated with hearing aids and enable everyone to experience the world with all their senses. In addition, with our battery cells sustainably produced in Germany, we support the quality promise of acousticians to their customers.'

The International EUHA Congress is the world's largest event for hearing aid professionals. This year, EUHA 2021 will take place live at the Convention Center (CC) of Deutsche Messe. The EUHA Congress offers experts from all over the world a platform to network and exchange ideas. The accompanying industry exhibition will also showcase the latest technological innovations this year. 91 exhibitors will present themselves in Hall 6.