  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/19 04:46:24 am EDT
76.20 EUR   -2.58%
VARTA : presents microbattery product portfolio at COMPUTEX 2022

05/19/2022 | 04:22am EDT
At COMPUTEX in Taipei, which takes place from 24th until 27th May, VARTA will present its broad product portfolio of microbatteries, which make a wide range of future-proof applications possible.


Empowering Independence with VARTA Microbatteries & CoinPower cells

VARTA's microbattery product portfolio ranges from rechargeable lithium-ion button cells to nickel metal hydride button cells, primary silver oxide cells, primary lithium button cells and cylindrical lithium batteries to hydrogen gas generating cells as well as the primary VARTA alkaline INDUSTRIAL PRO batteries. They enable a wide range of smart applications from different fields: Covid-19 electronic antibody tests, smart patches and smart pills for the healthcare sector, smart metering, security and monitoring systems, smart sensor technology and tools for a connected experience and innovative computing. VARTA's microbatteries have exceptional runtime, low self-discharge, above average storage and operating life, and resistance to corrosive environments.

The microbattery portfolio also includes the patented VARTA CoinPower series, which was the technology company's successful entry into lithium-ion technology. The coin cells offer the smallest form factors with reliable mechanical design and high energy densities. With three different lithium-ion cell technologies, VARTA can serve the different market requirements of products such as wearables, fitness trackers, smart health applications and mobile applications from the broad field of IoT.

The well-known A version is now already in its fourth generation on the market. It offers excellent product features such as cycle stability and reliability. The CoinPower C version is characterised by extremely high fast charging capability as well as a higher charging discharge voltage. In addition, there is the F version, which is based on lithium-ion phosphate technology and brings exceptional safety above the high standard. For example, for devices that are worn directly on the body, are in constant use and are thus also used in human states of external rest and when less attention is paid, such as during sleep.

All lithium-ion cells are "Made in Germany" and are manufactured with 100% renewable energy on highly automated production lines in Germany.

COMPUTEX in Taipei has become one of the largest computer trade fairs in Asia. Every year, the world's most important companies in the industry meet here to present the latest technologies, developments, applications and services.

The VARTA Taiwan team of experts looks forward to welcoming visitors to stand M1110, Nangang Hall 1, 4F.

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 08:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
