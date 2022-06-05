Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06/03 11:35:27 am EDT
84.42 EUR   -1.68%
05:22aVARTA : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
05:22aVARTA : publishes new sustainability report
PU
06/03VARTA : Due Diligence Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VARTA : publishes new sustainability report

06/05/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the current sustainability report, the technology company presents its company-wide sustainability strategy and agenda.

VARTA AG has published its new sustainability report. In the comprehensive report for the year 2021, the company has, among other things, defined six areas of responsibility on the basis of which its sustainability strategy is to be implemented. Five of the 17 sustainability goals of the United Nations serve as orientation. These are: climate action; responsible consumption and production; industry, innovation and infrastructure; decent work and economic growth; affordable and clean energy. In addition, VARTA also focuses on the further development of its self-defined sustainability efforts, which the company has been successfully implementing for many years. For example, over the years it has been possible to achieve that today 92% of the electricity demand of the production facilities worldwide come from renewable energy sources.

Herbert Schein, CEO of VARTA AG: "In the 21st century, all companies must ask themselves the question: How can we ensure that all our activities do not come at the expense of future generations? We have learned that resources are not infinite. We must ensure that we are working with what we have in a manner that is responsible. As a battery manufacturer, we have a particular responsibility in this regard because our products make a decisive contribution to the energy transition. Therefore, sustainability has always been an aspiration for us and an encouragement for our actions." Rainer Hald, CTO adds: "For a technology company, sustainability means using all resources as responsibly as possible. This includes not only the raw materials we process. A company is only as good as the people who work for it. It can only thrive in a
community that it cares for, in a world it takes care of."

The VARTA AG Sustainability Report 2021 can be downloaded here:

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VARTA AG
05:22aVARTA : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
05:22aVARTA : publishes new sustainability report
PU
06/03VARTA : Due Diligence Report
PU
06/02VARTA : Corporate Governance Declaration / Declaration of Conformity 2021
PU
05/23VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/19VARTA : presents microbattery product portfolio at COMPUTEX 2022
PU
05/19VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/17Varta AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/13VARTA : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/13VARTA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 974 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
Net income 2022 106 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2022 230 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,3x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 3 412 M 3 657 M 3 657 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 724
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 84,42 €
Average target price 97,29 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-26.27%3 657
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-25.71%152 863
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 842
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-26.84%24 648
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-21.17%10 098
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-1.00%9 052