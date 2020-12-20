VARTA : supplies CR2032 cell for Covid-19 antibody tests

Senova, a German manufacturer of medical laboratory equipment for in vitro diagnostics, and ams, an Austrian sensor specialist, are developing a highly accurate antibody test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The power supply of the electronic disposable tests will be ensured with lithium button cells CR2032 from VARTA. One primary cell will be installed in each test. The world's most widely used cell is planned to be delivered in large quantities for the start of the production of the test strips.

'For Senova and ams, it is important to working with a manufacturer that sets standards in terms of quality and can ensure production and delivery capacities. We are happy that VARTA was able to convince them,' says Philipp Miehlich, General Manager OEM VARTA Microbattery.

For the antibody tests, the lateral flow technique already known from various early detection tests for example in the area of pregnancy and heart attacks, was applied and further developed. Compared to other rapid tests, the producers promise ten-fold higher detection sensitivity. Another advantage of the electronic antibody tests is their decentralised use, for example in doctors' offices. The test no longer has to be sent to a laboratory for evaluation.

CR2032 cell ©VARTA Microbattery Covid-19 antibody test ©ams AG / Edelweiss Design / AD-Ventures

