VARTA : supplies CR2032 cell for Covid-19 antibody tests

12/20/2020 | 01:21pm EST
Senova, a German manufacturer of medical laboratory equipment for in vitro diagnostics, and ams, an Austrian sensor specialist, are developing a highly accurate antibody test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The power supply of the electronic disposable tests will be ensured with lithium button cells CR2032 from VARTA. One primary cell will be installed in each test. The world's most widely used cell is planned to be delivered in large quantities for the start of the production of the test strips.

'For Senova and ams, it is important to working with a manufacturer that sets standards in terms of quality and can ensure production and delivery capacities. We are happy that VARTA was able to convince them,' says Philipp Miehlich, General Manager OEM VARTA Microbattery.

For the antibody tests, the lateral flow technique already known from various early detection tests for example in the area of pregnancy and heart attacks, was applied and further developed. Compared to other rapid tests, the producers promise ten-fold higher detection sensitivity. Another advantage of the electronic antibody tests is their decentralised use, for example in doctors' offices. The test no longer has to be sent to a laboratory for evaluation.

CR2032 cell ©VARTA Microbattery Covid-19 antibody test ©ams AG / Edelweiss Design / AD-Ventures

About VARTA AG

VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio, ranging from microbatteries, household batteries, energy storage systems to customer-specific battery solutions for a wide range of applications, and, as a technology leader, sets industry standards in key areas. As the parent company of the Group, it operates in the business segments 'Microbatteries & Solutions' and 'Household Batteries'.

The 'Microbatteries & Solutions' segment focuses on the OEM business for microbatteries as well as on the lithium-ion battery pack business. Through intensive research and development, VARTA sets global standards in the microbattery sector and is a recognized innovation leader in the important growth markets of lithium-ion technology and primary hearing aid batteries. The 'Household Batteries' segment comprises the battery business for end customers, including household batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, portable power (power banks) and lights as well as energy storage devices. The VARTA AG Group currently employs almost 4,000 people. With five production and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia, and distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the USA, VARTA AG's operating subsidiaries are currently active in over 75 countries worldwide.

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:20:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
