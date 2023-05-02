Advanced search
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:26:13 2023-05-02 am EDT
21.06 EUR   -10.21%
11:13aVarta : FY 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
02:39aVARTA : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/29Varta : Non-Financial Report
PU
Varta : FY 2022 Earnings Presentation

05/02/2023 | 11:13am EDT
VARTA AG

FY 2022 Earnings Presentation 2 May 2023

Speaking to you today

Armin

Dr. Markus

Rainer

Hessenberger

Hackstein

Hald

CFO

Speaker of

CTO

until 30 April 2023

the Board

2

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain financial measures (including forward-looking measures) that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered "non-IFRS financial measures". The management of VARTA believes that these non-IFRS financial measures used by VARTA, when considered in conjunction with (but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance an understanding of VARTA' s results of operations, financial position or cash flows. A number of these non-IFRS financial measures are also commonly used by securities analysts, credit rating agencies and investors to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of other companies with which VARTA competes. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a measure of VARTA' s profitability or liquidity, and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income and the other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures, including the limitations inherent in determination of each of the relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS financial measures used by VARTA may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts. This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the management of VARTA AG (the "Company") or cited from third-party sources. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the Company's business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results, performance or achievements of the Company may vary materially from those expressed or implied as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected in the relevant forward-looking statement. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. The Company neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

3

Executive Summary

  • 2022 was a challenging year for VARTA Group - due to high production costs, lockdown effects and partly weaker consumer demand
    • Group revenues 806.9 mEUR (-10.6% YoY)
    • Adj. EBITDA* 69.5 mEUR (-75.3% YoY)
    • Adj. EBITDA* margin at 8.7% (FY 2021: 31.1%)
    • Group result -200.4 mEUR (FY 2021: 126.0)
  • We have taken decisive steps to turn around the business - and have already made significant progress
    • March 2023: Agreement with our banks on a financing concept
    • March 2023: Successful capital increase of ~51 mEUR to enable return to growth path
    • April 2023: Announcement to adjust direct and indirect personnel by a total of 800 FTEs - in line with our Action Plan - to reduce cost base
  • We have all the ingredients for success
    • We have the right products
    • We benefit from a very strong brand
    • We are strongly positioned in key growth areas
  • Expectations 2023**: We expect top-line performance to improve and bottom-line to be at least on FY2022 level
    • FY 2023: Revenues expected between 820 mEUR and 870 mEUR, adj. EBITDA to be at least on prior year level
    • Initial assessment Q1-2023: Revenue in the range of 160 mEUR and 170 mEUR; adj. EBITDA expected in the corridor of -5 mEUR to 0 mEUR

*Including adj. items from shared-based payments, expenses from M&A transactions, restructuring and integration costs and inventory step-up from purchase price allocation (PPA)

4

**Negative effects on the VARTA AG Group cannot be ruled out. For details see Outlook in this presentation and in the Annual Report 2022

VARTA's new business segmentation

VARTA Group

Speaker of the Board - Markus Hackstein |

CFO - Armin Hessenberger | CTO - Rainer Hald

Micro Batteries

Lithium-Ion

Consumer Batteries

Energy Storage

Others

CoinPower

Systems

Lithium-Ion

Lithium-Ion

Battery Packs

Large Cells

5

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 15:12:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
