Varta : Non-Financial Report

02 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2022 | Contents
Contents
Sustainability at VARTA
Management board letter
VARTA at a glance
Global presence
Business overview
ESG highlights
Shaping the future
1 1
Sustainability strategy
16 Governance
Governance structure
Business ethics
Memberships and associations
Sustainable supply chain
Product stewardship
31 People
Taking responsibility at all times
Health and safety
Employees
Community engagement
44 Planet
Climate change management system
Cleaner production
Eco-friendlypackaging
EU Taxonomy
Annex
Sustainability performance
57 Methodology
Nonﬁnancial statement (NFS)
TCFD Index
UN SDG Index
GRI Index
Veriﬁcation of GHG emissions
86 Legal notice
The non-ﬁnancial statement disclosures can be found in the relevant sections of the sustainability report and have been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards. The non-ﬁnancial report serves to meet the disclosure requirements of the German CSR Directive Implementation Act (CSR-Richtlinie-Umsetzungsgesetz,CSR-RUG).
03 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2022 | Overview
Striking the balance
The art of balancing is a curious thing. Take scales: The objects you balance may appear completely different, but distributed wisely, they will level the scale. Or take natural objects like sticks and stones that artists in land art use to form beautiful, fragile sculptures with: There is a point at which even obviously unbalanced objects placed in a speciﬁc manner will form perfect balance. It is all about the impact they make.
This is equally true when it comes to our present-day world, especially in business. Striking the balance between economic growth while protecting the environment and strengthening society has become essential. This is all the more true in a world that is driven by the ever increasing need to be mobile and independent - in all aspects of life.
Work has detached itself from the ofﬁce in many places, boundaries blur and some even speak of a work-life- blending. Entertainment is a state of mind to be enjoyed on the go as much as it still can be experienced at a venue. Almost everything we enjoy has become mobile. And mobility itself has taken on more forms, from e-scooters to e-bikes to electric cars. The devices powering mobile work, leisure and life, have one thing in common: They rely on powerful, innovative mobile energy.
Dr. Markus Hackstein
Speaker of the Board
VARTA AG
Rainer Hald
Chief Technology Ofﬁcer
VARTA AG
Armin Hessenberger
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
VARTA AG
04 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2022 | Overview
"We believe that achieving balance between business growth while promoting social and environmental solutions will put us on the right path."
We deliver the energy to serve mega-trends in mobility and independence. We develop and produce what it takes to make the world a more mobile and more independent place, from batteries for wireless headsets and hearing aids to support a fulﬁlling and inclusive life, to batteries to power a new generation of vehicles, to battery systems that allow homeowners to become their own suppliers of energy. VARTA has always been a pioneer in battery innova- tion; today, we are part of the shift towards renewable and sustainable energy.
This is where the balance we need to strike comes in: How can we be part of the solution without being part of the problem? How can we produce energy solutions sustainably while using some of the world's rarest and possibly problematic resources? The answer is: By taking our responsibilities seriously.
VARTA has taken an important step forward in climate change mitigation and committed to setting and validating a company-wide target in line with the Paris Agreement. VARTA's target is aligned with the increased level of ambition of 1.5 degrees. As an organisation, we are committed to promoting sustainable development and shaping our business practices to contribute positively to society and the environment. Our strategy includes a series of goals and measures that we take to minimise our ecological and social impacts and demonstrate our commitment to sustainable development. We are aware that there is more
Dr. Markus Hackstein Rainer Hald
that needs to be done to be a good corporate citizen. We believe that operating with integrity is not only the right thing to do, but it is also critical for our success. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and honesty. We are proud to announce that our company has issued a Human Rights Policy Statement. This policy represents our commitment to upholding human rights and promoting a safe and respectful workplace for all employees. We believe that respect for human rights is an essential part of our responsibility as a corporate citizen, and we will continue to work towards ensuring that our operations and business partners reﬂect our commitment to these fundamental principles. Our Human Rights Policy Statement is an important step towards creating a better future for our employees, customers, and the communities in which we operate.
Striking the balance is never an easy task. In a world with ﬁnite resources, with increasing complexities, which we want to preserve for future generations, there simply is no alternative. We believe that achieving balance between business growth while promoting social and environmental solutions will put us on the right path. Striking the balance is a challenge. VARTA is happy to accept it. Yet we know that we cannot achieve this alone. We will leverage our relationships with business partners to ensure they can continue moving with us in alignment with our sustainability efforts to balance that scale.
Armin Hessenberger
Speaker of the Board
Chief Technology Ofﬁcer
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
VARTA AG
VARTA AG
VARTA AG
05 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2022 | Overview
VARTA at a glance
VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio ranging from micro batteries, lithium-ion round cells, household batteries, energy storage systems to customer-speciﬁc battery solutions for a variety of applications. As the parent company of the group, it operates in the business segments "Micro Batteries", "Lithium-Ion CoinPower", "Consumer Batteries", "Energy Storage Systems" and "Others" where the technology leader sets industry standards in product quality.
VARTA is headquartered in Germany with 4 production sites in Europe and 1 in Indonesia.