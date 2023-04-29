Varta : Non-Financial Report

The art of balancing is a curious thing. Take scales: The objects you balance may appear completely different, but distributed wisely, they will level the scale. Or take natural objects like sticks and stones that artists in land art use to form beautiful, fragile sculptures with: There is a point at which even obviously unbalanced objects placed in a speciﬁc manner will form perfect balance. It is all about the impact they make.

This is equally true when it comes to our present-day world, especially in business. Striking the balance between economic growth while protecting the environment and strengthening society has become essential. This is all the more true in a world that is driven by the ever increasing need to be mobile and independent - in all aspects of life.

Work has detached itself from the ofﬁce in many places, boundaries blur and some even speak of a work-life- blending. Entertainment is a state of mind to be enjoyed on the go as much as it still can be experienced at a venue. Almost everything we enjoy has become mobile. And mobility itself has taken on more forms, from e-scooters to e-bikes to electric cars. The devices powering mobile work, leisure and life, have one thing in common: They rely on powerful, innovative mobile energy.