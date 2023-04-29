Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  16:35:24 28/04/2023 BST
23.45 EUR   -3.42%
12:28pVarta : Non-Financial Report
PU
12:07aVarta AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28Varta : Postponement of the financial earnings FY2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varta : Non-Financial Report

04/29/2023 | 12:28pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Art of Balancing

Sustainability Report 2022

02 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2022 | Contents

Contents

Sustainability at VARTA

  1. Management board letter
  1. VARTA at a glance
  2. Global presence
  3. Business overview
  1. ESG highlights
  2. Shaping the future

1  1

Sustainability strategy

16 Governance

  1. Governance structure
  1. Business ethics
  1. Memberships and associations
  2. Sustainable supply chain
  1. Product stewardship

31 People

  1. Taking responsibility at all times
  1. Health and safety
  1. Employees
  1. Community engagement

44 Planet

  1. Climate change management system
  2. Cleaner production
  1. Eco-friendlypackaging
  2. EU Taxonomy
  1. Annex
  2. Sustainability performance

57 Methodology

  1. Nonﬁnancial statement (NFS)
  1. TCFD Index
  2. UN SDG Index
  3. GRI Index
  1. Veriﬁcation of GHG emissions

86 Legal notice

The non-ﬁnancial statement disclosures can be found in the relevant sections of the sustainability report and have been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards. The non-ﬁnancial report serves to meet the disclosure requirements of the German CSR Directive Implementation Act (CSR-Richtlinie-Umsetzungsgesetz,CSR-RUG).

03 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2022 | Overview

Striking the balance

The art of balancing is a curious thing. Take scales: The objects you balance may appear completely different, but distributed wisely, they will level the scale. Or take natural objects like sticks and stones that artists in land art use to form beautiful, fragile sculptures with: There is a point at which even obviously unbalanced objects placed in a speciﬁc manner will form perfect balance. It is all about the impact they make.

This is equally true when it comes to our present-day world, especially in business. Striking the balance between economic growth while protecting the environment and strengthening society has become essential. This is all the more true in a world that is driven by the ever increasing need to be mobile and independent - in all aspects of life.

Work has detached itself from the ofﬁce in many places, boundaries blur and some even speak of a work-life- blending. Entertainment is a state of mind to be enjoyed on the go as much as it still can be experienced at a venue. Almost everything we enjoy has become mobile. And mobility itself has taken on more forms, from e-scooters to e-bikes to electric cars. The devices powering mobile work, leisure and life, have one thing in common: They rely on powerful, innovative mobile energy.

Dr. Markus Hackstein

Speaker of the Board

VARTA AG

Rainer Hald

Chief Technology Ofﬁcer

VARTA AG

Armin Hessenberger

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

VARTA AG

04 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2022 | Overview

"We believe that achieving balance between business growth while promoting social and environmental solutions will put us on the right path."

We deliver the energy to serve mega-trends in mobility and independence. We develop and produce what it takes to make the world a more mobile and more independent place, from batteries for wireless headsets and hearing aids to support a fulﬁlling and inclusive life, to batteries to power a new generation of vehicles, to battery systems that allow homeowners to become their own suppliers of energy. VARTA has always been a pioneer in battery innova- tion; today, we are part of the shift towards renewable and sustainable energy.

This is where the balance we need to strike comes in: How can we be part of the solution without being part of the problem? How can we produce energy solutions sustainably while using some of the world's rarest and possibly problematic resources? The answer is: By taking our responsibilities seriously.

VARTA has taken an important step forward in climate change mitigation and committed to setting and validating a company-wide target in line with the Paris Agreement. VARTA's target is aligned with the increased level of ambition of 1.5 degrees. As an organisation, we are committed to promoting sustainable development and shaping our business practices to contribute positively to society and the environment. Our strategy includes a series of goals and measures that we take to minimise our ecological and social impacts and demonstrate our commitment to sustainable development. We are aware that there is more

Dr. Markus Hackstein Rainer Hald

that needs to be done to be a good corporate citizen. We believe that operating with integrity is not only the right thing to do, but it is also critical for our success. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and honesty. We are proud to announce that our company has issued a Human Rights Policy Statement. This policy represents our commitment to upholding human rights and promoting a safe and respectful workplace for all employees. We believe that respect for human rights is an essential part of our responsibility as a corporate citizen, and we will continue to work towards ensuring that our operations and business partners reﬂect our commitment to these fundamental principles. Our Human Rights Policy Statement is an important step towards creating a better future for our employees, customers, and the communities in which we operate.

Striking the balance is never an easy task. In a world with ﬁnite resources, with increasing complexities, which we want to preserve for future generations, there simply is no alternative. We believe that achieving balance between business growth while promoting social and environmental solutions will put us on the right path. Striking the balance is a challenge. VARTA is happy to accept it. Yet we know that we cannot achieve this alone. We will leverage our relationships with business partners to ensure they can continue moving with us in alignment with our sustainability efforts to balance that scale.

Armin Hessenberger

Speaker of the Board

Chief Technology Ofﬁcer

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

VARTA AG

VARTA AG

VARTA AG

05 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2022 | Overview

VARTA at a glance

VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio ranging from micro batteries, lithium-ion round cells, household batteries, energy storage systems to customer-speciﬁc battery solutions for a variety of applications. As the parent company of the group, it operates in the business segments "Micro Batteries", "Lithium-Ion CoinPower", "Consumer Batteries", "Energy Storage Systems" and "Others" where the technology leader sets industry standards in product quality.

VARTA is headquartered in Germany with 4 production sites in Europe and 1 in Indonesia.

VARTA is active in over 75 countries around

the world.

VARTA currently employs more than

4 500 people.

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 11:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VARTA AG
12:28pVarta : Non-Financial Report
PU
12:07aVarta AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28Varta : Postponement of the financial earnings FY2022
PU
04/28Varta : optimistic despite burdens in the past financial year
PU
04/28Varta : Annual Report 2022
PU
04/28Varta : Supervisory Board Report for Financial Year 2022
PU
04/28Varta : Declaration of Conformity acc. § 161 AktG and Corporate Governance Statement 2022
PU
04/28Varta : Corporate Governance Declaration / Declaration of Conformity 2022
PU
04/28Uncertain market development: battery group Varta lowers pr..
DP
04/28VARTA AG adjusts forecast for 2023
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 806 M 890 M 708 M
Net income 2022 -35,8 M -39,5 M -31,4 M
Net Debt 2022 476 M 525 M 418 M
P/E ratio 2022 -30,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 948 M 1 046 M 832 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 577
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,45 €
Average target price 26,29 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG4.04%1 046
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED2.71%146 802
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.30.20%101 603
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.18.95%34 155
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.163.30%19 486
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-24.02%19 390
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer