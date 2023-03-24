|
Varta : Publication Confirmation of a Managers‘ Transactions Notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR.
|
24.03.23, 15:50
|
Deutsch
Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
24.03.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
a) Name
|
Name und Rechtsform:
|
VGG Beteiligungen SE
|
|
|
2. Grund der Meldung
|
|
a) Position / Status
|
|
Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
|
|
|
|
Titel:
|
DDr.
|
|
|
Vorname:
|
Michael
|
|
|
Nachname(n):
|
Tojner
|
|
|
Position:
|
Aufsichtsrat
|
|
|
b) Erstmeldung
|
3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht
-
Name
VARTA AG
-
LEI 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63
4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften
a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung
Art:Aktie
ISIN:DE000A0TGJ55
b) Art des Geschäfts
Verkauf
c) Preis(e) und Volumen
|
Preis(e)
|
Volumen
|
|
|
23,79648 EUR
|
28.079.851,18 EUR
|
|
|
d) Aggregierte Informationen
|
|
Preis
|
Aggregiertes Volumen
|
|
|
23,79648 EUR
|
28.079.851,18 EUR
|
|
|
24.03.23, 15:50
|
-
Datum des Geschäfts 2023-03-24; UTC+1
-
Ort des Geschäfts
Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes
24.03.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
|
Sprache:
|
Deutsch
|
Unternehmen:
|
VARTA AG
|
|
VARTA-Platz 1
|
|
73479 Ellwangen
|
|
Deutschland
|
Internet:
|
www.varta-ag.com
|
Ende der Mitteilung
|
EQS News-Service
81975 24.03.2023 CET/CEST
Englisch
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.03.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|
Name and legal form:
|
VGG Beteiligungen SE
|
|
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
|
a) Position / status
|
|
Person closely associated with:
|
|
|
|
Title:
|
DDr.
|
|
|
First name:
|
Michael
|
|
|
Last name(s):
|
Tojner
|
|
|
Position:
|
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
|
|
|
b) Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
Name
VARTA AG
|
24.03.23, 15:50
|
-
LEI 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
-
Nature of the transaction Disposal
-
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
23.79648 EUR
|
28,079,851.18 EUR
|
|
|
d) Aggregated information
|
|
Price
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
23.79648 EUR
|
28,079,851.18 EUR
|
|
|
e) Date of the transaction
|
|
2023-03-24; UTC+1
|
|
|
|
f) Place of the transaction
|
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Germany
Internet:www.varta-ag.com
|
End of News
|
EQS News Service
81975 24.03.2023 CET/CEST
Disclaimer
VARTA AG published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 15:58:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
