  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Varta AG
  News
  Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:31:13 2023-03-24 pm EDT
22.12 EUR   -5.29%
11:59aVarta : Publication Confirmation of a Managers‘ Transactions Notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR.
PU
10:25aDd : VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, sell
EQ
10:25aDd : VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, Subscription as part of a capital increase
EQ
Varta : Publication Confirmation of a Managers‘ Transactions Notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR.

03/24/2023 | 11:59am EDT
24.03.23, 15:50

New EQS COCKPIT

Deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

24.03.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

VGG Beteiligungen SE

2. Grund der Meldung

a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

DDr.

Vorname:

Michael

Nachname(n):

Tojner

Position:

Aufsichtsrat

b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht

  1. Name
    VARTA AG
  2. LEI 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften

a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:Aktie

ISIN:DE000A0TGJ55

b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf

c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

23,79648 EUR

28.079.851,18 EUR

d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

23,79648 EUR

28.079.851,18 EUR

24.03.23, 15:50

New EQS COCKPIT

  1. Datum des Geschäfts 2023-03-24; UTC+1
  2. Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes

24.03.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

Sprache:

Deutsch

Unternehmen:

VARTA AG

VARTA-Platz 1

73479 Ellwangen

Deutschland

Internet:

www.varta-ag.com

Ende der Mitteilung

EQS News-Service

81975 24.03.2023 CET/CEST

Englisch

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form:

VGG Beteiligungen SE

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

DDr.

First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Tojner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  1. Name
    VARTA AG

24.03.23, 15:50

New EQS COCKPIT

  1. LEI 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

ISIN:

Share

DE000A0TGJ55

  1. Nature of the transaction Disposal
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.79648 EUR

28,079,851.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

23.79648 EUR

28,079,851.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2023-03-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English

Company: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Germany

Internet:www.varta-ag.com

End of News

EQS News Service

81975 24.03.2023 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 15:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer