Varta : Publication Confirmation of a Managers‘ Transactions Notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR.

Datum des Geschäfts 2023-03-24

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes

Unternehmen: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Deutschland Internet: www.varta-ag.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: VGG Beteiligungen SE 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: DDr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Tojner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor