Varta : Publication Confirmation of a Managers‘ Transactions Notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR.
Englisch
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.06.2023 / 16:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
-
Name Title:
First name: Last name(s):
2. Reason for the notification
-
Position / status Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
Name
VARTA AG
-
LEI 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
|
Share
|
ISIN:
|
DE000A0TGJ55
|
Nature of the transaction Acquisition
-
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
15.31 EUR
|
6,399.58 EUR
|
15.315 EUR
|
7,289.94 EUR
|
15.335 EUR
|
8,127.55 EUR
|
15.375 EUR
|
14,483.25 EUR
|
15.395 EUR
|
6,804.59 EUR
|
d) Aggregated information
Price
|
Aggregated volume
|
15.346 EUR
|
43,652.14 EUR
|
Date of the transaction 2023-06-05; UTC+2
-
Place of the transaction
06.06.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Germany
Internet:www.varta-ag.com
End of News
EQS News Service
83697 06.06.2023 CET/CEST
