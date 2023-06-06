Varta : Publication Confirmation of a Managers‘ Transactions Notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR.

Datum des Geschäfts 2023-06-05; UTC+2 Ort des Geschäfts

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Deutschland Internet: www.varta-ag.com Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

83697 06.06.2023 CET/CEST

Englisch

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2023 / 16:22 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated