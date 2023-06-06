Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:52:33 2023-06-06 am EDT
15.12 EUR   +0.60%
10:40aDd : VARTA AG: Rainer Hald, buy
EQ
10:24aDd : VARTA AG: Dr. Markus Hackstein, buy
EQ
06/01Varta : Table 3 EU-DVO 2018/1212
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varta : Publication Confirmation of a Managers‘ Transactions Notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR.

06/06/2023 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

06.06.2023 / 16:22 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

  1. Name Titel: Vorname: Nachname(n):

Dr.

Markus

Hackstein

2. Grund der Meldung

  1. Position / Status Position:

Vorstand

b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht

  1. Name
    VARTA AG
  2. LEI 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften

a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:Aktie

ISIN:DE000A0TGJ55

b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf

c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

15,31 EUR

6.399,58 EUR

15,315 EUR

7.289,94 EUR

15,335 EUR

8.127,55 EUR

15,375 EUR

14.483,25 EUR

15,395 EUR

6.804,59 EUR

d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

15,346 EUR

43.652,14 EUR

  1. Datum des Geschäfts 2023-06-05; UTC+2
  2. Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR

06.06.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

Sprache:

Deutsch

Unternehmen:

VARTA AG

VARTA-Platz 1

73479 Ellwangen

Deutschland

Internet:

www.varta-ag.com

Ende der Mitteilung

EQS News-Service

83697 06.06.2023 CET/CEST

Englisch

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2023 / 16:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  1. Name Title:
    First name: Last name(s):

Dr.

Markus

Hackstein

2. Reason for the notification

  1. Position / status Position:

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  1. Name
    VARTA AG
  1. LEI 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0TGJ55

  1. Nature of the transaction Acquisition
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

15.31 EUR

6,399.58 EUR

15.315 EUR

7,289.94 EUR

15.335 EUR

8,127.55 EUR

15.375 EUR

14,483.25 EUR

15.395 EUR

6,804.59 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

15.346 EUR

43,652.14 EUR

  1. Date of the transaction 2023-06-05; UTC+2
  2. Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR

06.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English

Company: VARTA AG VARTA-Platz 1 73479 Ellwangen Germany

Internet:www.varta-ag.com

End of News

EQS News Service

83697 06.06.2023 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VARTA AG
10:40aDd : VARTA AG: Rainer Hald, buy
EQ
10:24aDd : VARTA AG: Dr. Markus Hackstein, buy
EQ
06/01Varta : Table 3 EU-DVO 2018/1212
PU
06/01Varta : Explanation of shareholder rights
PU
06/01Varta Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
05/31Varta : Satzung
PU
05/31VARTA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
05/31Varta : Report of the Executive Board Agenda item 9
PU
05/31Varta : Consumer Europe Holding Joint Report § 293a AktG
PU
05/31Varta : Report of the Executive Board Agenda item 10
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 839 M 899 M 899 M
Net income 2023 -68,8 M -73,7 M -73,7 M
Net Debt 2023 504 M 540 M 540 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,69x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 607 M 651 M 651 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 390
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,03 €
Average target price 21,79 €
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Sommerer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-33.34%651
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED0.56%135 994
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.36.39%106 675
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.21.32%36 388
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.179.59%19 299
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-28.10%18 170
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer