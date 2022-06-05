Varta : Sustainability Report 2021

04 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2021 | Overview

A promise we keep

In the 21st century, the question we all must ask ourselves is: How can we make sure that all of our activities do not come at the expense of future generations? We have learned that resources are not inﬁ- nite. We must ensure that we are working with what we have in

a manner that is responsible. We carry responsibility not just for ourselves, but for the world as a whole. Sustainability is the key to managing this task. This is especially true for a company that is shaping the future of battery technology - which is what VARTA is doing.

We provide portable energy storage solutions which help make the energy transition a success. As such, we are in a challenging position - primary batteries are single-use products and battery production sometimes relies on rare materials, some of which are sourced under challenging circumstances.

VARTA has taken measures to ensure that we source responsibly and reduce problematic raw materials wherever possible. We have made production processes more efﬁcient to reduce water and energy consumption, while cutting down on waste at the same time. This has made us a trusted partner to our customers. They are faced with consumers whose awareness for sustainability, for the protection of the environment and for the respect of social standards has - thankfully - grown fast, and who therefore demand to know what is inside the products they spend their money on. VARTA proves every day that the trust put in us is justiﬁed.

Innovation is the key to VARTA's success, and innovation not only means presenting new products over and over again; it also means that we never stop improving what we do and how we do it. When we decided to expand our lithium-ion production facilities, the choice to design a building that will be carbon-neutral was a natural one. How else could we provide what our customers have come to expect from VARTA: cutting-edge quality that helps them build better devices?