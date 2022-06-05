Varta : Sustainability Report 2021

02 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2021 | Contents
Contents
03
A promise we keep
30
Governance
05
VARTA at a glance
32
Business ethics
07
Business overview
33
Governance structure
09
Sustainability strategy
34
Materiality assessment
10
Six responsibilities and ﬁve goals
People
35
Our contribution to the SDGs
14
11
Sustainability performance
16
Respectful interaction at all times
37
Memberships & associations
12
Sustainability highlights
17
Employees
13
Shaping the future
19
Sustainable supply chain
Annex
38
21
Product safety
39
Methodology
22
Community engagement
41
GRI content index
We at VARTA support the Sustain-
Planet
23
able Development Goals (SDGs)
25
The cleaner way to energy
of the United Nations. This Report
outlines our sustainability manage-
ment activities and achievements
28
Shaping sustainable solutions
during the year 2021.
for the planet
Read more about our sustainability
29
EU taxonomy
at www.varta-ag.com
03 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2021 | Overview
A promise we keep
Herbert Schein
Rainer Hald
04 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2021 | Overview
A promise we keep
In the 21st century, the question we all must ask ourselves is: How can we make sure that all of our activities do not come at the expense of future generations? We have learned that resources are not inﬁ- nite. We must ensure that we are working with what we have in
a manner that is responsible. We carry responsibility not just for ourselves, but for the world as a whole. Sustainability is the key to managing this task. This is especially true for a company that is shaping the future of battery technology - which is what VARTA is doing.
We provide portable energy storage solutions which help make the energy transition a success. As such, we are in a challenging position - primary batteries are single-use products and battery production sometimes relies on rare materials, some of which are sourced under challenging circumstances.
VARTA has taken measures to ensure that we source responsibly and reduce problematic raw materials wherever possible. We have made production processes more efﬁcient to reduce water and energy consumption, while cutting down on waste at the same time. This has made us a trusted partner to our customers. They are faced with consumers whose awareness for sustainability, for the protection of the environment and for the respect of social standards has - thankfully - grown fast, and who therefore demand to know what is inside the products they spend their money on. VARTA proves every day that the trust put in us is justiﬁed.
Innovation is the key to VARTA's success, and innovation not only means presenting new products over and over again; it also means that we never stop improving what we do and how we do it. When we decided to expand our lithium-ion production facilities, the choice to design a building that will be carbon-neutral was a natural one. How else could we provide what our customers have come to expect from VARTA: cutting-edge quality that helps them build better devices?
The same goes for our consumer batteries: When we decided to relaunch our brand, we opted for fully recyclable packaging - not because the customer expects it, but because we expect it of ourselves. VARTA has been living sustainability for such a long time that we simply wanted to go the extra mile.
Sustainability for a technology company, however, means much more. It means dealing with all resources in the most responsible way. And this extends far beyond natural resources or raw materials. A company is only as good as the people who work for it. It can only thrive in a community that it cares for, in a world it takes care of.
Sustainability is a promise we keep, for our customers and for our- selves. There is no sustainable future without innovative, powerful, mobile, sustainable energy; and there is no future for a battery producer without commitment to sustainable production and products.
VARTA, in this respect, has come a long way in our almost 140 years of history. But we are not fully there yet. We are setting ourselves ambitious targets and we will push the boundaries even further to become the best we can be. Because this is what VARTA stands for: We never stop exploring. We are innovators, striving for the best performance to help shape the future, for a better tomorrow.
Herbert Schein
Rainer Hald
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
Chief Technology Ofﬁcer
VARTA AG
VARTA AG
"There is no sustainable future without innovative, powerful, mobile, sustainable energy."
05 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2021 | Overview
VARTA at a glance
VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio from microbatteries, lithium-ion cells, household batteries and energy storage systems to customer-speciﬁc battery solutions for a variety of applications, and, as a technology leader, sets industry standards in important areas. As the parent company of the Group, it operates in the business segments "Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries" and "Household Batteries".
VARTA is active
in over 75countries around the world.
VARTA is headquartered
in Germany
with 4production sites in Europe
and 1in Indonesia.
