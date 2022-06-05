Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varta AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06/03 11:35:27 am EDT
84.42 EUR   -1.68%
05:22aVARTA : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
05:22aVARTA : publishes new sustainability report
PU
06/03VARTA : Due Diligence Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Varta : Sustainability Report 2021

06/05/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VARTA AG

Sustainability Report 2021

02 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2021 | Contents

Contents

03

A promise we keep

30

Governance

05

VARTA at a glance

32

Business ethics

07

Business overview

33

Governance structure

09

Sustainability strategy

34

Materiality assessment

10

Six responsibilities and ﬁve goals

People

35

Our contribution to the SDGs

14

11

Sustainability performance

16

Respectful interaction at all times

37

Memberships & associations

12

Sustainability highlights

17

Employees

13

Shaping the future

19

Sustainable supply chain

Annex

38

21

Product safety

39

Methodology

22

Community engagement

41

GRI content index

We at VARTA support the Sustain-

Planet

23

able Development Goals (SDGs)

25

The cleaner way to energy

of the United Nations. This Report

outlines our sustainability manage-

ment activities and achievements

28

Shaping sustainable solutions

during the year 2021.

for the planet

Read more about our sustainability

29

EU taxonomy

at www.varta-ag.com

03 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2021 | Overview

A promise we keep

Herbert Schein

Rainer Hald

04 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2021 | Overview

A promise we keep

In the 21st century, the question we all must ask ourselves is: How can we make sure that all of our activities do not come at the expense of future generations? We have learned that resources are not inﬁ- nite. We must ensure that we are working with what we have in

a manner that is responsible. We carry responsibility not just for ourselves, but for the world as a whole. Sustainability is the key to managing this task. This is especially true for a company that is shaping the future of battery technology - which is what VARTA is doing.

We provide portable energy storage solutions which help make the energy transition a success. As such, we are in a challenging position - primary batteries are single-use products and battery production sometimes relies on rare materials, some of which are sourced under challenging circumstances.

VARTA has taken measures to ensure that we source responsibly and reduce problematic raw materials wherever possible. We have made production processes more efﬁcient to reduce water and energy consumption, while cutting down on waste at the same time. This has made us a trusted partner to our customers. They are faced with consumers whose awareness for sustainability, for the protection of the environment and for the respect of social standards has - thankfully - grown fast, and who therefore demand to know what is inside the products they spend their money on. VARTA proves every day that the trust put in us is justiﬁed.

Innovation is the key to VARTA's success, and innovation not only means presenting new products over and over again; it also means that we never stop improving what we do and how we do it. When we decided to expand our lithium-ion production facilities, the choice to design a building that will be carbon-neutral was a natural one. How else could we provide what our customers have come to expect from VARTA: cutting-edge quality that helps them build better devices?

The same goes for our consumer batteries: When we decided to relaunch our brand, we opted for fully recyclable packaging - not because the customer expects it, but because we expect it of ourselves. VARTA has been living sustainability for such a long time that we simply wanted to go the extra mile.

Sustainability for a technology company, however, means much more. It means dealing with all resources in the most responsible way. And this extends far beyond natural resources or raw materials. A company is only as good as the people who work for it. It can only thrive in a community that it cares for, in a world it takes care of.

Sustainability is a promise we keep, for our customers and for our- selves. There is no sustainable future without innovative, powerful, mobile, sustainable energy; and there is no future for a battery producer without commitment to sustainable production and products.

VARTA, in this respect, has come a long way in our almost 140 years of history. But we are not fully there yet. We are setting ourselves ambitious targets and we will push the boundaries even further to become the best we can be. Because this is what VARTA stands for: We never stop exploring. We are innovators, striving for the best performance to help shape the future, for a better tomorrow.

Herbert Schein

Rainer Hald

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Chief Technology Ofﬁcer

VARTA AG

VARTA AG

"There is no sustainable future without innovative, powerful, mobile, sustainable energy."

05 VARTA AG - Sustainability Report 2021 | Overview

VARTA at a glance

VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio from microbatteries, lithium-ion cells, household batteries and energy storage systems to customer-speciﬁc battery solutions for a variety of applications, and, as a technology leader, sets industry standards in important areas. As the parent company of the Group, it operates in the business segments "Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries" and "Household Batteries".

VARTA is active

in over 75countries around the world.

VARTA is headquartered

in Germany

with 4production sites in Europe

and 1in Indonesia.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VARTA AG published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VARTA AG
05:22aVARTA : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
05:22aVARTA : publishes new sustainability report
PU
06/03VARTA : Due Diligence Report
PU
06/02VARTA : Corporate Governance Declaration / Declaration of Conformity 2021
PU
05/23VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/19VARTA : presents microbattery product portfolio at COMPUTEX 2022
PU
05/19VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/17Varta AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/13VARTA : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/13VARTA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VARTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 974 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
Net income 2022 106 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2022 230 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,3x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 3 412 M 3 657 M 3 657 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 724
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 84,42 €
Average target price 97,29 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Armin Hessenberger Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hald Chief Technical Officer
Sven Quandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARTA AG-26.27%3 657
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-25.71%152 863
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 842
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-26.84%24 648
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-21.17%10 098
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-1.00%9 052