ELLWANGEN (dpa-AFX) - The ailing battery group Varta is fighting for survival. The company announced on Sunday that it would file a restructuring plan with the Stuttgart district court in accordance with the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (Unternehmensstabilisierungs- und

-Restructuring Act (StaRUG). This is intended to avert a possible insolvency of Varta in the long term, the announcement continued.

While the announcement emphasized the safeguarding of jobs and the protection of creditors' interests, it contained bitter news for existing shareholders: both restructuring proposals submitted to the company provide for a simplified reduction of the company's share capital to zero euros combined with a subsequent capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights and the issue of new shares.

As Varta estimates that the existing shareholders are unlikely to approve the loss of their entire share package without compensation and the complete squeeze-out of the company with the required majority of 75 percent of the share capital present, the StaRUG is to be applied. A haircut is also to be implemented, which the creditors would only agree to in the event of a capital reduction to zero, according to the announcement.

Varta has a financial need in the high double-digit million euro range, it was further stated. The participation of financial creditors and investors is also planned to cover this. Negotiations are currently underway with sports car manufacturer Porsche AG, among others. The latter had only announced at the beginning of the month that it wanted to buy Varta's electric car battery business./he