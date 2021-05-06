Varta : Supplementary information (FAQ) on the virtual AGM

From May 27, 2021 you can access the password-protected Internet service at: https://www.varta- ag.com/hauptversammlung. The individual access data for the internet service will be sent to the shareholders of VARTA AG after proper registration and proof of shareholding. You can perform the following actions via the internet service:

No. Unfortunately, it will again not be possible to attend the Annual General Meeting this year. Instead, we ask you or your proxy to exercise your voting rights by way of a postal vote or by issuing power of attorney and instructions to the company's proxies and to use our password-protected Internet service for exercising further shareholder rights in the virtual Annual General Meeting.

A virtual Annual General Meeting takes place without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the Company) at the meeting venue. Until now, general meetings could only be held with the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. However, the law on measures designed to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the field of Company Law, Cooperative Law, Association Law, Foundation and Condominium Law ("COVID-19 Law"), which came into effect on March 28, 2020, last amended with effect from 28 February 2021 by the Act on the Further Shortening of the Residual Debt Exemption Procedure and on the Adaptation of Pandemic-Related Provisions in Company, Cooperative, Association and Foundation Law as well as in Tenancy and Lease Law of 22 December 2020, allows a general meeting to be held in 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies.

5. Do I have to register for the virtual Annual General Meeting and provide proof of my shareholding?

Yes. Your registration and proof of shareholding must be received by us at the address stated in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting by midnight on Thursday, June 10, 2021 (CEST) (time of receipt) at the latest.

Usually your depository bank will send you the registration documents together with the invitation and the agenda before the Annual General Meeting. As a rule, an order form is enclosed with the registration documents, which you can use to order the AGM ticket for the 2021 AGM from your depositary bank (this may vary from bank to bank). The depository bank will then usually register you with the company for participation in the Annual General Meeting and provide proof of your eligibility to participate to the company.

6. How can I follow the virtual Annual General Meeting?

You or your proxy can follow the entire Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021 from 11.00 am (CEST) in audio and video form online via our Internet service.

7. How does the virtual Annual General Meeting work?

The procedure of the virtual Annual General Meeting is similar to a normal Annual General Meeting. It begins with the greeting by the Chairman and the explanation of the formalities. This is followed by the explanations of the proposals for agenda item 1 (in particular the speech by the Executive Board). Unfortunately, a debate is not possible in the virtual Annual General Meeting. Instead, the Executive Board will answer the shareholders' questions duly submitted up to two days before the Annual General Meeting. The Executive Board decides how to answer questions, at its own dutiful and free discretion. Afterwards the chairman of the meeting will announce the vote. Once voting has commenced, postal votes can no longer be cast, changed or withdrawn via the internet service, nor can powers of attorney and instructions to the proxies appointed by the company be issued, changed or withdrawn.

8. How and by when can I ask questions at the virtual Annual General Meeting?

Shareholders who have duly registered for the Annual General Meeting and provided evidence of their shareholding can ask questions by way of electronic communication. However, the questions can only be submitted in advance via the password-protected Internet service, at the latest two days before the Annual General Meeting, i.e. by midnight on June 15, 2021 (CEST), and received by the company. The "Please submit your question here" button has been integrated in the Internet service for this purpose.

9. How and by when can I cast my vote by postal vote/issue, change or revoke the power of attorney and instructions to the proxies?

If you have duly registered for the Annual General Meeting and provided evidence of your shareholding, you can exercise your voting rights (if necessary, through your proxy) by voting via postal vote or by issuing power of attorney and instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company

by post or email by 12 noon on June 16, 2021 (CEST) (receipt) or

via the Internet service immediately before the start of voting at the virtual Annual General Meeting.

Up until the stated dates (depending on the method of transmission), changes or revocation of the voting by postal vote or the issue of power of attorney/instructions are also possible.