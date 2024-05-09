News - VARTEKS d. d.
Title Varteks d. d. - redovne dionice - Resolution on suspension and lift of suspension
In language English
Publish date 09.05.2024. 15:45
Securities involved VART
News details
Connected entry Publication in accordance with EU 2017/1005 legislation

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Varteks dd published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 13:47:04 UTC.