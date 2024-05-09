Varteks dd is a Croatia-based textiles and clothes producer. It is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of fabrics and garments, as well as trading with clothes and accessories. The Company exports its products to over 30 countries worldwide. The Company's own brands include Di Caprio Man & Woman and Varteks International. The Company's range of products also includes other international brands, such as Levi's, Benetton, SâOliver, Seventy, Potomac, Orljava, Antonio, Galko, San Peter, Pounje, Modea Nova, Lergiss, Allegro, Tekstilpromet, Camel, Navigare, Samsonite, Paris Mode, Paris Fashion, Comma, Lisca and Polzela. In addition, its production portfolio includes Tivar fabrics. It is a parent entity of nine subsidiaries, including Vrateks Logistic doo, Vrateks odjeca doo, Vrateks Trgovina doo and Vrateks Trade doo, among others. On November 7, 2012, the Company merged with its wholly owned subsidiarie, Varteks Odjeca doo, Varteks Ludberg doo and Varteks Bednja doo.