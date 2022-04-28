Varun Beverages : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

i^ corp

April 28, 2022

To,

Sub: Regulation 30: Audio recording of Investors & Analysts Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, link of audio recording of Investors & Analysts Conference Call organized on April 28, 2022 post declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022 is as follows:

Link:https://varunpepsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/VBL-Q1-CY2022-Concall-Audio.mp3You are requested to take the above on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Varun Beverages Limited

Ravi Batra

Chief Risk Officer & Group Company Secretary

