Varun Beverages : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

April 28, 2022
To,
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
BSE Limited
|
Exchange Plaza, Block G, C/1, Bandra Kurla
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
|
Email:cmlist@nse.co.in
|
Email:corp.relations@bseindia.com
|
Symbol: VBL
|
Security Code: 540180
Sub: Regulation 30: Audio recording of Investors & Analysts Conference Call
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, link of audio recording of Investors & Analysts Conference Call organized on April 28, 2022 post declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022 is as follows:
Link:https://varunpepsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/VBL-Q1-CY2022-Concall-Audio.mp3You are requested to take the above on record.
Yours faithfully,
For Varun Beverages Limited
Ravi Batra
Chief Risk Officer & Group Company Secretary
