    540180   INE200M01013

VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED

(540180)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-27
1059.05 INR   +2.12%
03:44aVarun Beverages Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
02:55aVARUN BEVERAGES : Bonus
PU
02:39aVarun Beverages Board Recommends Bonus Issue of Shares
MT
Varun Beverages : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/28/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
i^ corp

VRUnBEVERAGES LffTlfCED

Corporate Off : Plot No.31, Institutional Area, Sec.-44, Gurgaon, Haryana-122002 (India) V ^Ph.: +91-124-4643100-500 • Fax: +91-124-4643303/04 E-mail:info@rjcorp.in• Visit us a t:www.varunpepsi.com

CIN No. : L74899DL1995PLC069839

April 28, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Block G, C/1, Bandra Kurla

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Email:cmlist@nse.co.in

Email:corp.relations@bseindia.com

Symbol: VBL

Security Code: 540180

Sub: Regulation 30: Audio recording of Investors & Analysts Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, link of audio recording of Investors & Analysts Conference Call organized on April 28, 2022 post declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022 is as follows:

Link:https://varunpepsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/VBL-Q1-CY2022-Concall-Audio.mp3You are requested to take the above on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Varun Beverages Limited

Ravi Batra

Chief Risk Officer & Group Company Secretary

Regd. Office : F-2/7, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-1, New Delhi - 110 020

Tel. : 011-41706720-25 Fax. 26813665

Disclaimer

Varun Beverages Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
