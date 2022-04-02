Log in
VASCON ENGINEERS LIMITED

(VASCONEQ)
  Summary
Vascon Engineers : Outcome of Board Meeting

04/02/2022 | 07:04am EDT
April 02, 2022

To,

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

Listing Department,

The Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Ref Symbol: VASCONEQ

Ref: Scrip Code: 533156

Kind Attn: The Manager

Kind Attn: The Manager

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 02, 2022

Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting concluded today, inter alia, has approved the following:-

1.

Approved availing of term loan facility of Rs. 30.00 Crores from Aditya Birla Finance Limited at 13.00% rate of interest. The aforesaid facility shall be utilized to prepay the existing loan of Rs. 24.33 Crores from JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited having 17.20% rate of interest and balance shall be utilized for completion of the project "Vascon Good Life" and other project expenses.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 1400 hours and concluded at 1430 hours.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking You.

For Vascon Engineers Limited

Vibhuti Dani

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Vascon Engineers Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 11:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
