DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vascory AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vascory AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.09.2020 / 12:29

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 28, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 07, 2020

Address:

Vascory AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 28, 2020Address: http://vascoryag.com/investor-relations/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 07, 2020Address: http://vascoryag.com/investor-relations/

28.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

