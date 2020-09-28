Log in
Vascory AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/28/2020 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vascory AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vascory AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.09.2020 / 12:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vascory AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2016:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2020
Address: http://vascoryag.com/investor-relations/

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 07, 2020
Address: http://vascoryag.com/investor-relations/

28.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vascory AG
Mailänder Strasse 2
30539 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.vascory.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137268  28.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137268&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Wira Ranjeet Singh Sidhu Chairman-Management Board
Lars Kuhnke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Batran Member-Supervisory Board
Tobias Penzkofer Member-Supervisory Board
Hirofumi Ouchi Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASCORY AG-5.26%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.35%23 162
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB1.55%11 141
KINNEVIK AB52.90%10 616
LIFCO AB (PUBL)17.13%6 664
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%4 812
