VASCORY AG

(VG1)
Vascory AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/29/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vascory AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vascory AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.10.2020 / 17:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vascory AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2020
Address: https://vascoryag.com/investor-relations/

29.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vascory AG
Mailänder Strasse 2
30539 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.vascory.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144083  29.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144083&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

Managers
NameTitle
Wira Ranjeet Singh Sidhu Chairman-Management Board
Lars Kuhnke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Batran Member-Supervisory Board
Tobias Penzkofer Member-Supervisory Board
Hirofumi Ouchi Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASCORY AG-5.26%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.69%23 038
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB2.33%11 532
KINNEVIK AB58.97%11 423
LIFCO AB (PUBL)8.39%6 369
SOMFY SA36.23%4 818
