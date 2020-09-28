DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Vascory AG / Home Member State

Vascory AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.09.2020 / 12:25

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vascory AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

28.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

