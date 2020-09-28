Log in
Vascory AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/28/2020 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Vascory AG / Home Member State
Vascory AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.09.2020 / 12:25
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vascory AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

28.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vascory AG
Mailänder Strasse 2
30539 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.vascory.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137260  28.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137260&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Wira Ranjeet Singh Sidhu Chairman-Management Board
Lars Kuhnke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Batran Member-Supervisory Board
Tobias Penzkofer Member-Supervisory Board
Hirofumi Ouchi Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASCORY AG-5.26%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.35%23 162
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB1.55%11 141
KINNEVIK AB52.90%10 616
LIFCO AB (PUBL)17.13%6 664
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%4 812
