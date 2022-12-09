Advanced search
    VBLT   IL0011327454

VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.

(VBLT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.1286 USD   +2.47%
05:23pVascular Biogenics : Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
11/15Vbl therapeutics reports third quarter 2022 financial results and provides corporate update
AQ
11/14Vascular Biogenics : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Vascular Biogenics : Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

12/09/2022 | 05:23pm EST
On December 6, 2022, Aspire Capital Fund, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company ("Aspire Capital") terminated with immediate effect the ordinary share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated January 14, 2021, by and between Aspire Capital and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. ("VBL") pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. The Purchase Agreement gave VBL the right to sell ordinary shares, at its discretion, during the term. There were no sales under the Purchase Agreement for the past 12 months. See VBL's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K filed on January 15, 2021, and Exhibit 99.1 thereof, which are incorporated herein by reference, for a description and a copy of the Purchase Agreement.

This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K shall be incorporated by reference into VBL's registration statements on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-251821 and 333-238834), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2020 and April 19, 2021, respectively, to the extent not superseded by information subsequently filed or furnished (to the extent VBL expressly states that it incorporates such furnished information by reference) by VBL under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

