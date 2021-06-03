Vascular Biogenics : Company Presentation June 2021

VBL Therapeutics
Company Presentation
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vascular Biogenics Ltd., they are forward- looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward- looking statements contained in this presentation include: (i) the timing of the commencement, progress and receipt of data from pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; (ii) the timing of the commencement, progress and receipt of data from any other clinical trials that we conduct; (iii) our plans for future trials, efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates; (iv) our plans for future trials; (v) the scope of protection we establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our technology; (vi) our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for our product candidates and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (vii) expectations relating to the commercialization of our product candidates; and (viii) estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing.
Various factors may cause differences between our expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data, unexpected side effects observed during preclinical studies or in clinical trials, lower than expected enrollment rates in clinical trials, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment for our drug candidates and our need for future capital, the inability to protect our intellectual property, and the risk that we become a party to unexpected litigation or other disputes. You should read our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
2
Why Invest in VBL Therapeutics NOW?
Our Technologies
Three first-in-classcutting-edge platform technologies in oncology & inflammation, ranging from gene- therapy, through oral molecules to monoclonal antibodies.
Team
Strong management and seasoned board members, committed to leading the company to success.
Data
Overall survival benefit observed across four clinical trials. Our OVAL Phase 3 study for VB-111 showed response rate of ≥58% in an interim analysis.
Lead Asset
Phase 3 registration enabling study underway in ovarian cancer, an unmet medical need. Additional indications are in clinical development for solid tumors.
|
Validation
|
Upside
|
International clinical and business
|
Multiple catalysts expected on the
|
collaborations, along with strong
|
way to potential commercialization
|
academic and governmental
|
of VB-111 for multi-billion $ markets.
|
support.
|
3
VB-111:
Gene Therapy Program in Solid Tumors,
Addressing Major Unmet Needs
Cutting Edge • Safe • Efficient • Convenient
4
VB-111: Innovative Gene Therapy for Solid Tumors
VB-111 uses a viral vector to deliver a DNA code that is specifically activated in cancer environment. Once activated, it leads to potent attack on solid tumors and their metastases:
VB-111uses a dual mechanism of action,
which combines vascular disruption with induction of local anti-tumor immune response.
-
One of the only systemic cancer treatments in the world shown to recruit the immune system to `cold` tumors.
-
Well tolerable, physician- and patient- friendly treatment
5
