Vassiliko Cement Works Public : CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE

Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd announces that the Board of Directors of the Company appointed its Non-Executive Director Mr. Maurizio Mansi Montenegro as a new member of the Nominations Committee of the Board of Directors.

Followingaboveappointment, the composition of the Nominations Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from 16 March 2023, is as follows:

Nominations Committee

Mr. George Galatariotis- Chairman

Mr. Costas Koutsos - Member

Mr. MaurizioMansiMontenegro- Member