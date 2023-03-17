Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCW   CY0001201215

VASSILIKO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

(VCW)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-15
2.680 EUR   +3.08%
08:32aVassiliko Cement Works Public : Change in the composition of the nominations committee
PU
03/02Vassiliko Cement Works Public : Decision of the commission for the protection of competition
PU
2022Vassiliko Cement Works Public : Dividend cheques mailed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vassiliko Cement Works Public : CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE

03/17/2023 | 08:32am EDT
0012/00041928/en
Corporate Governance code
VASSILICO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
VCW - VASSILICO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE

Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd announces that the Board of Directors of the Company appointed its Non-Executive Director Mr. Maurizio Mansi Montenegro as a new member of the Nominations Committee of the Board of Directors.

Followingaboveappointment, the composition of the Nominations Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from 16 March 2023, is as follows:

Nominations Committee

Mr. George Galatariotis- Chairman

Mr. Costas Koutsos - Member

Mr. MaurizioMansiMontenegro- Member

Not Regulated
Filing Date: 17/03/2023 14:23

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vassilico Cement Works pcl published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 12:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
