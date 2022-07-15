Vassiliko Cement Works Public : MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO APPROVE THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022
VASSILICO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
The Board of Directors of Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd will convene on the 28 July 2022, to consider, among others, the interim consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Six Months of 2022.
