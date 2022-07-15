Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd
  News
  Summary
    VCW   CY0001201215

VASSILIKO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

(VCW)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-13
2.600 EUR    0.00%
09:14aVASSILIKO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC : Meeting of the board of directors to approve the financial results for the first six months of 2022
PU
06/27VASSILIKO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC : Dividend cheques mailed
PU
05/20Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd Announces Board Changes
CI
Vassiliko Cement Works Public : MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO APPROVE THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022

07/15/2022 | 09:14am EDT
0012/00039755/en
Half-Yearly Financial Report
VASSILICO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
VCW - VASSILICO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO APPROVE THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022

The Board of Directors of Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd will convene on the 28 July 2022, to consider, among others, the interim consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Six Months of 2022.

Regulated
Filing Date: 15/07/2022 15:54

Disclaimer

Vassilico Cement Works pcl published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 13:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 17,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 7,78%
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 17,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Antonios Antoniou Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George S. Savva Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Antonis Mikellides Independent Non-Executive Director
Stelios S. Anastasiades Independent Non-Executive Director
George St. Galatariotis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VASSILIKO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD-3.70%187
CRH PLC-26.54%25 550
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-24.45%20 678
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-29.05%19 572
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-29.12%19 472
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.21%11 428