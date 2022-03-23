Vassiliko Cement Works Public : MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO CONSIDER THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd announces that the Board of Directors of the Company will convene on Thursday, 7 April 2022, to consider, among others, the following subjects:

(a) To consider and approve the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2021.

(b) To consider a recommendation, to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, for approval of payment of a dividend.

(c) To fix the date and place for convening the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.

The relevant resolutions of the Board of Directors and the financial statements for the year 2021 will be announced before the commencement of the stock exchange meeting on the 8th April 2022.

