  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCW   CY0001201215

VASSILIKO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

(VCW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Vassiliko Cement Works Public : MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO CONSIDER THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

03/23/2022 | 06:04am EDT
0012/00038337/en
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
VASSILICO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
VCW - VASSILICO CEMENT WORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO CONSIDER THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd announces that the Board of Directors of the Company will convene on Thursday, 7 April 2022, to consider, among others, the following subjects:

(a) To consider and approve the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2021.

(b) To consider a recommendation, to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, for approval of payment of a dividend.

(c) To fix the date and place for convening the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.

The relevant resolutions of the Board of Directors and the financial statements for the year 2021 will be announced before the commencement of the stock exchange meeting on the 8th April 2022.

(en)

Regulated
Filing Date: 23/03/2022 11:54

Disclaimer

Vassilico Cement Works pcl published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
