Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

18 May 2022

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed producing mining company, announces, that further to the announcement made on 16 May 2022 regarding the issued conversion notice by Atlas Special Opportunties LLC (“Atlas”), that notwithstanding the full repayment of the Bond, Atlas has responded claiming that the Conversion Notice for $800,000 (“Notice”) issued on 16 May 2022 is valid. For the avoidance of doubt, the $800,000 was part of the repayment to Atlas instructed as of Friday 13 May 2022 but for which a SWIFT confirmation was only received on 16 May 2022.

Accordingly, the Company is taking legal advice in relation to the circumstances of the Notice and will report again to the market as soon as is possible.

In the meantime, the Company has taken no action in relation to the Notice including not making application for any shares in relation thereto to be admitted to trading on AIM.

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

The Company has also acquired an interest in a joint venture company which provides expsoure to a near term revenue opportunity from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced. Processing of stockpiled ore on site is expected to commence in Q2 2022.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.