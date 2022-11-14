Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Vast Resources plc
  News
  7. Summary
    VAST   GB00BMD68046

VAST RESOURCES PLC

(VAST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
0.2500 GBX   +5.49%
Baita Plai Update

11/14/2022 | 02:01am EST
Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

14 November 2022

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Baita Plai Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce an interim production update regarding its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania.

Further to the announcement made on 31 October 2022 regarding production at Baita Plai continuing to increase, the Company can confirm it has today commenced loading for the planned mid-November concentrate sale which will be the largest tonnage delivery made to its offtake partner for a single month. The Company can also confirm it is planning its next concentrate sale in the first half of December 2022.

The Company will provide the Q4 2022 Baita Plai production figures at the beginning of January 2023 following the close of the reporting period.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK MAR”) until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (CEO)
Andrew Hall (CCO)

www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Beaumont Cornish – Financial & Nominated Advisor
Roland Cornish
James Biddle

www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Joint Broker
Toby Gibbs / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)

www.shorecapmarkets.co.uk
 +44 (0) 20 7408 4050
Axis Capital Markets LimitedJoint Broker
Kamran Hussain

www.axcap247.com
 +44 (0) 20 3206 0320
St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page		www.stbridespartners.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines, development projects and mining interests in Romania, Tajikistan and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA’s producing Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides a share of revenue generated from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the finalisation of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.


