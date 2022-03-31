Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vast Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAST   GB00BMD68046

VAST RESOURCES PLC

(VAST)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/30 11:35:25 am EDT
0.775 GBX   -6.06%
02:01aGhaghoo Diamond Mine
GL
02:01aGhaghoo Diamond Mine
GL
03/29Holdings in Company
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ghaghoo Diamond Mine

03/31/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

31 March 2022

Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Ghaghoo Diamond Mine

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company announces an update regarding its withdrawal from the acquisition process of Gem Diamonds Botswana (pty) Ltd (‘GDB’), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gem Diamonds Ltd (‘Gem Diamonds’) which owns the Ghaghoo Diamond Mine in Botswana (“Ghaghoo”).

Further to the previous announcement regarding the Company informing Botswana Diamonds PLC (“BOD”) & Gem Diamonds (together “the parties”) of its intention not to proceed with the acquisition of GDB, as announced on 23 August 2021, the parties continue working together to ensure a mutually beneficial outcome and in the interim an agreement has been reached to extend the longstop date by 40 days from 31 March 2022 to 10 May 2022 to allow BOD to secure an alternative joint venture partner.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (CEO)
Andrew Hall (CCO)

www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Beaumont Cornish – Financial & Nominated Advisor
Roland Cornish
James Biddle

www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Joint Broker
Toby Gibbs / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)

www.shorecapmarkets.co.uk
 +44 (0) 20 7408 4050
Axis Capital Markets LimitedJoint Broker
Kamran Hussain

www.axcap247.com
 +44 (0) 20 3206 0320
St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page		www.stbridespartners.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.


All news about VAST RESOURCES PLC
02:01aGhaghoo Diamond Mine
GL
02:01aGhaghoo Diamond Mine
GL
03/29Holdings in Company
AQ
02/21Atlas Special Opportunities LLC – Exercise of Conversion Rights
AQ
02/18Holding(s) in Company
AQ
02/01FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up in Strong Start to Month
DJ
02/0130Y Gilt-Bund Yield Spread to Widen as UK Interest Rates Rise
DJ
02/01Vast Resources Cancels $4 Million Purchase Of Botswana Diamond Mine
MT
02/01UK's Manufacturing Sector Expanded in January, PMI Shows
DJ
02/01FTSE 100 Rises After U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile January Higher
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,83 M 3,72 M 3,72 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 7,61 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,69 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VAST RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Vast Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAST RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Andrew Prelea Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Fletcher Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brian Michael Moritz Non-Executive Chairman
Craig James Harvey Director, COO & Technical Director
Nicholas Philip Hatch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAST RESOURCES PLC-54.41%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED21.98%192 288
RIO TINTO PLC24.20%128 384
GLENCORE PLC33.54%82 561
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.83%60 639
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.23%45 509