  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vast Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAST   GB00BMD68046

VAST RESOURCES PLC

(VAST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
0.9250 GBX   +15.63%
Holding(s) in Company

06/23/2022 | 02:02am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:VAST RESOURCES PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameArena Investors, LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)405 Lexington Ave, 59th FI NY, NY 10174 USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameAtlas Special Opportunities, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:21/06/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):22/06/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.0%N/A0.0%0
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		    



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Common Shares GB00BMD68046 0 0.0%
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A00.0%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/A    
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A     
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Atlas Capital Markets0.0% 0.0%
Arena Investors, LP0.0% 0.0%
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completionNew York, NY
Date of completionJune 22, 2022


Financials
Sales 2021 0,90  - -
Net income 2021 -7,76 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 16,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 41 013 974x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 66,6%
