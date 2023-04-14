Advanced search
Major Institutional Shareholder TR-1 Disclosure
GL
Major Institutional Shareholder TR-1 Disclosure
GL
Vast Resources raises GBP1 million to fund projects
AN
Major Institutional Shareholder TR-1 Disclosure

04/14/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

14 April 2023

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Major Institutional Shareholder TR-1 Disclosure

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that Capstone Investment Advisors LLC, a global alternative asset management firm, (“Capstone”) has submitted a TR-1 disclosure, included below, representing the first major institutional shareholder of the Company in recent years.

Andrew Hall, Chief Commercial Officer, Vast Resources PLC, Commented:

“Capstone’s notification is a step forward in developing an institutional shareholder base in the Company, which we hope will build on the ongoing support from our existing shareholders.”

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:VAST RESOURCES PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instrumentsX
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameCapstone Investment Advisors, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)New York City, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
NameN/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:12/04/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):13/04/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0%5.53%5.53%150,000,000
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		Below 5%Below 5%Below 5% 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights
Direct

(DTR5.1)		Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)		Direct

(DTR5.1)		Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMD68046    
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash

Settlement xii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swap  Cash150,000,0005.53%
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2150,000,0005.53%
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv		X
Name xv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Paul Britton0%5.53%5.53%
Capstone Investment Advisors, LLC0%5.53%5.53%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi
 


Place of completionLondon, United Kingdom
Date of completion13/04/2023

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK MAR”) until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (CEO)
Andrew Hall (CCO)

www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Beaumont Cornish – Financial & Nominated Advisor
Roland Cornish
James Biddle

www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited – Joint Broker
Toby Gibbs / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)

www.shorecapmarkets.co.uk
 +44 (0) 20 7408 4050
Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
Richard Hutchinson

www.axcap247.com
 +44 (0) 20 3206 0320
St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher		www.stbridespartners.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania, Tajikistan, and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA which owns 100% of the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides a share of revenue generated from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty equivalent over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is preparing for the release of its diamonds previously mined by the Company and preparing for their marketing. Upon the finalisation of the process the Company will recommence its focus on the finalisation of the mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession in the Marange Diamond Fields.


