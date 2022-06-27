Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vast Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAST   GB00BMD68046

VAST RESOURCES PLC

(VAST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-06-24 am EDT
0.8570 GBX   -4.78%
02:01aSecond Milling Circuit Completed at Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine
GL
06/23Holding(s) in Company
GL
06/20Energy Crisis Highlights Urgency of Accelerating Investment in Affordable, Clean Energy in Africa, IEA Reports
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Second Milling Circuit Completed at Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine

06/27/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

27 June 2022

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Second Milling Circuit Completed at Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that the second milling circuit in the processing plant at the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (“Baita Plai”) has been completed six weeks ahead of schedule.

The second milling circuit further optimises the operations at Baita Plai and doubles milling capacity at the plant. With two milling circuits fully functioning the two mills combined are capable of processing 14,000 tonnes per month.

Andrew Prelea, Chief Executive Officer of Vast Resources PLC, commented:

“Our mining volumes are steadily increasing, and are expected to increase dramatically with the implementation and ramp up of long hole stope mining commencing from next month. The commissioning of this second milling circuit – achieved six weeks ahead of schedule – will support increased concentrate production moving forward. Our operations at Baita Plai are ramping up encouragingly and I am confident that this will be reflected in our future production and sales reports.”

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK MAR”) until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (CEO)
Andrew Hall (CCO)

www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Beaumont Cornish – Financial & Nominated Advisor
Roland Cornish
James Biddle

www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Joint Broker
Toby Gibbs / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)

www.shorecapmarkets.co.uk
 +44 (0) 20 7408 4050
Axis Capital Markets LimitedJoint Broker
Kamran Hussain

www.axcap247.com
 +44 (0) 20 3206 0320
St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page		www.stbridespartners.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines, development projects and mining interests in Romania, Tajikistan and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides exposure to a near term revenue opportunity from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced. Processing of stockpiled ore on site is expected to commence in mid-2022.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.

GLOSSARY

Dry Metric TonnesRefers to the tonnage minus humidity to determine sales price
GradeThe relative quantity or percentage of ore mineral content in an orebody.
OreThe naturally occurring material from which a mineral(s) can be extracted at a reasonable profit.
OrebodyA continuous well-defined mass of material to sufficient ore content to make extraction economically feasible.
SkarnLime-bearing siliceous rock produced by the metamorphic alteration of limestone or dolomite
Wet Metric TonnesUsually quoted in terms of production for shipping terms



All news about VAST RESOURCES PLC
02:01aSecond Milling Circuit Completed at Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine
GL
06/23Holding(s) in Company
GL
06/20Energy Crisis Highlights Urgency of Accelerating Investment in Affordable, Clean Energy..
MT
06/16Holding(s) in Company
GL
06/16Holding(s) in Company
GL
06/16Holding(s) in Company
GL
06/14Holding(s) in Company
GL
06/13Second Mantis Jumbo Drill Rig on-site at Baita Plai
GL
06/13Second Mantis Jumbo Drill Rig on-site at Baita Plai
AQ
06/13Vast Resources plc Announces Second Mantis Jumbo Drill Rig on-site at Baita Plai
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,90  - -
Net income 2021 -7,76 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,8 M 15,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 41 013 974x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart VAST RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Vast Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAST RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Andrew Prelea Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Fletcher Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brian Michael Moritz Non-Executive Chairman
Craig James Harvey Director, COO & Technical Director
Nicholas Philip Hatch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAST RESOURCES PLC-49.59%16
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.57%140 775
RIO TINTO PLC1.99%102 530
GLENCORE PLC19.02%71 422
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.66%45 753
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.08%33 153