Vast Resources : Form of Proxy for GM 10 June 2022

I/we, a Member of Vast Resources plc (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") and entitled to vote, hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or _______________________________my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our

behalf at the General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR on Friday 10 June 2022 at 2:00pm and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution, as a special resolution, the full text of which is set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 25th May 2022 (the "Notice").

That the Directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to the Act, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the

Company ("Rights") up to an aggregate nominal amount of £673,332.16 and such authority shall, unless previously revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, expire on the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2022 provided that the Company may, at any time before such expiry, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot relevant shares or grant Rights to any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. That the Directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to the Act, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company ("Rights") up to an aggregate nominal amount of £130,000, such authority to be limited to the allotment of shares to Mercuria Energy Trading SA or its nominee pursuant to an option granted to Mercuria Energy Trading SA to subscribe for shares in the Company under a binding Head of Terms between the Company, Mercuria Energy Trading SA and A&T Investments Sarl. That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of Resolution 1, the Directors be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) for cash either pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 1 above as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to:- the allotment of equity securities in connection with an issue in favour of shareholders where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of all such shareholders are proportionate (or as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective number of Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company held by them on the record date for such allotment, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or legal or practical problems under the laws of, or the requirements of, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange, in any territory; and the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) of further equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £673,332.61,

provided that this power shall, unless previously revoked or varied by special resolution of the Company in general meeting, expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2022. The Company may, before such expiry, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors are hereby empowered to allot equity securities in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

4. That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of Resolution 2, the Directors be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) for cash either pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 2 above as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to:-