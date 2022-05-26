Vast Resources : Notice of GM 10 June 2022 05/26/2022 | 02:28am EDT Send by mail :

Notice of General Meeting Vast Resources plc (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 05414325) Notice is hereby given that a General Meeting of Vast Resources plc (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR at 2.00pm on 10 June 2022 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions, of which resolutions 1 and 2 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 3 and 4 will be proposed as special resolutions. That the Directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to the Act, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company ("Rights") up to an aggregate nominal amount of £673,332.16 and such authority shall, unless previously revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, expire on the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2022 provided that the Company may, at any time before such expiry, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot relevant shares or grant Rights to any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. That the Directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to the Act, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company ("Rights") up to an aggregate nominal amount of £130,000, such authority to be limited to the allotment of shares to Mercuria Energy Trading SA or its nominee pursuant to an option granted to Mercuria Energy Trading SA to subscribe for shares in the Company under a binding Head of Terms between the Company, Mercuria Energy Trading SA and A&T Investments Sarl. That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of Resolution 1, the Directors be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) for cash either pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 1 above as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to:- the allotment of equity securities in connection with an issue in favour of shareholders where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of all such shareholders are proportionate (or as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective number of Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company held by them on the record date for such allotment, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or legal or practical problems under the laws of, or the requirements of, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange, in any territory; and the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) of further equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £673,332.61, provided that this power shall, unless previously revoked or varied by special resolution of the Company in general meeting, expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2022. The Company may, before such expiry, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors are hereby empowered to allot equity securities in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the power conferred hereby had not expired. 4. That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of Resolution 2, the Directors be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) for cash either pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 2 above as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to:- the allotment of equity securities in connection with an issue in favour of shareholders where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of all such shareholders are proportionate (or as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective number of Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company held by them on the record date for such allotment, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or legal or practical problems under the laws of, or the requirements of, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange, in any territory; and the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) of further equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £130,000, By Order of the Board Registered Office: Ben Harber 6th Floor Company Secretary 60 Gracechurch Street London EC3V 0HR 25 May 2022 NOTES Members are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of their rights to attend and to speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the General Meeting provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by that shareholder. To appoint more than one proxy you may photocopy the form of proxy. Please indicate the proxy holder's name and the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy (which, in aggregate, should not exceed the number of shares held by you). Please also indicate if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope. To be valid, the form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be lodged at the offices of the

Company's registrars, Share Registrars Ltd, 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7XX by hand, or sent by post, or sent by email at voting@shareregistrars.uk.com so as to be received not later than 2.00pm on 8 June 2022 or not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of any adjournment of the meeting as the case may be (excluding any day which is not a business day). To direct your proxy how to vote on the resolutions mark the appropriate box with an "X". To abstain from voting on a resolution, select the relevant "withheld" box. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the meeting. The completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending in person at the meeting and voting should he wish to do so. If you attend the meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated. The Company has specified that only those members entered on the register of members at 2.00pm 8 June 2022 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting in respect of the number of ordinary shares held in their name at that time. Changes to the register after 2.00pm on 8 June 2022 shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting. In the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out below and, in each case, must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding any day which is not a business day). CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the General Meeting and any adjournment thereof by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s) should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. In order for a proxy appointment, or instruction, made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's ("EUI") specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message regardless of whether it relates to the appointment of a proxy or to an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID 7RA36) by the latest time(s) for receipt of proxy appointments specified in the Notice of Meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to

CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. CREST members and where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that EUI does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy instructions. It is therefore the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his or her CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING The notes on the following pages give an explanation of the proposed resolutions. Resolutions 1 and 2 are proposed as ordinary resolutions, which means that for these resolutions to be passed, more than half of the votes cast must be in favour of each resolution. Resolutions 3 and 4 are proposed as special resolutions, which means that for these resolutions to be passed, at least three-quarters of the votes cast must be in favour of each resolution. Attachments Original Link

