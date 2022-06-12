Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Vast Resources plc
  News
  Summary
    VAST   GB00BMD68046

VAST RESOURCES PLC

(VAST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.7000 GBX   -12.50%
0.7000 GBX   -12.50%
06/10VAST RESOURCES : Q&A Document via Investor Meet Company Platform – June 2022
PU
06/10Holding(s) in Company
GL
06/10Holding(s) in Company
AQ
Vast Resources : Open Joint Stock Company “TALCO” presentation

06/12/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
TALCO: potential investment and business opportunities for EU companies.

TALCO: potential investment and business opportunities

TALCO

TALCO - METALLURGICAL MINING AND CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Production of cryolite

Production of aluminium fluoride

Production of sulfuric acid

Aluminum

Smelter

Coal Mining

Business center

Mining of gold, silver and other rare earth metals

T A L C O F L U O R I T E

Fluorspar and fluorite mining

TALCO

UZAUTO

TRUCK Assembly of trucks

TALCO: potential investment and business opportunities

TALCO

TAJIK ALUMINIUM COMPANY

The Tajik aluminum company is the largest industrial enterprise of Tajikistan

TALCO is the first Tajik brand of the international standard, ISO certified

> 8000 persons work at TALCO Group.

The design capacity of the plant is 517 000 tons per year of high grade primary aluminium and 360 000 tons of baked anodes.

TALCO's products are exported to many countries of the world:

Turkey, Uzbekistan, Japan, China, Western Europe, and others.

TALCO: potential investment and business opportunities

TALCO

TALCO RESOURCES

Production of coal (MT)

2019

2020

2021

2022

Coal deposit- 400 mln. tons.

High calorific value: 6500 Kcal

385000

410000

460000

540000

22% market share in Tajikistan

460000

MT

TALCO: potential investment and business opportunities

TALCO

TALCO CHEMICAL LLC

In September 2016, the construction of TALCO's three large industrial facilities was completed: 1) plans for the production of cryolite (capacity - 12.0 thousand tons / year), aluminum fluoride (18.0 thousand tons / year) and sulfuric acid (130.0 thousand tons / year) on the territory of the Yovon region. TALCO Chemical LLC began to supply its products to Tajik Aluminium Smelter (TALCO) in 2017 along with exports to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and other CIS countries engaged in production of primary of aluminium.

Investment costs of all three plants is USD 126 mln.

  • Production of cryolite: 12 000 tons per year
  • Production of aluminium fluoride : 18 000 tons per year
  • Production of hydrofluoric acid- 21 000 tons per year
  • Sulfuric acid- 130 000 tons per year

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vast Resources plc published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 20:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
