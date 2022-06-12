Vast Resources : Open Joint Stock Company “TALCO” presentation

TALCO: potential investment and business opportunities for EU companies.
TAJIK ALUMINIUM COMPANY
The Tajik aluminum company is the largest industrial enterprise of Tajikistan
TALCO is the first Tajik brand of the international standard, ISO certified
> 8000 persons work at TALCO Group.
The design capacity of the plant is 517 000 tons per year of high grade primary aluminium and 360 000 tons of baked anodes.
TALCO's products are exported to many countries of the world:
Turkey, Uzbekistan, Japan, China, Western Europe, and others.
|
TALCO: potential investment and business opportunities
|
TALCO
|
|
TALCO RESOURCES
Production of coal (MT)
2019
2020
2021
2022
Coal deposit- 400 mln. tons.
High calorific value: 6500 Kcal
385000
410000
460000
540000
22% market share in Tajikistan
460000
MT
|
TALCO: potential investment and business opportunities
|
TALCO
|
|
TALCO CHEMICAL LLC
In September 2016, the construction of TALCO's three large industrial facilities was completed: 1) plans for the production of cryolite (capacity - 12.0 thousand tons / year), aluminum fluoride (18.0 thousand tons / year) and sulfuric acid (130.0 thousand tons / year) on the territory of the Yovon region. TALCO Chemical LLC began to supply its products to Tajik Aluminium Smelter (TALCO) in 2017 along with exports to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and other CIS countries engaged in production of primary of aluminium.
Investment costs of all three plants is USD 126 mln.
-
Production of cryolite: 12 000 tons per year
-
Production of aluminium fluoride : 18 000 tons per year
-
Production of hydrofluoric acid- 21 000 tons per year
-
Sulfuric acid- 130 000 tons per year
