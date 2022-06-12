Vast Resources : Open Joint Stock Company “TALCO” presentation

TAJIK ALUMINIUM COMPANY

The Tajik aluminum company is the largest industrial enterprise of Tajikistan

TALCO is the first Tajik brand of the international standard, ISO certified

> 8000 persons work at TALCO Group.

The design capacity of the plant is 517 000 tons per year of high grade primary aluminium and 360 000 tons of baked anodes.

TALCO's products are exported to many countries of the world:

Turkey, Uzbekistan, Japan, China, Western Europe, and others.