  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vast Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAST   GB00BMD68046

VAST RESOURCES PLC

(VAST)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:46 2022-12-16 am EST
0.1762 GBX   +0.69%
09:34aVast Resources Romania mine production up; second shipment delivered
AN
02:01aBaita Plai Update
GL
02:01aBaita Plai Update
GL
Vast Resources Romania mine production up; second shipment delivered

12/16/2022 | 09:34am EST
(Alliance News) - Vast Resources PLC on Friday said fourth quarter production was up compared to the previous quarter at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania.

The London-based mining company with projects in Romania and Zimbabwe said there had been a 15% increase in production in the fourth quarter of 2022, adding that it expects a total increase of 30% by the end of December.

The company said it expects production figures to increase in the first quarter of 2023, and beyond.

Vast Resources said the average copper grade being achieved in Baita Plai in the fourth quarter was 24%, representing an increase of 40% from the third quarter.

The company also said that that its second November copper concentrate shipment had been delivered, with a further shipment expected in December. Vast Resources said there would be a potential concentrate sale increase of 350%, based on the shipment of 335 wet metric tonnes of concentrate to date, and a further 180 wet metric tonnes booked to be shipped before the end of December.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Prelea said: "Based what we have already achieved in Q4 2022 and what we believe is the pipeline to the end of the year, production will see a significant increase in mining and concentrate production. This is a result of the changes that have been implemented on site and we look forward to this continued trend."

Vast Resources shares were up 2.2% trading at 0.18 pence per share on Friday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
VAST RESOURCES PLC 2.00% 0.1762 Delayed Quote.-89.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 3,78 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,88 M 4,88 M -
EV / Sales 2021 41,0x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 367
Free-Float 87,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Prelea Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Fletcher Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brian Michael Moritz Non-Executive Chairman
Craig James Harvey Director, COO & Technical Director
Nicholas Philip Hatch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAST RESOURCES PLC-89.71%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.00%156 075
RIO TINTO PLC15.64%114 596
GLENCORE PLC42.05%83 205
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.27%46 210
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%42 608