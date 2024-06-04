Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based mining company. It has mines and projects in Romania, Tajikistan and Zimbabwe. Its operations include Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine; Manaila-Carlibaba Project; Zagra Licences; Blueberry Gold Project; Chiadzwa Community Concession, Marange, and Tajikistan. Its Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA which owns 100% of the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The Zagra Licences include Piciorul Zimbrului & Magura Neagra prospects. It has an interest in a joint venture company which provides exposure to a near term revenue opportunity from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. It has also been contractually appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka Gold Mines. It holds a 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Project, a 7.285 square kilometers brownfield area of prospectivity in the Golden Quadrilateral.

Sector Diversified Mining