Vast Resources PLC - miner in Romania, Tajikistan and Zimbabwe - Reports that 25,388 tonnes of ore was mined in the first quarter at Baita Plai mine, up 22% from 20,728 tonnes a year prior and 5.0% higher than 24,178 tonnes in the final quarter of 2023. The mine's copper concentrate grade was 20%, versus 23% a year previously but higher than 18% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Baita Plai is located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania. Further, notes "pleasing progress" at the Aprelevka mine in Tajikistan, with gold production at 933 ounces in May, up 16% from 805 ounces in April.
Current stock price: 0.32 pence per share, up 42% midday Tuesday
12-month change: down 49%
