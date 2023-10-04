Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based mining and resource development company. The Company is focused on key mining opportunities in Romania, Zimbabwe and Tajikistan. The Company's operations include Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine; Manaila-Carlibaba Project; Zagra Licences, Blueberry Gold Project, and Chiadzwa Community Concession, Marange. The Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine is located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area that hosts polymetallic and uranium mines. The project is over 50 kilometers (km) north-west of the Rosia Montana mine and 52 km north-west of Rosia Poieni. The Manaila-Carlibaba Project has approximately 138.6 hectares that are located at Iacobeni. The Zagra Licences include Piciorul Zimbrului and Magura Neagra. It holds interest in the Blueberry Project, a 7.285 square kilometers brownfield area prospectively located in the Golden Quadrilateral. The Chiadzwa Diamond Fields are located in Marange. It also has operations in Tajikistan.

Sector Diversified Mining