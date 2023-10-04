Vast Resources PLC - mining and resource development company with interests in Romania, Tajikistan and Zimbabwe - Agrees a further extension to its asset backed debt facility with A&T Investments SARL and to tranche A of its prepayment agreement with Mercuria Energy Trading SA. Extension is to November 30. Says all terms and conditions of the debt remain the same.
Current stock price: 0.27 pence
12-month change: down 34%
By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter
