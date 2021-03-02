Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vasta Platform Limited    VSTA   KYG9440A1094

VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED

(VSTA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/02 04:00:00 pm
13.96 USD   --.--%
05:50pVASTA PLATFORM  : Acquires Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa
MT
05:35pVasta Announces the Acquisition of Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa Ltda.
GL
02/22Vasta to acquire Editora Eleva
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vasta Announces the Acquisition of Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa Ltda.

03/02/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (“Company”) (NASDAQ: VSTA) announces the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Somos Sistemas de Ensino S.A., of Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa Ltda. (“SEL”), paying R$65.0 million.

SEL provides technical and pedagogic services to education platforms, including the maintenance of such platforms, development and improvement of contents and training of professionals. Founded in 1997, SEL currently serves, direct or indirectly, 441 schools, 272 thousand K-12 students and approximately 503 thousand students in the secondary and continuing education segment. Vasta estimates that the transaction has a 2021E EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6x.

With this acquisition, Vasta takes another important step towards offering a complete digital services to K-12 schools and strengthens its commercial relations with important clients.

VASTA’S MISSION

Our mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation

ABOUT VASTA

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
+55 11 3133 7311
ri@somoseducacao.com.br

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to of various factors, including (i) general economic, financial, political, demographic and business conditions in Brazil, as well as any other countries we may serve in the future and their impact on our business; (ii) fluctuations in interest, inflation and exchange rates in Brazil and any other countries we may serve in the future; (iii) our ability to implement our business strategy and expand our portfolio of products and services; (iv) our ability to adapt to technological changes in the educational sector; (v) the availability of government authorizations on terms and conditions and within periods acceptable to us; (vi) our ability to continue attracting and retaining new partner schools and students; (vii) our ability to maintain the academic quality of our programs; (viii) the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; (ix) changes in the financial condition of the students enrolling in our programs in general and in the competitive conditions in the education industry; (x) our capitalization and level of indebtedness; (xi) the interests of our controlling shareholder; (xii) changes in government regulations applicable to the education industry in Brazil; (xiii) government interventions in education industry programs, that affect the economic or tax regime, the collection of tuition fees or the regulatory framework applicable to educational institutions; (xiv) cancellations of contracts within the solutions we characterize as subscription arrangements or limitations on our ability to increase the rates we charge for the services we characterize as subscription arrangements; (xv) our ability to compete and conduct our business in the future; (xvi) our ability to anticipate changes in the business, changes in regulation or the materialization of existing and potential new risks; (xvii) the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product, service and concept development by us and our competitors; (xviii) changes in consumer demands and preferences and technological advances, and our ability to innovate to respond to such changes; (xix) changes in labor, distribution and other operating costs; our compliance with, and changes to, government laws, regulations and tax matters that currently apply to us; (xx) the effectiveness of our risk management policies and procedures, including our internal control over financial reporting; (xxi) health crises, including due to pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures taken in response thereto; (xxii) other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; and (xxiii) other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
05:50pVASTA PLATFORM  : Acquires Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa
MT
05:35pVasta Announces the Acquisition of Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa Ltda.
GL
02/22Vasta to acquire Editora Eleva
GL
2020VASTA PLATFORM  : Scotiabank Starts Vasta Platform at Sector Outperform With $19..
MT
2020VSTA ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Vasta Platform; Investor..
PR
2020VASTA PLATFORM  : Acquires Brazilian Digital Assessment Platform Meritt
MT
2020Vasta acquires Meritt, the leading digital assessment platform in Brazil
GL
2020Vasta Platform Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
2020VASTA PLATFORM  : Reports Narrower Q3 Loss, Higher Revenue
MT
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 030 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2020 129 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net cash 2020 72,8 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 538 M 1 159 M 1 155 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,28x
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 956
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vasta Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 109,54 BRL
Last Close Price 78,76 BRL
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mário Ghio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clóvis Poggetti Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chairman
Guilherme Alves Mélega Chief Operating Officer
Ricardo Andrés Cardó Soria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED-3.72%1 159
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.32%31 581
CAE INC.-4.51%8 484
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED28.77%5 731
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.79%4 900
AFYA LIMITED-9.76%2 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ