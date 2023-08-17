The values we set for Vasta in 2022 couldn't better represent our current mo- ment. It was an outstandingly positive year, marked by a business recovery following previous periods heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The success of our results signals a return to normal and reaffirms the company's robustness, combined with a consistent strategy of delivering the best educational solutions for basic education schools, allowing us to generate predictable, sustainable and increasing revenue. Simultaneously, we offer the country positive prospects for building a more prosperous future grounded on state-of-the-art academic, social and emotional education for our children and teenagers. To achieve this, we cultivated a new organizational culture, "SOMOS o que cul- tivamos"*, bringing together individuals who see the values of "Autonomy and Support", "Well-being", "Innovation", * WE ARE what we cultivate

"Excellence" and "Leadership" as pillars to develop and deliver to schools, students and families the solutions that set us on the path to redefining 21st-century education, allowing students to reach their full potential through holistic and transformative education. The strength and determination of our organizational culture, redesigned in 2022 with vast participation from our professionals, positions us as leaders in this movement. On this journey, we developed and incorporated new solutions that solidify the school as a central hub of education-a trusted and secure place for students to grow academically and hone their so- cio-emotionalskills-both during and after school hours using additional products and services. We achieved this by recognizing the significance our portfolio has gained in the K-12 segment over recent years, stemming from platform integration and a keen focus on the varied

needs of educational institutions, which we have become primary partners of. What we delivered to the market in 2022 epitomizes this effort. This year, we embarked on a significant initiative to broaden the reach of our solutions to millions of students in Brazil. With careful planning, we positioned ourselves to collaborate with state and municipal au- thorities, offering the latest educational tools and content for these students. Our mature, flexible system allows us to create bespoke solutions tailored to individual needs. For the first time, we began exclusive distribution and sales of Mackenzie's educational systems. We extended our exper- tise, extensive reach and visibility in this field to our new partner. This shows that we can deliver value through both our own solutions and those of our partners, leveraging the expertise we possess.