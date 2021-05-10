Log in
    VSTA   KYG9440A1094

VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED

(VSTA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vasta Platform Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 14, 2021

05/10/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, before the market opens on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, May 14, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 3756869) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or (914) 800-3898. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes they are uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

Investor Relations
ri@somoseducacao.com.br


All news about VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
05:59pVasta Platform Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May ..
05/06VASTA PLATFORM  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Vasta Platform's Price Target to $14 Fr..
04/14VASTA PLATFORM  : Itau BBA Starts Vasta Platform at Outperform with $16 Price Ta..
04/13VASTA PLATFORM  : CFO Resigns, Successor Named
04/12Vasta announces appointment of new CFO and investor relations officer
03/31VASTA PLATFORM  : Posts Lower Revenue in Q4
03/31Vasta Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
03/26Vasta Platform Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Mar..
03/02VASTA PLATFORM  : Acquires Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa
03/02Vasta Announces the Acquisition of Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa Ltda.
Financials
Sales 2021 1 040 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2021 115 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net Debt 2021 46,2 M 8,83 M 8,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 918 M 749 M 748 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 960
Free-Float 22,4%
Technical analysis trends VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 90,18 BRL
Last Close Price 47,20 BRL
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 91,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mário Ghio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruno Giardino Roschel de Araujo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chairman
Guilherme Alves Mélega Chief Operating Officer
Ricardo Andrés Cardó Soria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED-37.79%749
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.17%22 845
CAE INC.7.94%9 197
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.48%4 822
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED7.25%4 650
AFYA LIMITED-14.82%1 987