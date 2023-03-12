Advanced search
    VSTA   KYG9440A1094

VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED

(VSTA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
3.850 USD    0.00%
12:06pVasta Platform Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 23, 2023
BU
2022Earnings Flash (VSTA) VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED Reports Q3 Revenue BRL188.7M
MT
2022Vasta Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
Vasta Platform Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 23, 2023

03/12/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announces that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, March 23, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 3871721) by dialing 1 (888) 660-6819 or 1 (929) 203-1989. Brazil dial-in options are also available by dialing 55 (11) 4210-6701 or 55 800 591-2026 A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 231 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 -116 M -22,4 M -22,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 146 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,3x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 1 646 M 318 M 318 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 761
Free-Float 22,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,92 BRL
Average target price 30,11 BRL
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mário Ghio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesar Augusto Silva Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chairman
Guilherme Alves Mélega Chief Operating Officer
Ricardo Andrés Cardó Soria Independent Director
