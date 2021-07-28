Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vasta Platform Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSTA   KYG9440A1094

VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED

(VSTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13, 2021

07/28/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 5438407) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or (914) 800-3898. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes they are uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

Contact
Investor Relations
ri@somoseducacao.com.br


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
05:57pVasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Aug..
GL
07/06VASTA PLATFORM : Earnings Release
PU
06/10VSTA ALERT : Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation of Securities Claims Aga..
PR
05/27VASTA PLATFORM : acquires Redação Nota 1000 (Form 6-K)
PU
05/27VASTA PLATFORM : Buys Redacao Nota 1000
MT
05/27Vasta acquires Redação Nota 1000
GL
05/14VASTA PLATFORM : Q1 Operating Profit, Revenue Decline
MT
05/14VASTA PLATFORM : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
05/14Vasta Platform Limited Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter of 20..
CI
05/11VASTA PLATFORM : BofA Securities Downgrades Vasta Platform to Neutral From Buy; ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 970 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2021 17,6 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
Net Debt 2021 188 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 592 M 592 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 960
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vasta Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,10 BRL
Average target price 79,09 BRL
Spread / Average Target 1 014%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mário Ghio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruno Giardino Roschel de Araujo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chairman
Guilherme Alves Mélega Chief Operating Officer
Ricardo Andrés Cardó Soria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED-51.72%583
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-64.28%11 613
CAE INC.9.78%9 760
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED36.02%5 710
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-54.51%2 445
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC17.36%2 332