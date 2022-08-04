Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vasta Platform Limited
  News
  Summary
VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
5.200 USD   +2.97%
5.200 USD   +2.97%
08:38aVASTA PLATFORM : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
08/01Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022
BU
07/20Goldman Sachs Downgrades Vasta Platform to Neutral From Buy; Price Target is $5.50
MT
Vasta Platform : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

08/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held 25 August 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") will be held on 25 August 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (São Paulo time). The AGM will be held at the offices of the Company located at Av. Paulista, 901, 5th Floor, Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-100, Brazil.

The AGM will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing and approving the following resolutions:

1. to resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the Company's financial statements and the auditor's report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 be approved and ratified; and
2. to resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that Estela Maris Vieira de Souza be appointed as director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.

The AGM will also serve as an opportunity for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on 15 July 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The holders of record of the Class A common shares and the Class B common shares of the Company as at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM and any adjournment thereof.

The Company's 2021 annual report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on 29 April 2022 (the "Form 20-F"). Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Company's website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com/shareholder-meetings, or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department at Av. Paulista, 901, 5th Floor, Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-100, Brazil, by email at ir@vastaplatform.com, or by telephone at +55 (11) 3133-7311. Additionally, this Notice, the Proxy Statement and the Form of Electronic Proxy Card, along with instructions on how to vote using the proxy card can also be found the Company's website.

The Board recommends that shareholders of the Company vote "FOR" the resolutions at the AGM. Your vote is very important to the Company.

Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please promptly complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card attached to this Notice.

By order of the Board

/s/ Mário Ghio Junior
Name: Mário Ghio Junior
Title: Director
Dated: 4 August 2022

Registered Office:

c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited

PO Box 309, Ugland House

Grand Cayman

KY1-1104

Cayman Islands

Disclaimer

Vasta Platform Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:37:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 225 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2022 -24,7 M -4,67 M -4,67 M
Net Debt 2022 866 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2022 -255x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 2 270 M 428 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 788
Free-Float 12,8%
Vasta Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,56 BRL
Average target price 33,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mário Ghio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruno Giardino Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chairman
Guilherme Alves Mélega Chief Operating Officer
Ricardo Andrés Cardó Soria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED22.93%428
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-18.59%5 434
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-40.71%4 253
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-23.06%1 306
AFYA LIMITED-27.05%1 041
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-25.95%866