Vasta Platform : Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 - Form 6-K

VASTA Platform Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated
Assets
Note
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7
145,998
309,893
Marketable securities
8
303,675
166,349
Trade receivables
9
576,388
505,514
Inventories
10
208,744
242,363
Taxes recoverable
27,040
24,564
Income tax and social contribution recoverable
9,689
8,771
Prepayments
57,335
40,069
Other receivables
982
2,105
Related parties - other receivables
18
1,126
501
Total current assets
1,330,977
1,300,129
Non-current assets
Judicial deposits and escrow accounts
19
177,579
178,824
Deferred income tax and social contribution
129,453
130,405
Property, plant and equipment
11
222,265
185,682
Intangible assets and goodwill
12
5,542,991
5,538,367
Total non-current assets
6,072,288
6,033,278
Total Assets
7,403,265
7,333,407
VASTA Platform Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated
Liabilities
Note
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Current liabilities
Bonds and financing
13
267,568
281,491
Lease liabilities
15
27,915
26,636
Suppliers
14
261,219
264,787
Income tax and social contribution payable
16,644
16,666
Salaries and social contributions
17
75,952
62,829
Contractual obligations and deferred income
44,812
46,037
Accounts payable for business combination
16
59,296
20,502
Other liabilities
25,350
20,033
Other liabilities - related parties
18
30,393
39,271
Total current liabilities
809,149
778,252
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and financing
13
549,948
549,735
Lease liabilities
15
139,640
133,906
Accounts payable for business combination
16
511,364
511,811
Provision for tax, civil and labor losses
19
652,015
646,850
Contract liabilities and deferred income
4,544
128
Other liabilities
47,080
47,516
Total non-current liabilities
1,904,591
1,889,946
Shareholder's Equity
Share Capital
21
4,820,815
4,820,815
Capital reserve
65,614
61,488
Treasury shares
(23,880
)
(23,880
)
Accumulated losses
(173,024
)
(193,214
)
Total Shareholder's Equity
4,689,525
4,665,209
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
7,403,265
7,333,407
VASTA Platform Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
In thousands of R$, except earnings for share
Note
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Net revenue from sales and services
22
380,581
280,832
Sales
371,886
274,884
Services
8,695
5,948
Cost of goods sold and services
23
(129,237
)
(113,982
)
Gross profit
251,344
166,850
Operating income (expenses)
General and administrative expenses
23
(126,088
)
(109,876
)
Commercial expenses
23
(47,933
)
(49,509
)
Other operating income, net
23
933
2,467
Impairment losses on trade receivables
9 and 23
(8,896
)
(2,609
)
Profit before finance result and taxes
69,360
7,323
Finance result
Finance income
24
15,269
5,463
Finance costs
24
(57,963
)
(19,715
)
Profit (Loss) before income tax and social contribution
26,666
(6,929
)
Income tax and social contribution
20
(6,476
)
1,412
Profit (Loss) for the period
20,190
(5,517
)
Basic earnings (loss) per share - R$
21
0,242
(0,066
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - R$
21
0,239
(0,065
)
VASTA Platform Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated
Share Capital
Share issuance costs
Share-based
compensation
reserve (granted)
Share-based
compensation
reserve (vested)
Treasury shares
Accumulated
losses
Total Shareholders'
Equity/ Net Investment
Balance as of December 31,2020
4,961,988
(141,173
)
38,962
-
-
(74,460
)
4,785,317
Loss for the period
(5,517
)
(5,517
)
Share based compensations granted and issued
5,271
5,271
Balance as of March 31, 2021
4,961,988
(141,173
)
44,233
-
-
(79,977
)
4,785,071
Balance as of December 31, 2021
4,961,988
(141,173
)
30,445
31,043
(23,880
)
(193,214
)
4,665,209
Profit for the period
20,190
20,190
Share based compensations granted and issued
4,126
4,126
Balance as of March 31, 2022
4,961,988
(141,173
)
34,571
31,043
(23,880
)
(173,024
)
4,689,525
VASTA Platform Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
In thousands of R$ unless otherwise stated
Three-month period ended March 31,
Notes
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit (loss) before income tax and social contribution
26,666
(6,929
)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
11 and 12
64,287
48,585
Impairment losses on trade receivables
9
8,896
2,609
Reversal of provision for tax, civil and labor losses
19
(6,109
)
(740
)
Interest on provision for tax, civil and labor losses
19
11,454
5,630
Provision for obsolete inventories
10
6,780
4,838
Interest on bonds and financing
23,975
6,077
Contractual obligations and right to returned goods
(10,732
)
(6,220
)
Imputed interest on suppliers
-
1,452
Interest on accounts payable for business combination
13,694
167
Share-based payment expense
4,126
5,271
Interest on lease liabilities
15
3,596
4,022
Interest on marketable securities incurred
24
(11,459
)
(3,298
)
Disposals of right of use assets and lease liabilities
11 and 15
(1,285
)
14
Changes in
133,889
61,478
Trade receivables
9
(79,574
)
3,133
Inventories
10
26,787
4,564
Prepayments
(17,266
)
1,588
Taxes recoverable
(2,434
)
(184
)
Judicial deposits and escrow accounts
19
1,245
644
Other receivables
1,123
-
Suppliers
14
(3,568
)
(16,804
)
Salaries and social charges
17
13,153
(6
)
Tax payable
(5,852
)
(2,000
)
Contractual obligations and deferred income
13,976
(3,128
)
Other receivables and liabilities from related parties
18
(9,504
)
20,281
Other liabilities
4,880
2,287
Cash from operating activities
76,855
71,853
Income tax and social contribution paid
(523
)
-
Interest on liabilities paid
15
(3,750
)
(4,021
)
Payment of interest on bonds and financing
(37,640
)
(12,215
)
Payment of provision for tax, civil and labor losses
19
(180
)
(9
)
Net cash generated by operating activities
34,762
55,608
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
11
(34,435
)
(2,481
)
Additions of intangible assets
12
(19,716
)
(9,107
)
Acquisition of subsidiaries net of cash acquired
5
(8,475
)
(36,663
)
Proceeds from (purchase of) investment in marketable securities
8
(125,866
)
234,819
Net cash (applied in) from investing activities
(188,492
)
186,568
VASTA Platform Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
In thousands of R$ unless otherwise stated
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payments of loans from related parties
-
(20,884)
Lease liabilities paid
15
(5,654
)
(4,977
)
Payments of bonds and financing
-
(100,000
)
Payments of accounts payable for business combination
16
(4,511
)
(12,378
)
Net cash applied in financing activities
(10,165
)
(138,239
)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(163,895
)
103,937
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
7
309,893
311,156
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
7
145,998
415,093
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(163,895
)
103,937
VASTA Platform Limited
Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
(Amounts in thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated)
1.
Corporate information
1.1 The Company
Vasta Platform Ltd. (herein referred to as the "Company", or previously named "Vasta Platform", "Vasta's Parent Company" or "Business") is a publicly held company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on October 16, 2019, with headquarters in the city of São Paulo, Brazil. The Company is a technology-powered education content providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta's fiscal year begins on January 1 of each year and ends on December 31 of the same year.
The Company has built a "Platform as a Service" solution or PaaS, with two main modules: Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Services. The Company's Content & EdTech Platform combines a multi-brand and tech-enabled array with printed and digital content through long-term contracts with partner schools.
Since July 31, 2020, Vasta Platform Ltd. has been a publicly-held company registered with SEC ("The US Securities and Exchange Commission) and its shares are traded on Nasdaq Global Select Market under ticker symbol "VSTA".
1.2 Significant events during the period
(a) Business Combination
On January 14, 2022, the Company acquired the companies Phidelis Tecnologia Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Ltda. and MVP Consultoria e Sistemas Ltda. ("Phidelis"), when the control over the entity was transferred upon all conditions established on the share purchase agreement and the liquidation was completed.
Phidelis is a complete platform of academic and financial management for K-12 schools, providing (i) software licensing and development, and (ii) messaging, retention, enrollment and default management for schools and students. In addition to aggregating a digital solution and bringing in new clients, Phidelis' team will support the development of Vasta's digital services platform.
The Consolidated Financial Statements comprise the following entities, which are all fully owned by the Company:
Company
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest %
Interest %
Somos Sistemas de Ensino S.A ("Somos Sistemas")
100
%
100
%
Livraria Livro Fácil Ltda. ("Livro Fácil")
100
%
100
%
A & R Comercio e Serviços de Informática Ltda. ("Pluri")
100
%
100
%
Mind Makers Editora Educacional ("Mind Makers")
100
%
100
%
Colégio Anglo São Paulo
100
%
100
%
Meritt Informação Educacional Ltda ("Meritt")
100
%
100
%
Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa Ltda ("SEL")
100
%
100
%
Nota 1000 Serviços Educacionais Ltda ("Redação Nota 1000")
100
%
100
%
EMME - Produções de Materiais em Multimídia Ltda ("EMME").
100
%
100
%
Editora De Gouges S.A ("De Gouges")
100
%
100
%
Phidelis Tecnologia Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Ltda ("Phidelis")
100
%
-
MVP Consultoria e Sistemas Ltda. ("MVP")
100
%
-
VASTA Platform Limited
2.
Basis of accounting
These interim financial statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021 ('last annual financial statements'). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Standards. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.
These Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are presented in thousands of Brazilian Reais ("R$"), which is the Company functional currency. All financial information presented in R$ has been rounded to the nearest thousand, except as otherwise indicated.
3.
Use of judgements and estimates
In preparing these interim financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements.
Measurement of fair values
A number of the Group's accounting policies require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities.
In estimating the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Company uses market-observable data to the extent it is available. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorized within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole:
·
Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
·
Level 2 - valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable.
·
Level 3 - valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable.
Where Level 1 inputs are not available, if needed, the Company engages third party qualified appraisers to perform the valuation using Level 2 and / or Level 3 inputs. If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability are categorized in different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement.
The Company's management establishes the appropriate valuation techniques and inputs to the model, working closely with the qualified external advisors when they are engaged in such activities.
The valuations of identifiable assets and contingent liabilities in business combinations could be particularly sensitive to changes in one or more unobservable inputs considered in the valuation process. Further information on the assumptions used in the valuation process of such items is provided in Note 5.
Fair value measurement assumptions are also used for determination of expenses with Share-based Compensation, which are disclosed in Note 21.
VASTA Platform Limited
4.
Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021. The accounting policies have been consistently applied to all consolidated companies. There are no new accounting policies that could be applicable since January 1, 2022 or early adopted in the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
Business Combinations
As mentioned in Note 1.2, on January 14, 2022, the Company acquired the companies Phidelis Tecnologia Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Ltda. and MVP Consultoria e Sistemas Ltda. ("Phidelis"), when the control over the entity was transferred upon all conditions established on the share purchase agreement and the liquidation was completed.
The Company will pay the total amount of R$17,057, of which R$8,854 was paid in cash on the acquisition date and the remaining amount of R$8,203 to be paid in 2-year installments. The contract has an earn-out clause of R$20,637, which will be paid in 3 installments adjusted by the IPCA, linked to the achievement of performance targets between 2022 and 2025. Phidelis is a complete platform of academic and financial management for K-12 schools, providing (i) software licensing and development, and (ii) messaging, retention, enrollment and default management for schools and students. In addition to aggregating a digital solution and bringing in new clients, Phidelis' team will support the development of Vasta's digital services platform.
The acquisitions were accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting, i.e., the consideration transferred, and the net identifiable assets acquired, and liabilities assumed were measured at fair value, while goodwill is measured as the excess of consideration paid over those items. The following table presents the net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed for each business combination in 2022:
Phidelis
MVP
Total
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
162
217
379
Trade receivables
65
131
196
Taxes recoverable
1
4
5
Total current assets
228
352
580
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
-
73
73
Intangible assets - Software
510
2,635
3,145
Total non-current assets
510
2,708
3,218
Total Assets
738
3,060
3,798
Current liabilities
Salaries and social contributions
24
6
30
Taxes payable
34
10
44
Income tax and social contribution payable
-
80
80
Other liabilities
2
10
12
Total current liabilities
60
106
166
Total liabilities
60
106
166
Net identifiable assets at fair value (A)
678
2,954
3,632
Total of Consideration transferred (B)
5,944
31,751
37,695
Goodwill (B - A)
5,266
28,797
34,063
From the date of acquisition to March 31, 2022, MVP and Phidelis contributed to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements net sales and services the amount of R$834 and R$344, respectively, and net profit in the amount of R$15 and R$388, respectively.
VASTA Platform Limited
6
Financial Instruments and risk management
The Company holds the following financial instruments:
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets - Amortized cost
Cash and cash equivalents
145,998
309,893
Marketable Securities
303,675
166,349
Trade receivables
576,388
505,514
Other receivables
982
2,105
Related parties - other receivables
1,126
501
1,028,169
984,362
Liabilities - Amortized cost
Bonds and financing
817,516
831,226
Lease liabilities
167,555
160,542
Reverse Factoring
98,953
97,619
Suppliers
162,266
167,168
Accounts payable for business combination
570,660
532,313
Other liabilities - related parties
30,393
39,271
1,847,343
1,828,139
The Company's financial instruments are recorded in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position at amounts that are consistent with their fair values.
Credit Risk
The maximum exposure to credit risk at the end of the reporting period is the carrying amount of each class of financial assets mentioned above.
Credit risk arises from the potential default of a counterparty on an agreement or financial instrument, resulting in financial loss. The Company is exposed to credit risk in its operating activities (mainly in connection with trade receivables, see Note 9) and financial activities that include reverse factoring deposits with banks and other financial institutions and other financial instruments contracted.
The Company mitigates its exposure to credit risks associated with financial instruments, deposits in banks and short-term investments by investing in prime financial institutions and in accordance with limits previously set in the Company's policy. See Notes 7 and 8.
To mitigate risks associated with trade receivables, the Company adopts a sales policy and an analysis of the financial and equity condition of its counterparties. The sales policy is directly associated with the level of credit risk the Company is willing to accept in the normal course of its business.
The diversification of its receivable's portfolio, the selectivity of its customers, as well as the monitoring of sales financing terms and individual position limits are procedures adopted to minimize defaults or losses in the realization of trade receivables. Thus, the Company does not have significant credit risk exposure to any single counterparty or any group of counterparties having similar characteristics.
Furthermore, the Company reviews the recoverable amount of its trade receivables at the end of each reporting period to ensure that adequate credit losses are recorded. See Note 9.
Cash and cash equivalents
a.
Composition
VASTA Platform Limited
The balance of this account comprises the following amounts:
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash
117
100
Bank account
7,439
17,772
Financial investments (i)
138,442
292,021
145,998
309,893
(i)
The Company invests in short-term fixed income investment funds with daily liquidity and no material risk of change in value. Financial investments presented an average gross yield of 104,1% of the annual CDI rate on March 31, 2022 (105,2% on December 31, 2021). All investments are highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value and correspond to the cash obligations for the period.
Marketable securities
a.
Composition
The balance of this account comprises the following amounts:
Credit risk
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Financial bills (LF)
AAA
5,298
1,640
National treasury notes (NTN)
AAA
17,413
-
National treasury notes (NTN)
AA
37,737
-
Financial treasury bills (LFT)
AAA
243,227
164,709
Financial treasury bills (LFT)
AA
-
-
303,675
166,349
The average gross yield of securities is based on 102,8% CDI on March 31, 2022 (101% CDI on December 31, 2021).
Trade receivables
a.
Composition
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Trade receivables
623,337
505,190
Related Parties (Note 18)
5,434
46,824
( - ) Impairment losses on trade receivables
(52,383
)
(46,500
)
576,388
505,514
b.
Maturities of trade receivables
VASTA Platform Limited
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Not yet due
509,340
417,233
Past due
Up to 30 days
37,591
9,657
From 31 to 60 days
10,700
10,331
From 61 to 90 days
357
7,366
From 91 to 180 days
20,849
21,154
From 181 to 360 days
27,602
23,852
Over 360 days
16,898
15,597
Total past due
113,997
87,957
Related parties (note 18)
5,434
46,824
( - ) Provision for impairment of trade receivables
(52,383
)
(46,500
)
576,388
505,514
The gross book value of trade receivables is written off when the Company has no reasonable expectations of recovering the financial asset in its entirety or a portion thereof. Collection efforts continue to be made, even for the receivables that have been written off, and amounts recoverable are recognized directly in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income upon collection.
c.
Changes on provision
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Opening balance
46,500
32,055
Additions
8,896
2,609
Write offs
(3,013
)
(3,678
)
Closing balance
52,383
30,986
Inventories
The balance of this account comprises the following amounts:
a.
Composition
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Finished products (i)
117,814
160,318
Work in process
51,698
51,152
Raw materials
37,154
27,081
Imports in progress
-
1,681
Right to returned goods (ii)
2,078
2,131
208,744
242,363
(i)
These amounts are net of slow-moving items and net realizable value.
(ii)
Represents the Company's right to recover products from customers when customers exercise their right of return under the Company's returns policies, where the Company estimates the volume of goods returned based on experience and foreseen expectations.
VASTA Platform Limited
b.
Changes in provision
Changes in provision for losses with slow-moving inventories, net realizable value and provision for goods returned are broken down as follows:
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Opening balance
58,723
62,210
Additions
6,904
5,910
(Reversals)
(124
)
(1,072
)
Inventory losses
-
(5,591
)
Closing balance
65,503
61,457
Property, plant and Equipment
The changes in property, plant and equipment are as follows:
Cost
IT
equipment
Furniture, equipment, and fittings
Property, buildings and improvements
In progress
Rights of use assets
Land
Total
As of December 31, 2021
44,180
38,116
54,508
677
251,694
391
389,566
Additions
31,849
2,015
282
289
15,929
-
50,364
Additions by business combination
54
78
-
7
-
-
139
Disposals
-
(6
)
-
(18
)
(4,103
)
-
(4,127
)
Transfers
21
2,118
(2,139
)
-
-
-
-
As of March 31, 2022
76,104
42,321
52,651
955
263,520
391
435,942
Depreciation
As of December 31, 2021
(27,565
)
(29,726
)
(36,636
)
-
(109,957
)
-
(203,884
)
Depreciation charge for the period
(2,951
)
(109
)
(1,381
)
-
(7,547
)
-
(11,988
)
Additions by business combination
-
(66
)
-
-
-
-
(66
)
Depreciation of disposals
-
-
-
-
2,261
-
2,261
Transfers
-
(1,684
)
1,684
-
-
-
-
As of March 31, 2022
(30,516
)
(31,585
)
(36,333
)
-
(115,243
)
-
(213,677
)
Net book value
As of December 31, 2021
16,615
8,390
17,872
677
141,737
391
185,682
As of March 31, 2022
45,588
10,736
16,318
955
148,277
391
222,265
Annual depreciation rates
10% - 33%
10% - 33%
5% - 20%
-
%
-
Cost
IT
equipment
Furniture, equipment, and fittings
Property, buildings and improvements
In progress
Rights of use assets
Land
Total
As of December 31, 2020
27,036
36,314
51,407
315
241,906
453
357,431
Additions
1,269
962
166
84
13,731
-
16,212
Additions by business combination
107
504
-
-
-
-
611
Disposals
-
(14
)
-
-
-
-
(14
)
As of March 31, 2021
28,412
37,766
51,573
399
255,637
453
374,240
Depreciation
As of December 31, 2020
(25,557
)
(26,406
)
(31,429
)
-
(82,033
)
-
(165,425
)
Depreciation charge for the period
(292
)
(811
)
(1,277
)
-
(6,918
)
-
(9,297
)
As of March 31, 2021
(25,849
)
(27,217
)
(32,706
)
-
(88,951
)
-
(174,722
)
Net book value
As of December 31, 2020
1,479
9,908
19,978
315
159,873
453
192,006
As of March 31, 2021
2,564
10,549
18,867
399
166,687
453
199,518
Annual depreciation rates
10% - 33%
10% - 33%
5% - 20%
-
12
%
-
The Company assesses at each reporting date, whether there is an indication that a property, plant and equipment asset may be impaired. If any indication exists, the Company estimates the asset's recoverable amount. There were no indications of impairment of property, plant and equipment as of and for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.
Intangible Assets and Goodwill
The changes in intangible assets and goodwill were as follows:
VASTA Platform Limited
Cost
Software
Customer Portfolio
Trademarks
Trade Agreement
Platform content production
Other Intangible assets
In progress
Goodwill
Total
As of December 31, 2021
247,325
1,197,381
631,935
247,622
73,877
39,421
3,991
3,694,879
6,136,431
Additions
7,940
-
-
-
8,779
-
2,039
958
19,716
Additions by business combination
3,145
-
-
-
-
-
-
34,063
37,208
Transfer
(2,085
)
(140
)
-
-
-
(1,099
)
-
3,324
-
As of March 31, 2022
256,325
1,197,241
631,935
247,622
82,656
38,322
6,030
3,733,224
6,193,355
Amortization
As of December 31, 2021
(151,281
)
(275,276
)
(85,658
)
(4,127
)
(49,583
)
(32,140
)
-
-
(598,065
)
Amortization charge for the period
(7,850
)
(25,393
)
(6,827
)
(6,191
)
(5,988
)
(50
)
-
-
(52,299
)
As of March 31, 2022
(159,131
)
(300,669
)
(92,485
)
(10,318
)
(55,571
)
(32,190
)
-
-
(650,364
)
Net book value
As of December 31, 2021
96,045
922,105
546,277
243,495
24,294
7,281
3,991
3,694,879
5,538,367
As of March 31, 2022
97,194
896,572
539,450
237,304
27,085
6,132
6,030
3,733,224
5,542,991
Weighted average amortization rate
15
%
8
%
5
%
8
%
33
%
33
%
-
-
Cost
Software
Customer Portfolio
Trademarks
Trade Agreement
Platform content production
Other Intangible assets
In progress
Goodwill
Total
As of December 31, 2020
204,213
1,113,792
631,935
-
53,069
38,283
999
3,307,805
5,350,096
Additions
2,031
-
-
-
5,595
-
1,481
-
9,107
Additions by business combination
1,810
-
-
-
-
-
-
60,988
62,798
Transfer
1,674
18,783
-
(20,457
)
-
As of March 31, 2021
209,728
1,132,575
631,935
-
58,664
38,283
2,480
3,348,336
5,422,001
Amortization
As of December 31, 2020
(120,798
)
(184,934
)
(58,349
)
-
(29,248
)
(32,040
)
-
-
(425,369
)
Amortization charge for the period
(6,686
)
(21,473
)
(6,827
)
-
(4,301
)
(1
)
-
-
(39,288
)
As of March 31, 2021
(127,484
)
(206,407
)
(65,176
)
-
(33,549
)
(32,041
)
-
-
(464,657
)
Net book value
As of December 31, 2020
83,415
928,858
573,586
-
23,821
6,243
999
3,307805
4,924,727
As of March 31, 2021
82,244
926,168
566,759
-
25,115
6,242
2,480
3,348,336
4,957,344
Weighted average amortization rate
15%
8%
5%
8%
33%
33%
-
-
Impairment test for goodwill
The Company performs its annual impairment test in December and whenever circumstances indicate that the carrying value may be impaired. The Company's impairment test for goodwill is assessed by comparing it carrying amount with its recoverable amount. The key assumptions used to determine the recoverable amount for the different cash generating units were disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
There were no indications of impairment for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022.
VASTA Platform Limited
Bonds and financing
The balance of bonds and financing comprises the following amounts:
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest rate
Private Bonds - 5th Issuance - series 2
103,162
104,844
CDI + 1.00% p.a.
Private Bonds - 6th Issuance - series 2
206,962
210,920
CDI + 1.70% p.a.
Bonds - 1st Issuance - single
506,549
514,574
CDI + 2.30% p.a.
Financing and Lease Liabilities - Mind Makers
843
888
TJLP + 5% p.a.
817,516
831,226
Current
267,568
281,491
Non-current
549,948
549,735
See below the bonds outstanding on March 31, 2022:
Subscriber
Related Parties
Related Parties
Third parties
Issuance
5th
6th
1st
Series
2nd Series
2nd Series
Single Series
Date of issuance
08/15/2018
08/15/2017
08/06/2021
Maturity Date
08/15/2023
08/15/2022
08/05/2024
First payment after
60 months
60 months
35 months
Remuneration payment
Semi-annual interest
Semi-annual interest
Semi-annual interest
Financials charges
CDI + 1,00% p.a.
CDI + 1,70% p.a.
CDI + 2,30% p.a.
Principal amount (in millions of R$)
100
200
500
14
Suppliers
The balance of this account comprises the following amounts:
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Local suppliers
136,588
132,124
Related parties (note 18)
9,106
19,534
Copyright
16,572
15,510
Reverse Factoring (i)
98,953
97,619
261,219
264,787
(i)
Some of the Company's domestic suppliers sell their products with extended payment terms and may subsequently transfer their receivables due by the Company to financial institutions without right of recourse, in a transaction characterized as "Reverse Factoring". The Company charged interest over the payment term at a rate that is commensurate with its own credit risk. The reverse factoring presents maturity dates from one year.
17
VASTA Platform Limited
15
Lease liabilities
The lease agreements have an average term of 7 years and weighted average rate of 14.32% p.a.
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Opening balance
160,542
173,103
Additions for new lease agreements (i)
1,268
25,513
Renegotiation
14,661
(12,439
)
Cancelled contracts
(3,151
)
(3,481
)
Renegotiation
-
(448
)
Interest
3,596
14,984
Payment of interest
(3,750
)
(14,692
)
Payment of principal
(5,611
)
(21,998
)
Closing balance
167,555
160,542
Current liabilities
27,915
26,636
Non-current liabilities
139,640
133,906
167,555
160,542
(i)
Refers to new lease agreements which the Company has embedded part of its digital learning solutions. Those lease agreements (digital learning) refer to lease terms of 36 months, with rates negotiated in the range from 10,3% p.a to 10,88% p.a.
Short-term leases (lease period of 12 months or less) and leases of low-value assets (such as personal computers and office furniture) are recognized on a straight-line basis in rent expenses for the period and are not included in lease liabilities.
The Company recognized rent expense from short-term leases and low-value assets of R$ 10,157 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (March 31, 2021: R$ 9,777).
Accounts payable for business combination
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Pluri
3,330
3,251
Mind Makers
7,213
7,044
Livro Fácil
9,686
14,055
Meritt
3,368
3,347
SEL
27,588
26,935
Redação Nota 1000
7,396
7,230
EMME
14,096
12,780
Editora De Gouges
468,768
457,671
Phidelis (i)
29,215
-
570,660
532,313
Current
59,296
20,502
Non-current
511,364
511,811
570,660
532,313
(i)
The liability is composed of the remaining amount to be paid due to acquisition of Phidelis including the earn-out clause as per Note 5.
VASTA Platform Limited
Salaries and Social Contribution
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Salaries payable
31,635
22,348
Social contribution payable (i)
21,983
23,926
Provision for vacation pay and 13th salary
15,356
10,616
Provision for profit sharing (ii)
6,894
5,923
Others
84
16
75,952
62,829
(i)
Refers to the effect of social contribution over restricted share unit's compensation plans. The Company records the taxes over the shares on a monthly basis according to the Company's share price.
(ii)
The provision for profit sharing is based on qualitative and quantitative metrics determined by Management.
Related parties
As presented in note 1, the Company is part of Cogna and some of the Company's transactions and arrangements involve entities that belong to the Cogna. The effect of these transactions is reflected in these Consolidated Financial Statements, with these related parties segregated by nature of transaction measured on an arm's length basis and determined by intercompany agreements and approved by the Company's Management.
The balances and transactions between the Company and its affiliates have been eliminated in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. The balances and transactions between related parties are shown below:
VASTA Platform Limited
March 31, 2022
Other receivables (i)
Trade receivables
(Note 9)
Indemnification asset
Other payments (ii)
Suppliers (note 14)
Bonds
(note 13)
Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA.
-
413
-
-
-
-
Cogna Educação S.A.
-
-
164,361
3,583
-
310,305
Editora Atica S.A.
-
1,540
-
12,772
5,859
-
Editora E Distribuidora Educacional S.A.
-
436
-
14,038
88
-
Editora Scipione S.A.
-
412
-
-
18
-
Maxiprint Editora Ltda.
-
329
-
-
25
-
Pitagoras Sistema De Educacao Superior Ltda.
-
76
-
-
-
-
Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A.
14
861
-
-
327
-
Saraiva Educacao S.A.
755
1,367
-
-
2,156
-
SGE Comercio De Material Didatico Ltda.
-
-
-
-
633
-
Somos Idiomas SA
357
-
-
-
-
-
1,126
5,434
164,361
30,393
9,106
310,315
(i)
Refers substantially to accounts receivable generated from sharing costs e.g., IT services shared by the Company to Cogna.
(ii)
Refers substantially to accounts payable by sharing expenses e.g., property leasing, personnel and IT licenses shared with Cogna.
20
VASTA Platform Limited
December 31, 2021
Other receivables (i)
Trade receivables
(Note 9)
Indemnification asset
Other payments (ii)
Suppliers (note 14)
Bonds
(note 13)
Acel Adminstração de Cursos Educacionais Ltda
-
6,482
-
-
474
-
Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA.
-
413
-
-
-
-
Centro Educacional Leonardo Da Vinci SS
-
-
-
-
6
-
Cogna Educação S.A.
-
-
160,470
3,021
-
315,764
Colégio Ambiental Ltda
-
805
-
-
-
-
Colégio JAO Ltda.
-
4,974
-
-
33
-
Colegio Manauara Lato Sensu Ltda.
-
3,291
-
-
458
-
Colegio Manauara Cidade Nova Ltda.
395
-
Colegio Visao Eireli
-
132
-
-
13
-
Colégio Cidade Ltda
-
397
-
-
15
-
Colégio do Salvador Ltda
1
-
Curso e Colégio Coqueiro Ltda
-
434
-
-
20
-
ECSA Escola A Chave do Saber Ltda
-
1,444
-
-
16
-
Editora Atica S.A.
-
2,207
-
20,040
9,239
-
Editora E Distribuidora Educacional S.A.
-
436
-
15,754
88
-
Editora Scipione S.A.
-
445
-
211
556
-
Educação Inovação e Tecnologia S.A.
-
-
-
128
-
-
Escola Mater Christi Ltda.
-
765
-
-
139
-
Escola Riacho Doce Ltda
-
-
-
-
24
-
Maxiprint Editora Ltda.
-
1,205
-
117
76
-
Nucleo Brasileiro de Estudos Avançados Ltda
-
420
-
-
45
-
Papelaria Brasiliana Ltda
-
644
-
-
-
-
Pitagoras Sistema De Educacao Superior Ltda.
-
76
-
-
-
-
Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A.
14
7,269
-
-
578
-
Saraiva Educacao S.A.
365
1,179
-
-
5,136
-
SGE Comercio De Material Didatico Ltda.
-
-
-
-
1,687
-
Sistema P H De Ensino Ltda.
-
4,421
-
-
177
-
Sociedade Educacional Alphaville Ltda
-
1,257
-
-
1
-
Sociedade Educacional Doze De Outubro Ltda.
-
734
-
-
47
-
Sociedade Educacional Parana Ltda.
-
91
-
-
11
-
Somos Idiomas SA
122
-
-
-
-
-
Somos Operações Escolares S.A.
-
3,305
-
-
29
-
SSE Serviços Educacionais Ltda.
-
3,602
-
-
665
-
501
46,824
160,470
39,271
19,533
315,764
(iii)
Refers substantially to accounts receivable generated from sharing costs e.g., IT services shared by the Company to Cogna.
(iv)
Refers substantially to accounts payable by sharing expenses e.g., property leasing, personnel and IT licenses shared with Cogna.
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Three months ended March 31, 2021
Transactions held:
Revenues
Finance costs (i)
Cost Sharing (note 20d)
Sublease (note 20f)
Revenues
Finance costs
Cost Sharing (note 20d)
Sublease (note 20f)
Acel Administracao De Cursos Educacionais Ltda.
-
-
-
-
271
-
-
-
Centro Educacional Leonardo Da Vinci SS
-
-
-
-
35
-
-
-
Cogna Educação S.A.
-
8,611
-
-
-
5,929
-
-
Colégio Ambiental Ltda
-
-
-
-
242
-
-
-
Colégio Cidade Ltda
-
-
-
-
75
-
-
-
Colegio JAO Ltda.
-
-
-
-
432
-
-
-
Colégio Manauara Lato Sensu Ltda.
-
-
-
-
174
-
-
-
Colégio Motivo Ltda.
-
-
-
9
-
-
-
Colégio Visão Ltda
-
-
-
-
158
-
-
-
Cursos e Colégio Coqueiros Ltda
-
-
-
-
121
-
-
-
Ecsa Escola A Chave Do Saber Ltda.
-
-
-
-
50
-
-
-
Editora Atica S.A.
3,415
-
1,183
2,109
780
-
1,396
856
VASTA Platform Limited
Editora E Distribuidora Educacional SA.
-
-
6,059
-
-
-
7,149
-
Editora Scipione SA.
737
-
-
-
641
-
-
-
Escola Mater Christi
-
-
-
-
26
-
-
-
Escola Riacho Doce Ltda
-
-
-
-
38
-
-
-
Maxiprint Editora Ltda.
2,203
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nucleo Brasileiro de Estudos Avancados Ltda
-
-
-
-
23
-
-
-
Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A.
41
-
-
-
17
-
-
-
Saraiva Educacao SA.
1,215
-
-
728
1,064
-
-
914
Sistema P H De Ensino Ltda.
-
-
-
-
967
-
-
-
Sociedade Educacional Alphaville SA
-
-
-
-
71
-
-
-
Sociedade Educacional Doze De Outubro Ltda
-
-
-
-
101
-
-
-
Sociedade Educacional Neodna Cuiaba Ltda.
-
-
-
-
75
-
-
-
SOE Operações Escolares SA.
-
-
-
-
50
-
-
-
Somos Idiomas Ltda
-
-
-
123
-
-
-
65
Somos Operações Escolares SA.
-
-
-
-
167
-
-
-
SSE Serviços Educacionais Ltda.
-
-
-
-
83
-
-
-
7,611
8,611
7,242
2,960
5,670
5,929
8,545
1,835
22
a.
Compensation of key management personnel
Key management personnel includes the members of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, the CEO and the vice-presidents, for which the nature of the tasks performed were related to the activities of the Company.
The Key management personnel compensation expenses comprised the following:
March, 31 2022
March, 31 2021
Short-term employee benefits
2,135
1,376
Share-based compensation plan
2,136
1,745
4,271
3,121
19
Provision for tax, civil and labor losses and Judicial deposits and escrow accounts
The Company classifies the likelihood of loss in judicial/administrative proceedings in which it is a defendant. Provisions are recorded for contingencies classified as probable loss in an amount that Management, in conjunction with its legal advisors, believes is enough to cover probable losses or when related to contingences resulting from business combinations.
a.
Composition of contingent liabilities
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Proceedings whose likelihood of loss is probable
Tax proceedings (i)
616,455
607,084
Labor proceedings (ii)
33,947
38,159
Civil proceedings
1,613
376
652,015
645,619
Liabilities assumed in Business Combination
Civil proceedings
-
1,231
-
1,231
Total of provision for tax, civil and labor losses
652,015
646,850
(i) Primarily refers to income tax positions taken by Somos (Vasta Predecessor) and the Company (Successor) in connection with a corporate restructuring held by the predecessor in 2010. In 2018, given a tax assessment via an Infraction Notice received by the predecessor for certain periods opened for tax audit coupled with unfavorable case law on a similar tax case also reached in 2018, the Company reassessed this income tax position and recorded a liability, including interest and penalties,
(ii) The Company is a party to labor demands, which mostly refer to proportional vacation, salary difference, night shift premium, overtime and social charges, among others. There are no individual labor demands with material amounts that require specific disclosure.
VASTA Platform Limited
The changes in provision for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
December 31, 2021
Additions
Reversals
Interest
Total effect on the result
Payments
March 31, 2022
Tax proceedings
607,084
-
(1,356
)
10,728
9,372
-
616,456
Labor proceedings
38,159
165
(4,916
)
718
(4,033
)
(180
)
33,946
Civil proceedings
1,607
4
(6
)
8
6
-
1,613
Total
646,850
169
(6,278
)
11,454
5,345
(180
)
652,015
December 31, 2020
Additions
Reversals
Interest
Total effect on the result
Payments
March 31, 2021
Tax proceedings
575,724
92
-
4,843
4,935
-
580,659
Labor proceedings
37,896
126
(866
)
781
41
(9
)
37,929
Civil proceedings
313
2
(2
)
6
6
-
319
Total
613,933
220
(868
)
5,630
4,982
(9
)
618,907
b.
Judicial Deposits and Escrow Accounts
Judicial deposits and escrow accounts recorded as non-current assets are as follows:
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Tax proceedings
2,390
2,300
Indemnification asset -Former owner
1,142
1,998
Indemnification asset - Related Parties (i)
164,361
160,470
Escrow-account (ii)
9,686
14,055
177,579
178,824
(i) Refers to an indemnification asset of the seller in connection with the acquisition of Somos (Vasta's Predecessor) by Cogna Group (Vasta's Parent Company) and recognized at the date of the business combination, in order to indemnify the Company for any and all losses that may be incurred in connection with all contingencies or lawsuits, substantially tax proceedings related to business combinations.
(ii) Refers to guarantees received as a consequence of business combinations, in connection with contingencies whose likelihood of loss is probable, and for which the former owners are liable. According to the Sale Agreement, these former owners will reimburse the Company in case payments are required and if those contingencies materialize.
20.
Current and Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
Income tax expense is recognized at an amount determined by multiplying profit (loss) before tax for the interim reporting period by the Company's best estimate of the weighted-average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year, adjusted for the tax effect of certain items recognized in full in the interim period. As such, the effective rate in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial statements may differ from the Consolidated estimate of the effective tax rate for the annual financial statements. The Company's effective tax rates for the period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were 24% and 20% respectively (Combined nominal statutory rate of income tax and social contribution is 34%).
VASTA Platform Limited
Shareholder's Equity
a.
Share Capital
As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company's share capital is represented by 83,393,851 of which 64,436,093 are Class B shares held by Cogna Group (which holds 97,1% of the combined voting power) and 18,957,758 are shares held by others (which represents 2,9% of the combined voting power).
As a result, Cogna continues to control the outcome of all decisions at our shareholders' meetings and to elect a majority of the members of our board of directors.
The Company's shareholders on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 are as follows:
In units
Company Shareholders
Class A
Class B
Total
Cogna Group
-
64,436,093
64,436,093
Free Float
17,957,758
-
17,957,758
Treasury shares
1,000,000
-
1,000,000
Total (%)
22,73
%
77,27
%
83,393,851
b.
Earnings per share
The basic earnings (loss) per share is measured by dividing the profit attributable to the Company's shareholders by the weighted average common shares issued during the year. The Company considers as diluted earnings per share, the number of common shares calculated added by the weighted average number of common shares that should be issued upon conversion of all potentially dilutive shares into common shares; potentially dilutive shares were deemed to have been converted into common shares at the beginning of the period.
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Profit (Loss) Attributable to Shareholder´s
20,190
(5,517
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) (i)
83,394
83,012
Effects of dilution of ordinary potential shares- weighted averaged (thousands)
Share based- compensation ("Long term Plan") (ii)
1,036
829
Share based- compensation ("Bonus IPO") (ii)
-
411
Share based plan Migrated from Cogna to Vasta (iii)
20
22
Total dilution effect
1,056
1,262
Basic earning (loss) per share - R$
0.2421
(0,0665
)
Diluted earning (loss) per share - R$
0.2391
(0,0655
)
(i)
The Company has not changed its number of voting rights since the IPO on July 31, 2020.
(ii)
Refers to the share-based payments plans ("ILP") and Bonus IPO.
(iii)
Refers to the Cogna Plan migrated to the Vasta Plan as a result of the restructuring in 2020.
c.
Capital reserve - Share-based compensation
The Company as of March 31, 2022 had 2 (two) share based compensation plans and 1 (one) bonus plan paid in restricted share units, being:
a)
Cogna Plan - On September 3, 2018, Cogna's shareholders approved a restricted share-based compensation plan, which may grant rights to receive a maximum number of restricted shares not exceeding 19,416,233 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of Cogna's total share capital at the Plan's approval date, excluding shares held in treasury on such date. This program should be wholly settled with delivery of Cogna's shares. Cogna's obligation to transfer the restricted shares under the Plan, in up to 10 days from the end of the vesting period, is contingent upon the continuing employment relationship of the employee or officer, as appropriate, for a period of three years from the date the respective agreement is signed. The number of outstanding restricted shares as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was 155,919.
b)
Long Term Investment - ("ILP") - Refers to two tranches granted being the first issued on July 23, 2020 and November 10, 2020. The Company compensates part of its employees and management. This plan will grant up to 3% of the Company's class A share units. The Company will grant the limit of five tranches approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The fair value of share units is measured at fair value quoted on the grant date. The plan has a vesting period corresponding to 5 years added by expected volatility of 30% and will be settled with Company's shares. All taxes and contributions are paid by the Company without additional costs to employees and management. This program should be wholly settled with the delivery of the shares.
c)
Bonus paid in restricted share units - "Premium recognized" - The Company granted and vested 38,564 shares on April 12, 2021 to certain members of management based on performance recognized. This program was wholly settled with the delivery of the shares.
Net Revenue from sales and Services
The breakdown of net sales of the Company for the three months periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is shown below. Revenue is broken down into the categories that, according to the Company the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue through provisions as follows:
For three-month period
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Content & EdTech Platform
Learning Systems
203,676
146,129
Textbooks
53,721
42,346
Complementary Education Services
56,272
29,201
Other services
8,487
5,948
322,156
223,624
Digital Service platform
E-commerce
58,217
57,208
Other digital services
208
-
58,425
57,208
Sales
371,886
274,884
Service
8,695
5,948
Net Revenue
380,581
280,832
a.
Seasonality
The Company's revenue is subject to seasonality since the main deliveries of printed materials and digital materials to customers occur in the last quarter of each year (typically in November and December), and in the first quarter of each subsequent year (typically in February and March), and revenue is recognized when the customers obtain control over the materials. In addition, the printed and digital materials delivered in the fourth quarter are used by customers in the following school year and, therefore, fourth quarter results reflect the
VASTA Platform Limited
growth in the number of students from one school year to the next, leading to higher revenue in general in the fourth quarter compared with the preceding quarters in each year. Consequently, on aggregate, the seasonality of revenue generally produces higher revenue in the first and fourth quarters of our fiscal year. In addition, the Company generally bills its customers during the first half of each school year (which starts in January), which generally results in a higher cash position in the first half of each year compared to the second half. A significant part of the Company's expenses is also seasonal. Due to the nature of the business cycle, the Company needs significant working capital, typically in September or October of each year, in order to cover costs related to production and inventory accumulation, selling and marketing expenses, and delivery of the teaching materials at the end of each year in preparation for the beginning of each school year. As a result, these operating expenses are generally incurred between September and December of each year. Purchases through the Livro Fácil e-commerce platform are also very intense during the back-to-school period, between November, when school enrollment takes place and families plan to anticipate the purchase of products and services, and February of the following year, when classes are about to start. Thus, e-commerce revenue is mainly concentrated in the first and fourth quarters of the year.
Costs and Expenses by Nature
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Salaries and payroll charges
(72,480
)
(70,154
)
Raw materials and productions costs
(71,532
)
(52,804
)
Editorial costs
(12,278
)
(19,968
)
Depreciation and amortization
(64,286
)
(48,585
)
Copyright
(20,763
)
(17,111
)
Advertising and publicity
(27,472
)
(25,500
)
Utilities, cleaning and security
(6,505
)
(5,034
)
Rent and condominium fees
(10,157
)
(9,777
)
Third-party services
(3,789
)
(8,976
)
Travel
(3,971
)
(1,132
)
Consulting and advisory services
(10,857
)
(11,114
)
Impairment losses on trade receivables
(8,896
)
(2,609
)
Material
(1,457
)
(563
)
Taxes and contributions
-
(385
)
Reversal for tax, civil and labor losses
6,109
740
Provision for obsolete inventories
(6,780
)
(4,838
)
Income from lease and sublease agreements with related parties
2,960
1,835
Other income, net
933
2,467
(311,221
)
(273,509
)
Cost of sales and services
(129,237
)
(113,982
)
Commercial expenses
(47,933
)
(49,509
)
General and administrative expenses
(126,088
)
(109,876
)
Impairment loss on accounts receivable
(8,896
)
(2,609
)
Other operating income, net
933
2,467
(311,221
)
(273,509
)
VASTA Platform Limited
Finance result
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Finance income
Income from financial investments and marketable securities
11,459
3,298
Other finance income
3,810
2,165
15,269
5,463
Finance costs
Interest on bonds and financing
(23,772
)
(6,077
)
Imputed interest on suppliers
(15,561
)
(1,452
)
Bank and collection fees
(2,393
)
(1,676
)
Interest on provision for tax, civil and labor risks
(11,430
)
(5,684
)
Interest on Lease Liabilities
(3,596
)
(4,021
)
Other finance costs
(1,210
)
(805
)
(57,962
)
(19,715
)
Financial Result (net)
(42,693
)
(14,252
)
Segment Reporting
Information reported to the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance is focused on revenue, "profit (loss) before finance result and tax", assets and liabilities segregated by the nature of the services provided to the Company' customers. Thus, the reportable segments are: (i) Content & EdTech Platform; and (ii) Digital Platform.
·
Content & EdTech platform derives its results from core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems and other complementary educational services.
·
Digital Platform aims to unify the entire school administrative ecosystem, allowing private schools to add multiple learning strategies and help them to focus on education, through the physical and digital e-commerce platform (Livro Fácil) and other digital services of the Company. Operations related to this segment began with the acquisition of Livro Fácil. In August 2021, the Company acquired EMME, which has its digital platform aimed at the production of educational marketing material for the Company's partner schools.
Due to the nature of the Company's e-commerce platform, the Content & EdTech Platform segment sells its printed and digital content to the Digital Services segment. These transactions are priced on an arm's length basis and are to be settled in cash. However, the eliminations made in preparing the consolidated financial statements are included in the measure of the segment's profit or loss that is used by the CODM, and therefore the amounts presented herein are net of such intersegment transactions.
The following table presents the Company's revenue, its reconciliation to "profit (loss) before finance result and tax", assets and liabilities by reportable segment. No other information is used by the CODM when assessing segment performance:
VASTA Platform Limited
March 31, 2022
Content & EdTech Platform
Digital Services Platform
Total
Net revenue from sales and services
322,156
58,425
380,581
Cost of goods sold and services
(84,497
)
(44,740
)
(129,237
)
Operating income (expenses)
General and administrative expenses
(112,894
)
(13,194
)
(126,088
)
Commercial expenses
(38,633
)
(9,300
)
(47,933
)
Other operating income
933
-
933
Impairment losses on trade receivables
(8,896
)
-
(8,896
)
Profit before finance result and taxes
78,169
8,809
69,360
Assets
7,268,326
134,939
7,403,265
Current and non-current liabilities
2,640,755
72,985
2,713,740
March 31, 2021 (unaudited)
Content & EdTech Platform
Digital Services Platform
Total
Net revenue from sales and services
223,624
57,208
280,832
Cost of goods sold and services
(76,867
)
(37,115
)
(113,982
)
Operating income (expenses)
General and administrative expenses
(101,809
)
(8,066
)
(109,876
)
Commercial expenses
(38,839
)
(10,670
)
(49,509
)
Other operating income
648
1,819
2,467
Impairment losses on trade receivables
(2,609
)
-
(2,609
)
Profit before finance result and taxes
4,147
3,176
7,323
Assets
6,698,464
168,524
6,866,988
Current and non-current liabilities
1,992,252
89,665
2,081,917
The Segments' profit represents the profit earned by each segment without finance results and income tax expense. This is the measure reported to the CODM for the purpose of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance.
The Company operates in Brazil, with no revenue from foreign customers. Additionally, no single customer contributed ten per cent or more to the Company and Segments revenue for the three-month periods ended on March 31, 2022 and 2021.
Non-cash transactions
27
Subsequent events
Pursuant to our corporate reorganization plan, the subsidiaries Mind Makers Editora Educacional ("Mind Makers"), Nota 1000 Serviços Educacionais Ltda ("Redação Nota 1000") and Meritt Informação Educacional Ltda. ("Meritt"), had their operational activities, assets and liabilities, merged into Somos Sistemas, the main company of the group, on April 1, 2022. As a result, Mind Makers, Redação Nota 1000 and Meritt ceased to exist as separate legal entities.