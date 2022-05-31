Vasta Platform : Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 - Form 6-K 05/31/2022 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 VASTA Platform Limited Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 Content Consolidated statement of financial position 3 Consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 5 Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity 6 Consolidated interim statement of cash flows 7 Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 9 2 VASTA Platform Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated Assets Note March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 7 145,998 309,893 Marketable securities 8 303,675 166,349 Trade receivables 9 576,388 505,514 Inventories 10 208,744 242,363 Taxes recoverable 27,040 24,564 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 9,689 8,771 Prepayments 57,335 40,069 Other receivables 982 2,105 Related parties - other receivables 18 1,126 501 Total current assets 1,330,977 1,300,129 Non-current assets Judicial deposits and escrow accounts 19 177,579 178,824 Deferred income tax and social contribution 129,453 130,405 Property, plant and equipment 11 222,265 185,682 Intangible assets and goodwill 12 5,542,991 5,538,367 Total non-current assets 6,072,288 6,033,278 Total Assets 7,403,265 7,333,407 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

3 VASTA Platform Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated Liabilities Note March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current liabilities Bonds and financing 13 267,568 281,491 Lease liabilities 15 27,915 26,636 Suppliers 14 261,219 264,787 Income tax and social contribution payable 16,644 16,666 Salaries and social contributions 17 75,952 62,829 Contractual obligations and deferred income 44,812 46,037 Accounts payable for business combination 16 59,296 20,502 Other liabilities 25,350 20,033 Other liabilities - related parties 18 30,393 39,271 Total current liabilities 809,149 778,252 Non-current liabilities Bonds and financing 13 549,948 549,735 Lease liabilities 15 139,640 133,906 Accounts payable for business combination 16 511,364 511,811 Provision for tax, civil and labor losses 19 652,015 646,850 Contract liabilities and deferred income 4,544 128 Other liabilities 47,080 47,516 Total non-current liabilities 1,904,591 1,889,946 Shareholder's Equity Share Capital 21 4,820,815 4,820,815 Capital reserve 65,614 61,488 Treasury shares (23,880 ) (23,880 ) Accumulated losses (173,024 ) (193,214 ) Total Shareholder's Equity 4,689,525 4,665,209 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity 7,403,265 7,333,407 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 4 VASTA Platform Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 In thousands of R$, except earnings for share Note March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net revenue from sales and services 22 380,581 280,832 Sales 371,886 274,884 Services 8,695 5,948 Cost of goods sold and services 23 (129,237 ) (113,982 ) Gross profit 251,344 166,850 Operating income (expenses) General and administrative expenses 23 (126,088 ) (109,876 ) Commercial expenses 23 (47,933 ) (49,509 ) Other operating income, net 23 933 2,467 Impairment losses on trade receivables 9 and 23 (8,896 ) (2,609 ) Profit before finance result and taxes 69,360 7,323 Finance result Finance income 24 15,269 5,463 Finance costs 24 (57,963 ) (19,715 ) Profit (Loss) before income tax and social contribution 26,666 (6,929 ) Income tax and social contribution 20 (6,476 ) 1,412 Profit (Loss) for the period 20,190 (5,517 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share - R$ 21 0,242 (0,066 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share - R$ 21 0,239 (0,065 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of this Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 5 VASTA Platform Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 In thousands of R$, unless otherwise stated Share Capital Share issuance costs Share-based

Corporate information 1.1 The Company Vasta Platform Ltd. (herein referred to as the "Company", or previously named "Vasta Platform", "Vasta's Parent Company" or "Business") is a publicly held company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on October 16, 2019, with headquarters in the city of São Paulo, Brazil. The Company is a technology-powered education content providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta's fiscal year begins on January 1 of each year and ends on December 31 of the same year. The Company has built a "Platform as a Service" solution or PaaS, with two main modules: Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Services. The Company's Content & EdTech Platform combines a multi-brand and tech-enabled array with printed and digital content through long-term contracts with partner schools. Since July 31, 2020, Vasta Platform Ltd. has been a publicly-held company registered with SEC ("The US Securities and Exchange Commission) and its shares are traded on Nasdaq Global Select Market under ticker symbol "VSTA". 1.2 Significant events during the period (a) Business Combination On January 14, 2022, the Company acquired the companies Phidelis Tecnologia Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Ltda. and MVP Consultoria e Sistemas Ltda. ("Phidelis"), when the control over the entity was transferred upon all conditions established on the share purchase agreement and the liquidation was completed. Phidelis is a complete platform of academic and financial management for K-12 schools, providing (i) software licensing and development, and (ii) messaging, retention, enrollment and default management for schools and students. In addition to aggregating a digital solution and bringing in new clients, Phidelis' team will support the development of Vasta's digital services platform. The Consolidated Financial Statements comprise the following entities, which are all fully owned by the Company: Company March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest % Interest % Somos Sistemas de Ensino S.A ("Somos Sistemas") 100 % 100 % Livraria Livro Fácil Ltda. ("Livro Fácil") 100 % 100 % A & R Comercio e Serviços de Informática Ltda. ("Pluri") 100 % 100 % Mind Makers Editora Educacional ("Mind Makers") 100 % 100 % Colégio Anglo São Paulo 100 % 100 % Meritt Informação Educacional Ltda ("Meritt") 100 % 100 % Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa Ltda ("SEL") 100 % 100 % Nota 1000 Serviços Educacionais Ltda ("Redação Nota 1000") 100 % 100 % EMME - Produções de Materiais em Multimídia Ltda ("EMME"). 100 % 100 % Editora De Gouges S.A ("De Gouges") 100 % 100 % Phidelis Tecnologia Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Ltda ("Phidelis") 100 % - MVP Consultoria e Sistemas Ltda. ("MVP") 100 % - 9 VASTA Platform Limited 2. Basis of accounting These interim financial statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021 ('last annual financial statements'). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Standards. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. These Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are presented in thousands of Brazilian Reais ("R$"), which is the Company functional currency. All financial information presented in R$ has been rounded to the nearest thousand, except as otherwise indicated. 3. Use of judgements and estimates In preparing these interim financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements. Measurement of fair values A number of the Group's accounting policies require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. In estimating the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Company uses market-observable data to the extent it is available. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorized within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole: · Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. · Level 2 - valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable. · Level 3 - valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable. Where Level 1 inputs are not available, if needed, the Company engages third party qualified appraisers to perform the valuation using Level 2 and / or Level 3 inputs. If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability are categorized in different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. The Company's management establishes the appropriate valuation techniques and inputs to the model, working closely with the qualified external advisors when they are engaged in such activities. The valuations of identifiable assets and contingent liabilities in business combinations could be particularly sensitive to changes in one or more unobservable inputs considered in the valuation process. Further information on the assumptions used in the valuation process of such items is provided in Note 5. Fair value measurement assumptions are also used for determination of expenses with Share-based Compensation, which are disclosed in Note 21. 10 VASTA Platform Limited 4. Significant accounting policies The accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021. The accounting policies have been consistently applied to all consolidated companies. There are no new accounting policies that could be applicable since January 1, 2022 or early adopted in the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. 5 Business Combinations As mentioned in Note 1.2, on January 14, 2022, the Company acquired the companies Phidelis Tecnologia Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Ltda. and MVP Consultoria e Sistemas Ltda. ("Phidelis"), when the control over the entity was transferred upon all conditions established on the share purchase agreement and the liquidation was completed. The Company will pay the total amount of R$17,057, of which R$8,854 was paid in cash on the acquisition date and the remaining amount of R$8,203 to be paid in 2-year installments. The contract has an earn-out clause of R$20,637, which will be paid in 3 installments adjusted by the IPCA, linked to the achievement of performance targets between 2022 and 2025. Phidelis is a complete platform of academic and financial management for K-12 schools, providing (i) software licensing and development, and (ii) messaging, retention, enrollment and default management for schools and students. In addition to aggregating a digital solution and bringing in new clients, Phidelis' team will support the development of Vasta's digital services platform. The acquisitions were accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting, i.e., the consideration transferred, and the net identifiable assets acquired, and liabilities assumed were measured at fair value, while goodwill is measured as the excess of consideration paid over those items. The following table presents the net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed for each business combination in 2022: Phidelis MVP Total Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 162 217 379 Trade receivables 65 131 196 Taxes recoverable 1 4 5 Total current assets 228 352 580 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment - 73 73 Intangible assets - Software 510 2,635 3,145 Total non-current assets 510 2,708 3,218 Total Assets 738 3,060 3,798 Current liabilities Salaries and social contributions 24 6 30 Taxes payable 34 10 44 Income tax and social contribution payable - 80 80 Other liabilities 2 10 12 Total current liabilities 60 106 166 Total liabilities 60 106 166 Net identifiable assets at fair value (A) 678 2,954 3,632 Total of Consideration transferred (B) 5,944 31,751 37,695 Goodwill (B - A) 5,266 28,797 34,063 From the date of acquisition to March 31, 2022, MVP and Phidelis contributed to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements net sales and services the amount of R$834 and R$344, respectively, and net profit in the amount of R$15 and R$388, respectively. 11 VASTA Platform Limited 6 Financial Instruments and risk management The Company holds the following financial instruments: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets - Amortized cost Cash and cash equivalents 145,998 309,893 Marketable Securities 303,675 166,349 Trade receivables 576,388 505,514 Other receivables 982 2,105 Related parties - other receivables 1,126 501 1,028,169 984,362 Liabilities - Amortized cost Bonds and financing 817,516 831,226 Lease liabilities 167,555 160,542 Reverse Factoring 98,953 97,619 Suppliers 162,266 167,168 Accounts payable for business combination 570,660 532,313 Other liabilities - related parties 30,393 39,271 1,847,343 1,828,139 The Company's financial instruments are recorded in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position at amounts that are consistent with their fair values. Credit Risk The maximum exposure to credit risk at the end of the reporting period is the carrying amount of each class of financial assets mentioned above. Credit risk arises from the potential default of a counterparty on an agreement or financial instrument, resulting in financial loss. The Company is exposed to credit risk in its operating activities (mainly in connection with trade receivables, see Note 9) and financial activities that include reverse factoring deposits with banks and other financial institutions and other financial instruments contracted. The Company mitigates its exposure to credit risks associated with financial instruments, deposits in banks and short-term investments by investing in prime financial institutions and in accordance with limits previously set in the Company's policy. See Notes 7 and 8. To mitigate risks associated with trade receivables, the Company adopts a sales policy and an analysis of the financial and equity condition of its counterparties. The sales policy is directly associated with the level of credit risk the Company is willing to accept in the normal course of its business. The diversification of its receivable's portfolio, the selectivity of its customers, as well as the monitoring of sales financing terms and individual position limits are procedures adopted to minimize defaults or losses in the realization of trade receivables. Thus, the Company does not have significant credit risk exposure to any single counterparty or any group of counterparties having similar characteristics. Furthermore, the Company reviews the recoverable amount of its trade receivables at the end of each reporting period to ensure that adequate credit losses are recorded. See Note 9. 7 Cash and cash equivalents a. Composition 12 VASTA Platform Limited The balance of this account comprises the following amounts: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash 117 100 Bank account 7,439 17,772 Financial investments (i) 138,442 292,021 145,998 309,893 (i) The Company invests in short-term fixed income investment funds with daily liquidity and no material risk of change in value. Financial investments presented an average gross yield of 104,1% of the annual CDI rate on March 31, 2022 (105,2% on December 31, 2021). All investments are highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value and correspond to the cash obligations for the period. 8 Marketable securities a. Composition The balance of this account comprises the following amounts: Credit risk March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Financial bills (LF) AAA 5,298 1,640 National treasury notes (NTN) AAA 17,413 - National treasury notes (NTN) AA 37,737 - Financial treasury bills (LFT) AAA 243,227 164,709 Financial treasury bills (LFT) AA - - 303,675 166,349 The average gross yield of securities is based on 102,8% CDI on March 31, 2022 (101% CDI on December 31, 2021). 9 Trade receivables a. Composition March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Trade receivables 623,337 505,190 Related Parties (Note 18) 5,434 46,824 ( - ) Impairment losses on trade receivables (52,383 ) (46,500 ) 576,388 505,514 b. Maturities of trade receivables 13 VASTA Platform Limited March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Not yet due 509,340 417,233 Past due Up to 30 days 37,591 9,657 From 31 to 60 days 10,700 10,331 From 61 to 90 days 357 7,366 From 91 to 180 days 20,849 21,154 From 181 to 360 days 27,602 23,852 Over 360 days 16,898 15,597 Total past due 113,997 87,957 Related parties (note 18) 5,434 46,824 ( - ) Provision for impairment of trade receivables (52,383 ) (46,500 ) 576,388 505,514 The gross book value of trade receivables is written off when the Company has no reasonable expectations of recovering the financial asset in its entirety or a portion thereof. Collection efforts continue to be made, even for the receivables that have been written off, and amounts recoverable are recognized directly in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income upon collection. c. Changes on provision March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Opening balance 46,500 32,055 Additions 8,896 2,609 Write offs (3,013 ) (3,678 ) Closing balance 52,383 30,986 10 Inventories The balance of this account comprises the following amounts: a. Composition March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Finished products (i) 117,814 160,318 Work in process 51,698 51,152 Raw materials 37,154 27,081 Imports in progress - 1,681 Right to returned goods (ii) 2,078 2,131 208,744 242,363 (i) These amounts are net of slow-moving items and net realizable value. (ii) Represents the Company's right to recover products from customers when customers exercise their right of return under the Company's returns policies, where the Company estimates the volume of goods returned based on experience and foreseen expectations. 14 VASTA Platform Limited b. Changes in provision Changes in provision for losses with slow-moving inventories, net realizable value and provision for goods returned are broken down as follows: March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Opening balance 58,723 62,210 Additions 6,904 5,910 (Reversals) (124 ) (1,072 ) Inventory losses - (5,591 ) Closing balance 65,503 61,457 11 Property, plant and Equipment The changes in property, plant and equipment are as follows: Cost IT equipment Furniture, equipment, and fittings Property, buildings and improvements In progress Rights of use assets Land Total As of December 31, 2021 44,180 38,116 54,508 677 251,694 391 389,566 Additions 31,849 2,015 282 289 15,929 - 50,364 Additions by business combination 54 78 - 7 - - 139 Disposals - (6 ) - (18 ) (4,103 ) - (4,127 ) Transfers 21 2,118 (2,139 ) - - - - As of March 31, 2022 76,104 42,321 52,651 955 263,520 391 435,942 Depreciation As of December 31, 2021 (27,565 ) (29,726 ) (36,636 ) - (109,957 ) - (203,884 ) Depreciation charge for the period (2,951 ) (109 ) (1,381 ) - (7,547 ) - (11,988 ) Additions by business combination - (66 ) - - - - (66 ) Depreciation of disposals - - - - 2,261 - 2,261 Transfers - (1,684 ) 1,684 - - - - As of March 31, 2022 (30,516 ) (31,585 ) (36,333 ) - (115,243 ) - (213,677 ) Net book value As of December 31, 2021 16,615 8,390 17,872 677 141,737 391 185,682 As of March 31, 2022 45,588 10,736 16,318 955 148,277 391 222,265 Annual depreciation rates

10% - 33% 10% - 33% 5% - 20% - 12 % - Cost IT equipment Furniture, equipment, and fittings Property, buildings and improvements In progress Rights of use assets Land Total As of December 31, 2020 27,036 36,314 51,407 315 241,906 453 357,431 Additions 1,269 962 166 84 13,731 - 16,212 Additions by business combination 107 504 - - - - 611 Disposals - (14 ) - - - - (14 ) As of March 31, 2021 28,412 37,766 51,573 399 255,637 453 374,240 Depreciation As of December 31, 2020 (25,557 ) (26,406 ) (31,429 ) - (82,033 ) - (165,425 ) Depreciation charge for the period (292 ) (811 ) (1,277 ) - (6,918 ) - (9,297 ) As of March 31, 2021 (25,849 ) (27,217 ) (32,706 ) - (88,951 ) - (174,722 ) Net book value As of December 31, 2020 1,479 9,908 19,978 315 159,873 453 192,006 As of March 31, 2021 2,564 10,549 18,867 399 166,687 453 199,518 Annual depreciation rates

10% - 33% 10% - 33% 5% - 20% - 12 % - The Company assesses at each reporting date, whether there is an indication that a property, plant and equipment asset may be impaired. If any indication exists, the Company estimates the asset's recoverable amount. There were no indications of impairment of property, plant and equipment as of and for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. 12 Intangible Assets and Goodwill The changes in intangible assets and goodwill were as follows: 15 VASTA Platform Limited Cost Software Customer Portfolio Trademarks Trade Agreement Platform content production Other Intangible assets In progress Goodwill Total As of December 31, 2021 247,325 1,197,381 631,935 247,622 73,877 39,421 3,991 3,694,879 6,136,431 Additions 7,940 - - - 8,779 - 2,039 958 19,716 Additions by business combination 3,145 - - - - - - 34,063 37,208 Transfer (2,085 ) (140 ) - - - (1,099 ) - 3,324 - As of March 31, 2022 256,325 1,197,241 631,935 247,622 82,656 38,322 6,030 3,733,224 6,193,355 Amortization As of December 31, 2021 (151,281 ) (275,276 ) (85,658 ) (4,127 ) (49,583 ) (32,140 ) - - (598,065 ) Amortization charge for the period (7,850 ) (25,393 ) (6,827 ) (6,191 ) (5,988 ) (50 ) - - (52,299 ) As of March 31, 2022 (159,131 ) (300,669 ) (92,485 ) (10,318 ) (55,571 ) (32,190 ) - - (650,364 ) Net book value As of December 31, 2021 96,045 922,105 546,277 243,495 24,294 7,281 3,991 3,694,879 5,538,367 As of March 31, 2022 97,194 896,572 539,450 237,304 27,085 6,132 6,030 3,733,224 5,542,991 Weighted average amortization rate 15 % 8 % 5 % 8 % 33 % 33 % - - Cost Software Customer Portfolio Trademarks Trade Agreement Platform content production Other Intangible assets In progress Goodwill Total As of December 31, 2020 204,213 1,113,792 631,935 - 53,069 38,283 999 3,307,805 5,350,096 Additions 2,031 - - - 5,595 - 1,481 - 9,107 Additions by business combination 1,810 - - - - - - 60,988 62,798 Transfer 1,674 18,783 - (20,457 ) - As of March 31, 2021 209,728 1,132,575 631,935 - 58,664 38,283 2,480 3,348,336 5,422,001 Amortization As of December 31, 2020 (120,798 ) (184,934 ) (58,349 ) - (29,248 ) (32,040 ) - - (425,369 ) Amortization charge for the period (6,686 ) (21,473 ) (6,827 ) - (4,301 ) (1 ) - - (39,288 ) As of March 31, 2021 (127,484 ) (206,407 ) (65,176 ) - (33,549 ) (32,041 ) - - (464,657 ) Net book value As of December 31, 2020 83,415 928,858 573,586 - 23,821 6,243 999 3,307805 4,924,727 As of March 31, 2021 82,244 926,168 566,759 - 25,115 6,242 2,480 3,348,336 4,957,344 Weighted average amortization rate 15% 8% 5% 8% 33% 33% - - Impairment test for goodwill The Company performs its annual impairment test in December and whenever circumstances indicate that the carrying value may be impaired. The Company's impairment test for goodwill is assessed by comparing it carrying amount with its recoverable amount. The key assumptions used to determine the recoverable amount for the different cash generating units were disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. There were no indications of impairment for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022. 16 VASTA Platform Limited 13 Bonds and financing The balance of bonds and financing comprises the following amounts: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest rate Private Bonds - 5th Issuance - series 2 103,162 104,844 CDI + 1.00% p.a. Private Bonds - 6th Issuance - series 2 206,962 210,920 CDI + 1.70% p.a. Bonds - 1st Issuance - single 506,549 514,574 CDI + 2.30% p.a. Financing and Lease Liabilities - Mind Makers 843 888 TJLP + 5% p.a. 817,516 831,226 Current 267,568 281,491 Non-current 549,948 549,735 See below the bonds outstanding on March 31, 2022: Subscriber Related Parties Related Parties Third parties Issuance 5th 6th 1st Series 2nd Series 2nd Series Single Series Date of issuance 08/15/2018 08/15/2017 08/06/2021 Maturity Date 08/15/2023 08/15/2022 08/05/2024 First payment after 60 months 60 months 35 months Remuneration payment Semi-annual interest Semi-annual interest Semi-annual interest Financials charges CDI + 1,00% p.a. CDI + 1,70% p.a. CDI + 2,30% p.a. Principal amount (in millions of R$) 100 200 500 14 Suppliers The balance of this account comprises the following amounts: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Local suppliers 136,588 132,124 Related parties (note 18) 9,106 19,534 Copyright 16,572 15,510 Reverse Factoring (i) 98,953 97,619 261,219 264,787 (i) Some of the Company's domestic suppliers sell their products with extended payment terms and may subsequently transfer their receivables due by the Company to financial institutions without right of recourse, in a transaction characterized as "Reverse Factoring". The Company charged interest over the payment term at a rate that is commensurate with its own credit risk. The reverse factoring presents maturity dates from one year. 17 VASTA Platform Limited 15 Lease liabilities The lease agreements have an average term of 7 years and weighted average rate of 14.32% p.a. March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Opening balance 160,542 173,103 Additions for new lease agreements (i) 1,268 25,513 Renegotiation 14,661 (12,439 ) Cancelled contracts (3,151 ) (3,481 ) Renegotiation - (448 ) Interest 3,596 14,984 Payment of interest (3,750 ) (14,692 ) Payment of principal (5,611 ) (21,998 ) Closing balance 167,555 160,542 Current liabilities 27,915 26,636 Non-current liabilities 139,640 133,906 167,555 160,542 (i) Refers to new lease agreements which the Company has embedded part of its digital learning solutions. Those lease agreements (digital learning) refer to lease terms of 36 months, with rates negotiated in the range from 10,3% p.a to 10,88% p.a. Short-term leases (lease period of 12 months or less) and leases of low-value assets (such as personal computers and office furniture) are recognized on a straight-line basis in rent expenses for the period and are not included in lease liabilities. The Company recognized rent expense from short-term leases and low-value assets of R$ 10,157 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (March 31, 2021: R$ 9,777). 16 Accounts payable for business combination March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Pluri 3,330 3,251 Mind Makers 7,213 7,044 Livro Fácil 9,686 14,055 Meritt 3,368 3,347 SEL 27,588 26,935 Redação Nota 1000 7,396 7,230 EMME 14,096 12,780 Editora De Gouges 468,768 457,671 Phidelis (i) 29,215 - 570,660 532,313 Current 59,296 20,502 Non-current 511,364 511,811 570,660 532,313 (i) The liability is composed of the remaining amount to be paid due to acquisition of Phidelis including the earn-out clause as per Note 5. 18 VASTA Platform Limited 17 Salaries and Social Contribution March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Salaries payable 31,635 22,348 Social contribution payable (i) 21,983 23,926 Provision for vacation pay and 13th salary 15,356 10,616 Provision for profit sharing (ii) 6,894 5,923 Others 84 16 75,952 62,829 (i) Refers to the effect of social contribution over restricted share unit's compensation plans. The Company records the taxes over the shares on a monthly basis according to the Company's share price. (ii) The provision for profit sharing is based on qualitative and quantitative metrics determined by Management. 18 Related parties As presented in note 1, the Company is part of Cogna and some of the Company's transactions and arrangements involve entities that belong to the Cogna. The effect of these transactions is reflected in these Consolidated Financial Statements, with these related parties segregated by nature of transaction measured on an arm's length basis and determined by intercompany agreements and approved by the Company's Management. The balances and transactions between the Company and its affiliates have been eliminated in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. The balances and transactions between related parties are shown below: 19 VASTA Platform Limited March 31, 2022 Other receivables (i) Trade receivables (Note 9) Indemnification asset Other payments (ii) Suppliers (note 14) Bonds

(note 13) Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA. - 413 - - - - Cogna Educação S.A. - - 164,361 3,583 - 310,305 Editora Atica S.A. - 1,540 - 12,772 5,859 - Editora E Distribuidora Educacional S.A. - 436 - 14,038 88 - Editora Scipione S.A. - 412 - - 18 - Maxiprint Editora Ltda. - 329 - - 25 - Pitagoras Sistema De Educacao Superior Ltda. - 76 - - - - Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A. 14 861 - - 327 - Saraiva Educacao S.A. 755 1,367 - - 2,156 - SGE Comercio De Material Didatico Ltda. - - - - 633 - Somos Idiomas SA 357 - - - - - 1,126 5,434 164,361 30,393 9,106 310,315 (i) Refers substantially to accounts receivable generated from sharing costs e.g., IT services shared by the Company to Cogna. (ii) Refers substantially to accounts payable by sharing expenses e.g., property leasing, personnel and IT licenses shared with Cogna. 20 VASTA Platform Limited December 31, 2021 Other receivables (i) Trade receivables (Note 9) Indemnification asset Other payments (ii) Suppliers (note 14) Bonds

(note 13) Acel Adminstração de Cursos Educacionais Ltda - 6,482 - - 474 - Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA. - 413 - - - - Centro Educacional Leonardo Da Vinci SS - - - - 6 - Cogna Educação S.A. - - 160,470 3,021 - 315,764 Colégio Ambiental Ltda - 805 - - - - Colégio JAO Ltda. - 4,974 - - 33 - Colegio Manauara Lato Sensu Ltda. - 3,291 - - 458 - Colegio Manauara Cidade Nova Ltda. 395 - Colegio Visao Eireli - 132 - - 13 - Colégio Cidade Ltda - 397 - - 15 - Colégio do Salvador Ltda 1 - Curso e Colégio Coqueiro Ltda - 434 - - 20 - ECSA Escola A Chave do Saber Ltda - 1,444 - - 16 - Editora Atica S.A. - 2,207 - 20,040 9,239 - Editora E Distribuidora Educacional S.A. - 436 - 15,754 88 - Editora Scipione S.A. - 445 - 211 556 - Educação Inovação e Tecnologia S.A. - - - 128 - - Escola Mater Christi Ltda. - 765 - - 139 - Escola Riacho Doce Ltda - - - - 24 - Maxiprint Editora Ltda. - 1,205 - 117 76 - Nucleo Brasileiro de Estudos Avançados Ltda - 420 - - 45 - Papelaria Brasiliana Ltda - 644 - - - - Pitagoras Sistema De Educacao Superior Ltda. - 76 - - - - Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A. 14 7,269 - - 578 - Saraiva Educacao S.A. 365 1,179 - - 5,136 - SGE Comercio De Material Didatico Ltda. - - - - 1,687 - Sistema P H De Ensino Ltda. - 4,421 - - 177 - Sociedade Educacional Alphaville Ltda - 1,257 - - 1 - Sociedade Educacional Doze De Outubro Ltda. - 734 - - 47 - Sociedade Educacional Parana Ltda. - 91 - - 11 - Somos Idiomas SA 122 - - - - - Somos Operações Escolares S.A. - 3,305 - - 29 - SSE Serviços Educacionais Ltda. - 3,602 - - 665 - 501 46,824 160,470 39,271 19,533 315,764 (iii) Refers substantially to accounts receivable generated from sharing costs e.g., IT services shared by the Company to Cogna. (iv) Refers substantially to accounts payable by sharing expenses e.g., property leasing, personnel and IT licenses shared with Cogna. Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Transactions held: Revenues Finance costs (i) Cost Sharing (note 20d) Sublease (note 20f) Revenues Finance costs Cost Sharing (note 20d) Sublease (note 20f) Acel Administracao De Cursos Educacionais Ltda. - - - - 271 - - - Centro Educacional Leonardo Da Vinci SS - - - - 35 - - - Cogna Educação S.A. - 8,611 - - - 5,929 - - Colégio Ambiental Ltda - - - - 242 - - - Colégio Cidade Ltda - - - - 75 - - - Colegio JAO Ltda. - - - - 432 - - - Colégio Manauara Lato Sensu Ltda. - - - - 174 - - - Colégio Motivo Ltda. - - - 9 - - - Colégio Visão Ltda - - - - 158 - - - Cursos e Colégio Coqueiros Ltda - - - - 121 - - - Ecsa Escola A Chave Do Saber Ltda. - - - - 50 - - - Editora Atica S.A. 3,415 - 1,183 2,109 780 - 1,396 856 21 VASTA Platform Limited Editora E Distribuidora Educacional SA. - - 6,059 - - - 7,149 - Editora Scipione SA. 737 - - - 641 - - - Escola Mater Christi - - - - 26 - - - Escola Riacho Doce Ltda - - - - 38 - - - Maxiprint Editora Ltda. 2,203 - - - - - - - Nucleo Brasileiro de Estudos Avancados Ltda - - - - 23 - - - Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A. 41 - - - 17 - - - Saraiva Educacao SA. 1,215 - - 728 1,064 - - 914 Sistema P H De Ensino Ltda. - - - - 967 - - - Sociedade Educacional Alphaville SA - - - - 71 - - - Sociedade Educacional Doze De Outubro Ltda - - - - 101 - - - Sociedade Educacional Neodna Cuiaba Ltda. - - - - 75 - - - SOE Operações Escolares SA. - - - - 50 - - - Somos Idiomas Ltda - - - 123 - - - 65 Somos Operações Escolares SA. - - - - 167 - - - SSE Serviços Educacionais Ltda. - - - - 83 - - - 7,611 8,611 7,242 2,960 5,670 5,929 8,545 1,835 22 VASTA Platform Limited a. Compensation of key management personnel Key management personnel includes the members of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, the CEO and the vice-presidents, for which the nature of the tasks performed were related to the activities of the Company. The Key management personnel compensation expenses comprised the following: March, 31 2022 March, 31 2021 Short-term employee benefits 2,135 1,376 Share-based compensation plan 2,136 1,745 4,271 3,121 19 Provision for tax, civil and labor losses and Judicial deposits and escrow accounts The Company classifies the likelihood of loss in judicial/administrative proceedings in which it is a defendant. Provisions are recorded for contingencies classified as probable loss in an amount that Management, in conjunction with its legal advisors, believes is enough to cover probable losses or when related to contingences resulting from business combinations. a. Composition of contingent liabilities March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Proceedings whose likelihood of loss is probable Tax proceedings (i) 616,455 607,084 Labor proceedings (ii) 33,947 38,159 Civil proceedings 1,613 376 652,015 645,619 Liabilities assumed in Business Combination Civil proceedings - 1,231 - 1,231 Total of provision for tax, civil and labor losses 652,015 646,850 (i) Primarily refers to income tax positions taken by Somos (Vasta Predecessor) and the Company (Successor) in connection with a corporate restructuring held by the predecessor in 2010. In 2018, given a tax assessment via an Infraction Notice received by the predecessor for certain periods opened for tax audit coupled with unfavorable case law on a similar tax case also reached in 2018, the Company reassessed this income tax position and recorded a liability, including interest and penalties, (ii) The Company is a party to labor demands, which mostly refer to proportional vacation, salary difference, night shift premium, overtime and social charges, among others. There are no individual labor demands with material amounts that require specific disclosure. 23 VASTA Platform Limited The changes in provision for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows: December 31, 2021 Additions Reversals Interest Total effect on the result Payments March 31, 2022 Tax proceedings 607,084 - (1,356 ) 10,728 9,372 - 616,456 Labor proceedings 38,159 165 (4,916 ) 718 (4,033 ) (180 ) 33,946 Civil proceedings 1,607 4 (6 ) 8 6 - 1,613 Total 646,850 169 (6,278 ) 11,454 5,345 (180 ) 652,015 December 31, 2020 Additions Reversals Interest Total effect on the result Payments March 31, 2021 Tax proceedings 575,724 92 - 4,843 4,935 - 580,659 Labor proceedings 37,896 126 (866 ) 781 41 (9 ) 37,929 Civil proceedings 313 2 (2 ) 6 6 - 319 Total 613,933 220 (868 ) 5,630 4,982 (9 ) 618,907 b. Judicial Deposits and Escrow Accounts Judicial deposits and escrow accounts recorded as non-current assets are as follows: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Tax proceedings 2,390 2,300 Indemnification asset -Former owner 1,142 1,998 Indemnification asset - Related Parties (i) 164,361 160,470 Escrow-account (ii) 9,686 14,055 177,579 178,824 (i) Refers to an indemnification asset of the seller in connection with the acquisition of Somos (Vasta's Predecessor) by Cogna Group (Vasta's Parent Company) and recognized at the date of the business combination, in order to indemnify the Company for any and all losses that may be incurred in connection with all contingencies or lawsuits, substantially tax proceedings related to business combinations. (ii) Refers to guarantees received as a consequence of business combinations, in connection with contingencies whose likelihood of loss is probable, and for which the former owners are liable. According to the Sale Agreement, these former owners will reimburse the Company in case payments are required and if those contingencies materialize. 20. Current and Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution Income tax expense is recognized at an amount determined by multiplying profit (loss) before tax for the interim reporting period by the Company's best estimate of the weighted-average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year, adjusted for the tax effect of certain items recognized in full in the interim period. As such, the effective rate in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial statements may differ from the Consolidated estimate of the effective tax rate for the annual financial statements. The Company's effective tax rates for the period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were 24% and 20% respectively (Combined nominal statutory rate of income tax and social contribution is 34%). 24 VASTA Platform Limited 21 Shareholder's Equity a. Share Capital As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company's share capital is represented by 83,393,851 of which 64,436,093 are Class B shares held by Cogna Group (which holds 97,1% of the combined voting power) and 18,957,758 are shares held by others (which represents 2,9% of the combined voting power). As a result, Cogna continues to control the outcome of all decisions at our shareholders' meetings and to elect a majority of the members of our board of directors. The Company's shareholders on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 are as follows: In units Company Shareholders Class A Class B Total Cogna Group - 64,436,093 64,436,093 Free Float 17,957,758 - 17,957,758 Treasury shares 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 Total (%) 22,73 % 77,27 % 83,393,851 b. Earnings per share The basic earnings (loss) per share is measured by dividing the profit attributable to the Company's shareholders by the weighted average common shares issued during the year. The Company considers as diluted earnings per share, the number of common shares calculated added by the weighted average number of common shares that should be issued upon conversion of all potentially dilutive shares into common shares; potentially dilutive shares were deemed to have been converted into common shares at the beginning of the period. March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Profit (Loss) Attributable to Shareholder´s 20,190 (5,517 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) (i) 83,394 83,012 Effects of dilution of ordinary potential shares- weighted averaged (thousands) Share based- compensation ("Long term Plan") (ii) 1,036 829 Share based- compensation ("Bonus IPO") (ii) - 411 Share based plan Migrated from Cogna to Vasta (iii) 20 22 Total dilution effect 1,056 1,262 Basic earning (loss) per share - R$ 0.2421 (0,0665 ) Diluted earning (loss) per share - R$ 0.2391 (0,0655 ) (i) The Company has not changed its number of voting rights since the IPO on July 31, 2020. (ii) Refers to the share-based payments plans ("ILP") and Bonus IPO. (iii) Refers to the Cogna Plan migrated to the Vasta Plan as a result of the restructuring in 2020. 25 VASTA Platform Limited c. Capital reserve - Share-based compensation The Company as of March 31, 2022 had 2 (two) share based compensation plans and 1 (one) bonus plan paid in restricted share units, being: a) Cogna Plan - On September 3, 2018, Cogna's shareholders approved a restricted share-based compensation plan, which may grant rights to receive a maximum number of restricted shares not exceeding 19,416,233 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of Cogna's total share capital at the Plan's approval date, excluding shares held in treasury on such date. This program should be wholly settled with delivery of Cogna's shares. Cogna's obligation to transfer the restricted shares under the Plan, in up to 10 days from the end of the vesting period, is contingent upon the continuing employment relationship of the employee or officer, as appropriate, for a period of three years from the date the respective agreement is signed. The number of outstanding restricted shares as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was 155,919. b) Long Term Investment - ("ILP") - Refers to two tranches granted being the first issued on July 23, 2020 and November 10, 2020. The Company compensates part of its employees and management. This plan will grant up to 3% of the Company's class A share units. The Company will grant the limit of five tranches approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The fair value of share units is measured at fair value quoted on the grant date. The plan has a vesting period corresponding to 5 years added by expected volatility of 30% and will be settled with Company's shares. All taxes and contributions are paid by the Company without additional costs to employees and management. This program should be wholly settled with the delivery of the shares. c) Bonus paid in restricted share units - "Premium recognized" - The Company granted and vested 38,564 shares on April 12, 2021 to certain members of management based on performance recognized. This program was wholly settled with the delivery of the shares. 22 Net Revenue from sales and Services The breakdown of net sales of the Company for the three months periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is shown below. Revenue is broken down into the categories that, according to the Company the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue through provisions as follows: For three-month period March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Content & EdTech Platform Learning Systems 203,676 146,129 Textbooks 53,721 42,346 Complementary Education Services 56,272 29,201 Other services 8,487 5,948 322,156 223,624 Digital Service platform E-commerce 58,217 57,208 Other digital services 208 - 58,425 57,208 Sales 371,886 274,884 Service 8,695 5,948 Net Revenue 380,581 280,832 a. Seasonality The Company's revenue is subject to seasonality since the main deliveries of printed materials and digital materials to customers occur in the last quarter of each year (typically in November and December), and in the first quarter of each subsequent year (typically in February and March), and revenue is recognized when the customers obtain control over the materials. In addition, the printed and digital materials delivered in the fourth quarter are used by customers in the following school year and, therefore, fourth quarter results reflect the 26 VASTA Platform Limited growth in the number of students from one school year to the next, leading to higher revenue in general in the fourth quarter compared with the preceding quarters in each year. Consequently, on aggregate, the seasonality of revenue generally produces higher revenue in the first and fourth quarters of our fiscal year. In addition, the Company generally bills its customers during the first half of each school year (which starts in January), which generally results in a higher cash position in the first half of each year compared to the second half. A significant part of the Company's expenses is also seasonal. Due to the nature of the business cycle, the Company needs significant working capital, typically in September or October of each year, in order to cover costs related to production and inventory accumulation, selling and marketing expenses, and delivery of the teaching materials at the end of each year in preparation for the beginning of each school year. As a result, these operating expenses are generally incurred between September and December of each year. Purchases through the Livro Fácil e-commerce platform are also very intense during the back-to-school period, between November, when school enrollment takes place and families plan to anticipate the purchase of products and services, and February of the following year, when classes are about to start. Thus, e-commerce revenue is mainly concentrated in the first and fourth quarters of the year. 23 Costs and Expenses by Nature March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Salaries and payroll charges (72,480 ) (70,154 ) Raw materials and productions costs (71,532 ) (52,804 ) Editorial costs (12,278 ) (19,968 ) Depreciation and amortization (64,286 ) (48,585 ) Copyright (20,763 ) (17,111 ) Advertising and publicity (27,472 ) (25,500 ) Utilities, cleaning and security (6,505 ) (5,034 ) Rent and condominium fees (10,157 ) (9,777 ) Third-party services (3,789 ) (8,976 ) Travel (3,971 ) (1,132 ) Consulting and advisory services (10,857 ) (11,114 ) Impairment losses on trade receivables (8,896 ) (2,609 ) Material (1,457 ) (563 ) Taxes and contributions - (385 ) Reversal for tax, civil and labor losses 6,109 740 Provision for obsolete inventories (6,780 ) (4,838 ) Income from lease and sublease agreements with related parties 2,960 1,835 Other income, net 933 2,467 (311,221 ) (273,509 ) Cost of sales and services (129,237 ) (113,982 ) Commercial expenses (47,933 ) (49,509 ) General and administrative expenses (126,088 ) (109,876 ) Impairment loss on accounts receivable (8,896 ) (2,609 ) Other operating income, net 933 2,467 (311,221 ) (273,509 ) 27 VASTA Platform Limited 24 Finance result March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Finance income Income from financial investments and marketable securities 11,459 3,298 Other finance income 3,810 2,165 15,269 5,463 Finance costs Interest on bonds and financing (23,772 ) (6,077 ) Imputed interest on suppliers (15,561 ) (1,452 ) Bank and collection fees (2,393 ) (1,676 ) Interest on provision for tax, civil and labor risks (11,430 ) (5,684 ) Interest on Lease Liabilities (3,596 ) (4,021 ) Other finance costs (1,210 ) (805 ) (57,962 ) (19,715 ) Financial Result (net) (42,693 ) (14,252 ) 25 Segment Reporting Information reported to the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance is focused on revenue, "profit (loss) before finance result and tax", assets and liabilities segregated by the nature of the services provided to the Company' customers. Thus, the reportable segments are: (i) Content & EdTech Platform; and (ii) Digital Platform. · Content & EdTech platform derives its results from core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems and other complementary educational services. · Digital Platform aims to unify the entire school administrative ecosystem, allowing private schools to add multiple learning strategies and help them to focus on education, through the physical and digital e-commerce platform (Livro Fácil) and other digital services of the Company. Operations related to this segment began with the acquisition of Livro Fácil. In August 2021, the Company acquired EMME, which has its digital platform aimed at the production of educational marketing material for the Company's partner schools. Due to the nature of the Company's e-commerce platform, the Content & EdTech Platform segment sells its printed and digital content to the Digital Services segment. These transactions are priced on an arm's length basis and are to be settled in cash. However, the eliminations made in preparing the consolidated financial statements are included in the measure of the segment's profit or loss that is used by the CODM, and therefore the amounts presented herein are net of such intersegment transactions. The following table presents the Company's revenue, its reconciliation to "profit (loss) before finance result and tax", assets and liabilities by reportable segment. No other information is used by the CODM when assessing segment performance: 28 VASTA Platform Limited March 31, 2022 Content & EdTech Platform Digital Services Platform Total Net revenue from sales and services 322,156 58,425 380,581 Cost of goods sold and services (84,497 ) (44,740 ) (129,237 ) Operating income (expenses) General and administrative expenses (112,894 ) (13,194 ) (126,088 ) Commercial expenses (38,633 ) (9,300 ) (47,933 ) Other operating income 933 - 933 Impairment losses on trade receivables (8,896 ) - (8,896 ) Profit before finance result and taxes 78,169 8,809 69,360 Assets 7,268,326 134,939 7,403,265 Current and non-current liabilities 2,640,755 72,985 2,713,740 March 31, 2021 (unaudited) Content & EdTech Platform Digital Services Platform Total Net revenue from sales and services 223,624 57,208 280,832 Cost of goods sold and services (76,867 ) (37,115 ) (113,982 ) Operating income (expenses) General and administrative expenses (101,809 ) (8,066 ) (109,876 ) Commercial expenses (38,839 ) (10,670 ) (49,509 ) Other operating income 648 1,819 2,467 Impairment losses on trade receivables (2,609 ) - (2,609 ) Profit before finance result and taxes 4,147 3,176 7,323 Assets 6,698,464 168,524 6,866,988 Current and non-current liabilities 1,992,252 89,665 2,081,917 The Segments' profit represents the profit earned by each segment without finance results and income tax expense. This is the measure reported to the CODM for the purpose of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. The Company operates in Brazil, with no revenue from foreign customers. Additionally, no single customer contributed ten per cent or more to the Company and Segments revenue for the three-month periods ended on March 31, 2022 and 2021. 26 Non-cash transactions Non-cash transactions for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 are, respectively: (i) Additions of right of use assets and lease liabilities in the amount of R$15,929 and R$ 13,731 and (ii) Disposals of contracts of right of use assets and lease liabilities in the amount of R$ 3,151, and R$ 3,331 and Accounts payable assumed in the acquisition of Phidelis and MVP, in the amount of R$ 28,841. (see note 5). 27 Subsequent events Pursuant to our corporate reorganization plan, the subsidiaries Mind Makers Editora Educacional ("Mind Makers"), Nota 1000 Serviços Educacionais Ltda ("Redação Nota 1000") and Meritt Informação Educacional Ltda. ("Meritt"), had their operational activities, assets and liabilities, merged into Somos Sistemas, the main company of the group, on April 1, 2022. As a result, Mind Makers, Redação Nota 1000 and Meritt ceased to exist as separate legal entities. *** 29 VASTA Platform Limited Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 Mario Ghio Junior Chief Executive Officer Bruno Giardino Roschel de Araujo Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Vieira Werneck Accountant - CRC: RJ-091570/0-1 Attachments Original Link

