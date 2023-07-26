were agreements with residential tenants and two (2) were pop-up agreements. In addition, five (5) lease renewals were concluded with existing tenants. The rental prices negotiated by Vastned Belgium (excl. pop-up agreements) are 9.1% higher than the market rental prices determined by independent valuation experts due to the quality of the real estate portfolio and the result of the good work of a committed asset management department.

Vastned Belgium concluded thirteen (13) rental agreements in the first semester of 2023, representing a total rental volume of € 1.7 million. This corresponds to approximately 8.7% of Vastned Belgium's total rental income.

Fair value of investment properties (in thousands €) 2 312,743 312,590 Total leasable space (m²) 2 75,935 76,086

As at 30 June 2022, the majority of the real estate portfolio consists of high-qualityinner-city properties located in the cities of Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Bruges, as well as high-quality retail parks and retail warehouses.

The fair value of the investment properties amounted to € 312.7 million as at 30 June 2023 (incl. the value of IFRS 16 right-of-use assets worth € 0.2 million), which corresponds to a € 0.1 million increase compared to previous financial year (€ 312.6 million as at 31 December 2022). In addition, a retail property located at Grand Rue 19 in Bergen (Mons) has been recognized as asset held for sale for an amount of € 0.4 million. Taking into account this classification, the total fair value of the real estate portfolio increases by € 0.5 million.

In the first half of 2023 the European Central Bank continued to raise interest rates. As a result of these interest rate hikes, the independent valuation experts increased the capitalisation rates of various retail properties. This would normally result in a decrease in the fair value of the real estate portfolio, but Vastned Belgium was able to offset this decrease by concluding rental agreements above the market rental prices determined by independent valuation experts. This allows Vastned Belgium, in a challenging market environment, to realise a slight increase in the fair value of the real estate portfolio.

The average yield in the real estate company's portfolio amounts to 6.23% (excluding the assets held for sale) on 30 June 2023, and has increased compared to the average yield as at the end of previous financial year (6.05% as at 31 December 2022).

In the case of a hypothetical negative adjustment of the yield used by the independent valuation experts in valuing the Company's real estate portfolio (yield or capitalisation rate) by 1.0% (from 6.23% to 7.23% on average), the fair value of the real estate would decrease by € -43.2 million or -13.8%. This would increase the Company's debt ratio by 4.3% to 31.7%.

In the reverse case of a hypothetical positive adjustment of this yield by 1.0% (from 6.23% to 5.23% on average), the fair value of the real estate would increase by € 59.7 million or 19.1%. This would reduce the Company's debt ratio by -4.3% to 23.1%.

In the case of a hypothetical decline in the current passing rents of the Company (with equal market yield) of € -1.0 million (from € 19.5 million to € 18.5 million), the fair value of the real estate would decrease by € -16.0 million or -5.1%. This would increase the Company's debt ratio by 1.5% to 28.9%.

