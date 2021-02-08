Vastned Retail Belgium : Annual results 2020

1.1. COVID-19 update

2020 is the year in which our country was plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of this pandemic is having an enormously serious impact on society and the economic activities of this country. As a company, Vastned Retail Belgium has not escaped its consequences either.

The government has taken far-reaching measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the measures taken concerned the closure of non-essential shops as from 13 March 2020, which was lifted on Monday 11 May 2020. After this mandatory closure, everyone had to shop alone, and as of the summer, when the number of COVID-19 infections stabilised, the measures where somewhat relaxed. From that time on, multiple-person shopping was once again permitted, which had a positive impact on the number of visitors that retailers had.

Since the reopening of the shops on 11 May 2020, Vastned Retail Belgium has entered into dialogue with all its affected lessees and has reached a final agreement with 98% of the lessees regarding the rent owed during this first lockdown period. For Vastned Retail Belgium, this waiver of unpaid rent amounted to € 1.4 million.

In addition to the waiver of rent, a repayment plan was concluded with a limited number of lessees. These lessees are following the proposed plan strictly.

In the second half of 2020, the number of COVID-19 infections increased again, making the fear for a second wave of infections a reality. At that time, the government reinstated a mandatory closure of non-essential shops as from 2 November 2020 till 1 December 2020.

The closure of non-essential shops during this second lockdown (one month) was shorter than the first lockdown (two months). In addition, the government amended the list of non-essential shops, allowing a greater number of shops to remain open during this second lockdown. For Vastned Retail Belgium, this meant that 13% of the lessees that were closed during the first lockdown were allowed to open during the second lockdown. In addition, retailers were also given the opportunity to set up collection points where consumers could collect the goods ordered.