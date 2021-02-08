Log in
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM

(VASTB)
Vastned Retail Belgium : Annual results 2020

02/08/2021
Press Release

Annual Results

Antwerp Meir • Massimo Dutti

Press Release

2020 Annual Results

Regulated information - under embargo until 8 February 2021, 6 p.m.

Antwerp, 8 February 2021

Strong operating results and a high occupancy rate

• Final agreements were concluded with over 98% of the lessees affected by the first lockdown. For the second lockdown, final agreements were concluded with more than 97% of the lessees.1

  • Limited debt ratio of 28.5% as at 31 December 2020 (27.9% previous financial year).
  • € 32.9 million of unused credit facilities available.
  • EPRA earnings of € 2.44 per share for financial year 2020.
  • Gross dividend proposal of € 2.05 per share for the financial year 2020.
    This corresponds to a gross dividend yield of 8.5% based on the closing price on 31 December 2020, being € 24.00.
  • Divestment of a non-strategic retail park in Schaarbeek and a solitary retail unit in Balen with a capital gain of € 1.5 million.
  • Limited decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-2,4%) compared to the first semester of 2020.
  • The focus of management in 2021 remains on the timely collection of rents and maintaining a stable occupancy rate for the portfolio.
  1. Situation on 5 February 2021.

1 / 21

Press Release

2020 Annual Results

Table of Contents

1. Operating activities in 2020

3

1.1.

COVID-19 update

3

1.2. General and strategic developments

4

1.3. Development of the real estate portfolio

5

1.4. Investments

8

1.5. Divestments

8

1.6. Rental activities

9

1.7. Occupancy rate

9

2.

Financial results 2020

10

2.1.

Consolidated income statement

10

2.2.

Consolidated balance sheet

12

2.3.

Financial structure

15

3.

Corporate governance

16

4.

Outlook for 2021

16

5.

Financial calendar 2021

17

Annexes: financial statements

18

1.

Consolidated income statement

18

2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

19

3.

Consolidated balance sheet

20

4.

Statement of changes in the consolidated shareholders' equity

21

2 / 21

Press Release

2020 Annual Results

1. Operating activities in 2020

1.1. COVID-19 update

2020 is the year in which our country was plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of this pandemic is having an enormously serious impact on society and the economic activities of this country. As a company, Vastned Retail Belgium has not escaped its consequences either.

The government has taken far-reaching measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the measures taken concerned the closure of non-essential shops as from 13 March 2020, which was lifted on Monday 11 May 2020. After this mandatory closure, everyone had to shop alone, and as of the summer, when the number of COVID-19 infections stabilised, the measures where somewhat relaxed. From that time on, multiple-person shopping was once again permitted, which had a positive impact on the number of visitors that retailers had.

Since the reopening of the shops on 11 May 2020, Vastned Retail Belgium has entered into dialogue with all its affected lessees and has reached a final agreement with 98% of the lessees regarding the rent owed during this first lockdown period. For Vastned Retail Belgium, this waiver of unpaid rent amounted to € 1.4 million.

In addition to the waiver of rent, a repayment plan was concluded with a limited number of lessees. These lessees are following the proposed plan strictly.

In the second half of 2020, the number of COVID-19 infections increased again, making the fear for a second wave of infections a reality. At that time, the government reinstated a mandatory closure of non-essential shops as from 2 November 2020 till 1 December 2020.

The closure of non-essential shops during this second lockdown (one month) was shorter than the first lockdown (two months). In addition, the government amended the list of non-essential shops, allowing a greater number of shops to remain open during this second lockdown. For Vastned Retail Belgium, this meant that 13% of the lessees that were closed during the first lockdown were allowed to open during the second lockdown. In addition, retailers were also given the opportunity to set up collection points where consumers could collect the goods ordered.

Similar to the first lockdown, Vastned Retail Belgium entered into dialogue with the affected lessees and has reached a final agreement with 97% of the affected lessees. The estimated impact of this second lockdown amounts to € 0.6 million.

Since 1 December 2020, all shops have reopened, but shopping alone is still mandatory. Just as after the first lockdown, this results in lower numbers of visitors for retailers.

Finally, management concludes that the rental income after this second lockdown is again in line with the rental income before the second lockdown. The focus on on timely collection of rent during 2020 resulted in a collection rate 1 (excluding waivers of unpaid rent that have been granted) of 99,3% for the financial year 2020.

1) Calculation on 2 February 2021

Bruges Steenstraat • H&M

3 / 21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vastned Retail Belgium NV published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 17:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
